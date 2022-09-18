ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
Austin American-Statesman

High school football stats: Austin-area top passers, rushers, receivers, tacklers through Week 4

McCallum quarterback David Houston had a stellar Friday. The Knight senior rushed for 137 yards and passed for 112 yards in a 49-28 victory over Crockett. He accounted for all seven McCallum touchdowns — five rushing, two passing. For good measure, he intercepted a pass to help the Knights improve to 2-2.  Each week throughout the regular season, the American-Statesman will publish individual player stats on Wednesday to showcase Central Texas' top performers. Leaders in passing, rushing, receiving...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy