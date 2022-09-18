McCallum quarterback David Houston had a stellar Friday. The Knight senior rushed for 137 yards and passed for 112 yards in a 49-28 victory over Crockett. He accounted for all seven McCallum touchdowns — five rushing, two passing. For good measure, he intercepted a pass to help the Knights improve to 2-2. Each week throughout the regular season, the American-Statesman will publish individual player stats on Wednesday to showcase Central Texas' top performers. Leaders in passing, rushing, receiving...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 16 MINUTES AGO