Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County sheriff investigated for campaign finance allegations in support of Lauren Boebert, Colorado SOS says
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said on Monday that its officials are investigating whether Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario broke campaign-finance laws by using his office’s public resources to support U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. In a letter obtained by The Denver Post, a legal analyst with the...
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
skyhinews.com
Brower: The eye-opening impact of Grand County nonprofits
I’ve just returned from a conclave of nonprofit entities in northwestern Colorado and I was struck yet again by the number of these in just our region. But what really struck me was the number of not-for-profits in Grand County and how, when I thought further about it, they constitute a large part of our business-based economy. This is despite the fact that they are nonprofits.
KDVR.com
Colorado counties’ voters getting less partisan
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.
Elections Division files motion to dismiss GOP complaint against Polis
Citing that there isn't enough evidence, the Elections Division of the Secretary of State's Office moved to dismiss a campaign finance complaint against Governor Jared Polis after the Colorado GOP claimed he skirted the rules with a letter sent to Colorado taxpayers who received TABOR checks.
Cheyenne Mountain Junior High mascot must be changed, violates state law
COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 will have to change the mascot for one of their schools after it was deemed in violation of a state law that prohibits the use of Native American mascots by public schools. Colorado Senate Bill 21-116 was signed into law in 2021 and prohibits the use of […]
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Vote yes on 6A to support community housing
The best way to tackle a big issue in our small community has always been to work together. There is no better example of this than the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership. The partnership was created by Winter Park, Fraser, Granby and Grand County to tackle the affordable housing problem.
coloradopols.com
Send In Cory: Erik Aadland’s Worst Endorsement Yet
Republican CD-7 congressional candidate Erik Aadland’s campaign, despite running in a race made somewhat more competitive by redistricting, entered what could be a terminal nosedive beginning in late August, when archived video of Aadland calling the 2020 elections “absolutely rigged” was conspicuously deleted from the Jefferson County GOP Men’s Club website. A couple of weeks later, 538.com reported on Aadland telling Republicans in the district more recently that “we have an illegitimate government in power,” but he can’t “talk about election integrity on and on and on because it’s not an issue that wins us this race.” Aadland has been endorsed by a variety of toxic far-right personalities like QAnon theorist Paul Vallely and local anti-immigrant firebrand Tom Tancredo–which is on the message Aadland has clearly chosen, but doesn’t help Aadland appear reasonable in a district that still favors Democrats (and therefore reality) based on previous results by several points.
Colorado proposes massive overhaul of approved reading assessments
(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) proposed a plan to narrow the list of approved interim reading assessments from ten to two by the start of the 2024 school year. The READ Act requires students in grades K-3 to take these assessments to determine whether they have or are at risk for a significant reading deficiency (SRD).
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
lamarledger.com
Will Coloradans risk hit to their TABOR checks for a new affordable housing program?
Coloradans will vote on an affordable housing measure for the first time ever this November, one that would divert nearly $300 million in annual funding toward a first-of-its-kind program. Proposition 123 is unique in its breadth and scale, supporters and analysts said. It would support eviction defense, down-payment assistance, new...
coloradosun.com
The sudden suspension of a Colorado prison-work program has thrown employers into disarray
The escape of a minimum-security inmate earlier this summer effectively shut down a touted prison-work program called Take Two, a gut punch to businesses struggling to find employees who had gambled on the 3-year-old program amid a historically tight labor market. Employers who participated in the program, which let 59...
Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected
Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate running for Colorado governor, answered “yes” when asked during a candidate forum Saturday if she believes President Joe Biden was “legally elected.” Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, had long avoided questions during her campaign about whether she agrees with former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election […] The post Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KJCT8
Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
KJCT8
Flood Watch issued for Western Colorado ahead of incoming rain
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect from noon Tuesday until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
Summit Daily News
Vehicle versus bicycle accident closes Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney
Editor’s note: This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information is made available. An accident reportedly involving a bicyclist has shut down both directions of Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the accident likely involves an accident between...
skyhinews.com
Trial begins in case around death of hunter Simon Howell
Jury selection, opening remarks and the first day of testimony were Monday, Sept. 19, in The People v. Harry Watkins negligent homicide case. Watkins, 52, is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Simon Howell of West Virginia on Nov. 9, 2020, while they were hunting outside Kremmling. Watkins pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide in May 2021, setting up a trial. Watkins is being charged with criminally negligent homicide.
KKTV
WATCH: Unknown objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News on Tuesday after they witnessed three objects in the sky that were visible from areas of Colorado. One viewer, who shared photos with KKTV 11 News, explained he could see three “huge fireballs” in the sky...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield Council to discuss enacting local gun laws
Broomfield City Council will discuss enacting stricter gun laws in the city and county, including banning assault weapons and enacting a 10-day waiting period, at a study session Tuesday. The City Council discussion was sparked by surrounding municipalities — including Boulder, Boulder County, Lafayette, Louisville, Superior and Edgewater — pursuing...
This Colorado Town Named One Of America’s Best For Fall Colors
Fall is such a great season. As we get some relief from the heat and the craziness of summer, fall brings us not only those crisp days and evenings perfect for hoodies and a warm cup of your favorite beverage but also Halloween and then the excitement of Thanksgiving and Christmas,
