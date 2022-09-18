Fresno County deputy fatally shoots man carrying brick like a weapon, authorities say

A bloody scene Saturday in central Fresno ended with a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy shooting and killing a man who was carrying a brick or rock and allegedly using it as a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. after deputies were dispatched to a home on the 2100 block of Mayfair Drive, just east of the intersection of First Street and McKinley Avenue. The unincorporated area known as the Mayfair District is a county island surrounded by the city.

Lt. Arley Terrence said calls came in that a family disturbance had occurred and people were injured.

It was later determined that two people were seriously injured, bleeding profusely and possibly stabbed with windows shattered and blood visible both inside and outside of the house, the apparent result of a large fight in front of the home involving as many as eight people.

Deputies encountered the person they believed was responsible for injuring the two victims. Deputies shouted multiple commands for the man to drop a “large rock or brick” that was in his hand, Terrance said.

When the suspect refused to comply, one of the deputies opened fire, killing the man, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti announced.

Deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures at the scene before the man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center via ambulance. The man, whose age and identity were not immediately released, died at the hospital.

How many times the deputy shot the man was not immediately known as the sheriff’s office continued its investigation.

Terrence said family members at the scene were cooperating in the investigation.

It was not immediately known what led up to the fight or why the two victims — one was a man, the other a woman — were targeted.

No law enforcement personnel were hurt during the encounter, according to the sheriff’s office.