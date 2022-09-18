ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzwZP_0hzzZNzw00

US marshal accused of shoplifting at North Carolina Walmart Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his way to let everyone know he was a U.S. marshal. (NCD)

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart.

Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV.

Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his way to let everyone know he was a U.S. marshal, according to police reports.

Spangler is accused of paying for some items in the self-checkout line but not others.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing man located by Pennsylvania State Police

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have located Green. Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing and endangered man who was last seen in the Rankin Borough area. According to a social media post, 43-year-old Anthony Green was last seen in the area of Miller Avenue...
RANKIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Denver, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
CONCORD, NC
WLTX.com

North Carolina baby found with brain injuries, 2 people arrested

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Iredell County after investigators learned a baby suffered brain injuries and they failed to seek medical help. Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Teeter Road near Mooresville in reference to an infant receiving CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#U S Marshal#Wsoc Tv#The Walmart On Highway 73#2022 Walmart#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Fox 46 Charlotte

SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with Lincoln County deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies were attempting to engage with 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Brandon Scronce, who was wanted for assault, at a home on […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy

North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
ourdavie.com

Sheriff still looking for suspect who ran last week

Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for the suspect who fled in a vehicle on Sept. 12, abandoning it not far from Cornatzer Elementary School, causing a temporary lockdown. He then fled on foot. At approximately 2:27 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a stolen white Toyota Rav4 on the 2900...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
101K+
Followers
130K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy