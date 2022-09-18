ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Avid chess players start Kearney Chess Club

KEARNEY, Neb — It takes a lot of concentration and patience, but members of the Kearney Chess Club said playing the game is one of their favorite things to do. “After I play a long game of chess, I feel like my mind has been stretched to a limit it’s never been before,” said co-founder Eric Ring.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

CCC looks to expand Grand Island campus

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A new expansion could be on the way to the Grand Island Central Community College (CCC). The expansion will be starting at the beginning of 2023, and the plan is to build new infrastructure into 2027. A five year plan that College President Matt Gotschall believes is needed to expand into new and modern career fields.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium

KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time ever, state veterans groups are hosting a symposium focused on women. Erin Colson, Nebraska Veterans Affairs Outreach and Women Veterans coordinator, has more on the event happening at the Holiday Inn in Kearney, September 24-25. This event is free (including meals) for...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Learning Curve: KPS graduate remembers high school 81 years ago

KEARNEY, Neb. — In this segment of Learning Curve, Carol Staab sits down with one of Kearney Public School’s oldest graduates. When Dale Ingram graduated, a loaf of bread was 8-cents a pound, gas was 19-cents a gallon and you could go see a movie for a mere 25-cents.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Kearney, NE
City
Waverly, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Waverly, NE
State
Colorado State
Topeka, KS
College Sports
Kearney, NE
College Sports
Kearney, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
City
Harrison, NE
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Kearney, NE
Football
Topeka, KS
Football
City
Hershey, NE
City
Gretna, NE
foxnebraska.com

Cleanup begins at former Bert's Pharmacy

HASTINGS, Neb. — Contractors are beginning to remove the brick façade from the former Bert's Pharmacy in Downtown Hastings. Bricks are being individually removed in order to preserve property adjacent to the building. The city said the façade must be removed prior to removing the steel structures that...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Four Nebraska airports awarded $9.25 million in federal grants

LINCOLN, Neb. — Four Nebraska airports were awarded millions of dollars in federal grants, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that $9.25 million was awarded to airports in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney. Two airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

South Central Nebraska Right to Life holds "Day of Remembrance"

HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Central Nebraska Right to Life held a "day of remembrance" ceremony for what they called “unborn, forgotten aborted children.”. President Amanda Fraser said this was their way of honoring the children. "Just in Hastings we thought about three years ago, 'let’s get together.'...
HASTINGS, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unk
Person
Tj Davis
foxnebraska.com

Koponi Vanilla is serving up more than aroma and flavor

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — A central Nebraska business is bringing a familiar aroma to Grand Island all the way from Africa. "I still feel like I'm dreaming," said Fouad Mhadji, founder of Koponi Vanilla. Mhadji is bringing more than flavor to your kitchen shelf. “There is no vanilla manufacturer...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hastings man sentenced for meth charges

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in prison on drug charges. Federal officials said Zachary Ellis, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual meth and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. According to authorities, on...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pet Doc: After surgery pain management

KEARNEY, Neb. — As you know, our furry friends are our best friends and we hate to see them in pain. When Callie, one of the hardest working cattle hands on her family farm, suffered an ACL injury, it was time to fix that instability at the Hilltop Pet Clinic.
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#American Football#College Football
foxnebraska.com

Vital Signs: Sepsis Awareness Month

KEARNEY, NEB. — At least 1.7 million Americans will develop a life-threatening medical emergency–or sepsis–and it can start inside your body, according to the CDC. Every day we encounter germs that could make us sick. “About a third of patients who die in the hospital during their...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Teen charged in GI Walmart parking lot shooting pleads not guilty

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a Walmart earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to his charges. Hall County District Court records say Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with 19 total counts, including attempted first-degree murder and assault.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy