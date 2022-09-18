Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: 4 Restaurant Highlights in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Decluttering? Where to Donate Your Clothes This Season [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Abry Klinger’s two goals push Susquehanna Township field hockey past Camp Hill
Susquehanna Township took control early, and rode its lead to a 3-1 victory in field hockey over Camp Hill on Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Alexis Nasuta broke through first for the Indians, scoring in the first quarter to put Susquehanna Township...
Central Dauphin’s David Chase III tabbed Mid-Penn football player of the week
Boy, did the Central Dauphin Rams need this one. Seven days after hanging with state-ranked Coatesville, but ultimately falling to 0-3 on the season, Central Dauphin finally registered its first win of the 2022 campaign Friday. Since head coach Glen McNamee arrived in 2003, the Rams have never started a...
Liam Stockbauer’s hat-trick pushes Mechanicsburg boys soccer past Waynesboro
Mechanicsburg’s boys soccer team picked up its third-straight win on Tuesday. And it did so in style. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Wildcats improved to 7-2 on the season with a 7-0 victory over Waynesboro on the road, and got big performances from a pair of stars.
Jack Goodman’s hat-trick Central Dauphin boys past Cedar Cliff 6-1
After dropping their opener, the Central Dauphin Rams have been flexing their muscle. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The defending District 3 6A champs picked up their seventh-consecutive victory on Tuesday, topping the Colts 6-1 at home.
‘We play in a way that brings out the best in everyone’: Hershey’s girls tennis team dominates Mid-Penn, leads District 3 power rankings
Jessica Folkenroth began coaching girls tennis at Hershey in the fall of 2018 and said throughout her years with the program, none of her teams were able to get off to a supreme start the way this year’s squad has. Though the Trojans haven’t missed the district playoffs a...
Palmyra, Lower Dauphin field hockey scrap to tie
Lower Dauphin and Palmyra are two of the top field hockey programs in the Mid-Penn, and that showed Monday as they scrapped to a 0-0 tie.
No. 2 and 3 fall, and the high school football rankings get another shuffle
Another shuffle to the high school football rankings is in order. Allentown Central Catholic’s victory over Parkland and Freedom’s triumph against Nazareth cleared room within the top 3.
Marcus Sweeney’s big-play ability has Hershey believing it can have second-half surge after Cedar Cliff upset
Ask Marcus Sweeney to describe what he can do on a football field and the adjectives fly. Fast. Dominant. Playmaker.
Penn State-Auburn review: Why home-and-home spectacles might not be in James Franklin’s future
Walking around Toomer’s Corner on Saturday, there was a certain electricity in the air. One year after Penn State welcomed the Tigers to Happy Valley, Auburn supporters returned the favor. They hosted Penn State fans at their tailgates. They were buying each other rounds of beer. This home-and-home between two teams that never faced off before in the regular season generated a new camaraderie.
Von Dohren Wins Sixth Freedom 76 Worth $32,060 Plus in a Thriller Over Kressley in Front of Packed House at Grandview
The 52nd annual Freedom 76 put an exclamation point on another season of T.P. Trailer Modified racing Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, and it will be a race and night remembered for a long time, as Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. was able to score the win in the annual classic, his first since 2015, that was a competitive thriller from start to finish.
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
Former Middletown football players charged after hazing investigation
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Ten former Middletown football players are facing charges after a hazing investigation found three students were sexually assaulted during an August 11 practice, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office. The District Attorney’s office says police determined that over a period of approximately...
Pa. steak shop wins ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ honors
The residents in Parkside have known what a great cheesesteak and/or hoagie tastes like for ages. But now, the rest of the world will soon catch up. According to 6ABC, Phil & Jim’s Steaks & Hoagies in Delaware County was just awarded the “Best Hoagie on Earth” prize by Food Network Magazine.
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
New transitional home for women opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new transitional house, operated by the “Why Not Prosper” group, opened on South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sept. 19, 2022. The house offers a second chance for women who have served prison time and need help adjusting when released. Why Not...
Students criticize Middletown’s hazing response as school board moves to expel another student
Middletown’s school board moved forward Tuesday night with the expulsion of an eighth student in connection with the hazing incidents on the high school football team, with students also turning out to the meeting in a show of solidarity against what they described as a lackluster response by the district on the matter.
Dauphin County DA charges 10 former Middletown football players in connection to alleged hazing incidents
Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo on Tuesday announced the results of his office's month-long investigation into alleged hazing incidents involving members of the Middletown High School football team. A total of 10 people were charged as a result of the investigation, Chardo said. The alleged offenders will all be...
Roundabouts; start of fall; new cake shop: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. High: 81; Low: 58. Partly sunny. Little League sued: The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15. Easton Oliverson is still recovering from head injuries.
Teen girl from central Pa. has been missing at least a week: police
A 14-year-old Lancaster County girl was last seen in Maryland last week, and police are asking for help finding her. Lily Wawrzyniak, who goes by “Mina,” was last seen Sept. 14 on the 7600 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, Maryland, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
‘Free to express their Satanism’: Satanic clothing now OK at Pa. school district
A school district in Delaware County previously banned kids from dressing in Satanic clothing. As of this school year, that’s changed. SIMILAR STORIES: After School Satan Club rejected by Northern York School Board vote. Philadelphia Magazine reports how the Garnet Valley School District’s dress code previously prohibited “Clothing displaying...
