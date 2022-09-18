ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County sheriff investigated for campaign finance allegations in support of Lauren Boebert, Colorado SOS says

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said on Monday that its officials are investigating whether Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario broke campaign-finance laws by using his office’s public resources to support U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. In a letter obtained by The Denver Post, a legal analyst with the...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Brower: The eye-opening impact of Grand County nonprofits

I’ve just returned from a conclave of nonprofit entities in northwestern Colorado and I was struck yet again by the number of these in just our region. But what really struck me was the number of not-for-profits in Grand County and how, when I thought further about it, they constitute a large part of our business-based economy. This is despite the fact that they are nonprofits.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado counties’ voters getting less partisan

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Letter to the editor: Vote yes on 6A to support community housing

The best way to tackle a big issue in our small community has always been to work together. There is no better example of this than the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership. The partnership was created by Winter Park, Fraser, Granby and Grand County to tackle the affordable housing problem.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
coloradopols.com

Send In Cory: Erik Aadland’s Worst Endorsement Yet

Republican CD-7 congressional candidate Erik Aadland’s campaign, despite running in a race made somewhat more competitive by redistricting, entered what could be a terminal nosedive beginning in late August, when archived video of Aadland calling the 2020 elections “absolutely rigged” was conspicuously deleted from the Jefferson County GOP Men’s Club website. A couple of weeks later, 538.com reported on Aadland telling Republicans in the district more recently that “we have an illegitimate government in power,” but he can’t “talk about election integrity on and on and on because it’s not an issue that wins us this race.” Aadland has been endorsed by a variety of toxic far-right personalities like QAnon theorist Paul Vallely and local anti-immigrant firebrand Tom Tancredo–which is on the message Aadland has clearly chosen, but doesn’t help Aadland appear reasonable in a district that still favors Democrats (and therefore reality) based on previous results by several points.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected

Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate running for Colorado governor, answered “yes” when asked during a candidate forum Saturday if she believes President Joe Biden was “legally elected.” Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, had long avoided questions during her campaign about whether she agrees with former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election […] The post Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Flood Watch issued for Western Colorado ahead of incoming rain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect from noon Tuesday until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Trial begins in case around death of hunter Simon Howell

Jury selection, opening remarks and the first day of testimony were Monday, Sept. 19, in The People v. Harry Watkins negligent homicide case. Watkins, 52, is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Simon Howell of West Virginia on Nov. 9, 2020, while they were hunting outside Kremmling. Watkins pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide in May 2021, setting up a trial. Watkins is being charged with criminally negligent homicide.
KREMMLING, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Unknown objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News on Tuesday after they witnessed three objects in the sky that were visible from areas of Colorado. One viewer, who shared photos with KKTV 11 News, explained he could see three “huge fireballs” in the sky...
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield Council to discuss enacting local gun laws

Broomfield City Council will discuss enacting stricter gun laws in the city and county, including banning assault weapons and enacting a 10-day waiting period, at a study session Tuesday. The City Council discussion was sparked by surrounding municipalities — including Boulder, Boulder County, Lafayette, Louisville, Superior and Edgewater — pursuing...
BROOMFIELD, CO

