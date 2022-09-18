Read full article on original website
Avid chess players start Kearney Chess Club
KEARNEY, Neb — It takes a lot of concentration and patience, but members of the Kearney Chess Club said playing the game is one of their favorite things to do. “After I play a long game of chess, I feel like my mind has been stretched to a limit it’s never been before,” said co-founder Eric Ring.
CCC looks to expand Grand Island campus
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A new expansion could be on the way to the Grand Island Central Community College (CCC). The expansion will be starting at the beginning of 2023, and the plan is to build new infrastructure into 2027. A five year plan that College President Matt Gotschall believes is needed to expand into new and modern career fields.
Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium
KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time ever, state veterans groups are hosting a symposium focused on women. Erin Colson, Nebraska Veterans Affairs Outreach and Women Veterans coordinator, has more on the event happening at the Holiday Inn in Kearney, September 24-25. This event is free (including meals) for...
Learning Curve: KPS graduate remembers high school 81 years ago
KEARNEY, Neb. — In this segment of Learning Curve, Carol Staab sits down with one of Kearney Public School’s oldest graduates. When Dale Ingram graduated, a loaf of bread was 8-cents a pound, gas was 19-cents a gallon and you could go see a movie for a mere 25-cents.
Cleanup begins at former Bert's Pharmacy
HASTINGS, Neb. — Contractors are beginning to remove the brick façade from the former Bert's Pharmacy in Downtown Hastings. Bricks are being individually removed in order to preserve property adjacent to the building. The city said the façade must be removed prior to removing the steel structures that...
Four Nebraska airports awarded $9.25 million in federal grants
LINCOLN, Neb. — Four Nebraska airports were awarded millions of dollars in federal grants, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that $9.25 million was awarded to airports in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney. Two airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s...
South Central Nebraska Right to Life holds "Day of Remembrance"
HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Central Nebraska Right to Life held a "day of remembrance" ceremony for what they called “unborn, forgotten aborted children.”. President Amanda Fraser said this was their way of honoring the children. "Just in Hastings we thought about three years ago, 'let’s get together.'...
Harvest will be marathon, not sprint, after 'wild and crazy year'
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Farming is a marathon, not a sprint, and that will certainly be true this fall with a harvest season that may stretch on for months. Corn harvest is now underway after a growing season where drought, fires, hail and wind have taken a toll. Even...
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
Koponi Vanilla is serving up more than aroma and flavor
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — A central Nebraska business is bringing a familiar aroma to Grand Island all the way from Africa. "I still feel like I'm dreaming," said Fouad Mhadji, founder of Koponi Vanilla. Mhadji is bringing more than flavor to your kitchen shelf. “There is no vanilla manufacturer...
Hastings man sentenced for meth charges
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in prison on drug charges. Federal officials said Zachary Ellis, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual meth and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. According to authorities, on...
Pet Doc: After surgery pain management
KEARNEY, Neb. — As you know, our furry friends are our best friends and we hate to see them in pain. When Callie, one of the hardest working cattle hands on her family farm, suffered an ACL injury, it was time to fix that instability at the Hilltop Pet Clinic.
Vital Signs: Sepsis Awareness Month
KEARNEY, NEB. — At least 1.7 million Americans will develop a life-threatening medical emergency–or sepsis–and it can start inside your body, according to the CDC. Every day we encounter germs that could make us sick. “About a third of patients who die in the hospital during their...
Teen charged in GI Walmart parking lot shooting pleads not guilty
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a Walmart earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to his charges. Hall County District Court records say Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with 19 total counts, including attempted first-degree murder and assault.
With calls rising, GI Fire Department hopes to add enough staff for another ambulance crew
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After a record-breaking year for calls, the Grand Island Fire Department may soon do something it hasn't done in 40 years and put another ambulance in service. The city has added more than 20,000 residents in the last 40 years, but arguably, the fire department...
GIPD investigating thefts of trailers containing more than $750,000 worth of meat
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after more than $750,000 in meat was reported stolen from three trailers over the weekend. At 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Roberts Street in reference to two semi-trailers and their cargo being stolen from a parking lot.
