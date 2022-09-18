Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
What Are Those? Mysterious Orbs of Orange Light Glow Above San Diego and Tijuana
From Tijuana, Mexico, to north San Diego County, California, witnesses Monday night reported seeing mysterious orbs of orange light hovering in the sky, prompting many questions with few answers. The lights appeared sometime around 9 p.m. PST and were visible for about a half-hour, from what witnesses told NBC 7....
coolsandiegosights.com
Photographs from 2022 Super Girl Pro!
This weekend the 2022 Super Girl Pro event was held next to the Oceanside Pier. A huge crowd of spectators turned out to watch the world’s top women surfers in action. On Saturday I walked around to check out the many sights. I strolled about the large festival village, walked out onto the pier, paused to listen to a concert, and then headed to the beach.
NBC San Diego
This 35-Year-Old Makes 6-Figures Gardening and Teaching About Plants in San Diego
Kevin Espiritu doesn’t believe in having a green thumb. He believes that anyone can learn how to garden with the right tips and tools. Espiritu is the founder and CEO of Epic Gardening. It is a one-stop-shop for a wide range of plant-lovers, from those looking to perfect their tomatoes to others who just want to keep their latest houseplant alive.
New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated
SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
Strange lights seen floating in San Diego sky, have you seen them?
Mysterious lights have been reported across San Diego on Monday night. CBS 8 viewers have sent in videos showing strange, mysterious lights floating in skies across San Diego. "I just started taking a video and i couldn't believe what I saw,” said Teluryde Dedominicis of Pacific Beach. Dedominicis says...
Ryes and Grind Opening Soon in Oceanside
The Modern Delicatessen Will Join the LTH+ Space on South Coast Highway
coolsandiegosights.com
World’s largest single-masted yacht returns!
The world’s largest single-masted yacht has returned to San Diego!. The M5, originally called the Mirabella V, is now docked on the Embarcadero near the Maritime Museum of San Diego. You can find it directly across from the County Administration Building. I spotted the towering mast while walking nearby,...
SDSU to offer academic course on Bad Bunny in 2023
SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University students who are super fans of global superstar, Bad Bunny, will be able to take a class about his impact on Latin culture in 2023. Dr. Nate Rodríguez, the associate director of Journalism & Media Studies at San Diego State, has taught a course on Selena Quintanilla at SDSU. Now, he says people can expect to see a course on Bad Bunny at SDSU in 2023, according to CBS News Bay Area article.
coolsandiegosights.com
SD Art Prize 2022 Exhibition at the Central Library.
The four recipients of the 2022 San Diego Art Prize–Alida Cervantes, Angélica Escoto, Carlos Castro Arias and Cognate Collective–now have pieces of their visual artwork on display in the 9th floor Art Gallery at downtown’s Central Library. The four artists explore aspects of our region’s history...
'It’s so scary!' | San Diegan describes experience as Hurricane Fiona hits
SAN DIEGO — A San Diegan living in Puerto Rico for a year rode out Hurricane Fiona in fear. “It’s so scary,” said Dawnelle Guidone, who sent CBS 8 videos of the storm as it approached her apartment in Isabela, rattling windows. With 115 mph winds and...
Seniors in Oceanside receive help with insurance after CBS 8 story
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A senior community that came to CBS 8 for help says they feel like they're finally being heard. Last week, CBS 8’s Abbie Alford went to Oceanside to hear their concerns over a huge spike in insurance costs. Some have even been designated a fire...
‘Do you ever give up on someone you love?’
Anita Fisher has been here before. Her son has stopped taking his medication. Again. “Nothing has changed,” she said. “Yes, there have been new programs out there, but unless he voluntarily” — Anita gives a quick, doubtful chuckle — “accepts it, that doesn’t work.”
Cute French Crepe Spot in San Diego - Froglanders
Froglanders is based in our very own La Jolla, California, and started off as a frozen yogurt place. The name Froglanders is based off the hoppy, excited feeling that children get when they think about getting some delicious frozen yogurt which is just like how frogs always seem to be excited and hopping around, isn't that adorable?
Tacos Don Paco to Join New Oceanside Development
The Arroyo Verde Retail Development is Currently in Construction
TripAdvisor Blog
5 must-visit cities near the California coast
Don’t miss these stops as you work your way up the shore. With its world-class vineyards, artsy enclaves, and bustling urban centers, there are countless reasons to visit the Golden State. But we’re partial to California’s coastline for its breathtaking nature, picturesque beaches, and some of the most scenic byways and parks in the country. Ahead, some of the best sights, activities, and accommodations to add to your SoCal-to-NorCal itinerary.
Thrillist
The Best Oyster Bars in San Diego
With 70 miles of coastline at our disposal, San Diego is home to some of the best beaches on the West Coast and has no shortage of great seafood. And while our fresh and flaky fish tacos get a lot of the attention, we can’t think of anything better than sitting down to a platter of freshly shucked oysters, each plump bivalve perched on a pearly white half-shell in a puddle of its own briny juice, just waiting for a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of tangy mignonette, or a shot of hot sauce before we slurp it all down.
NBC San Diego
San Diego to Pay $600K to Woman Bitten ‘Unintentionally' by Off-Duty Police Dog
San Diego officials on Tuesday approved a $600,000 payout to a woman who was severely injured when a police dog attacked her in her own yard after escaping from its trainer's home nearby. A lawsuit filed by Jenna Cole in March called the bite a “vicious” and “unprovoked attack” and...
calbears.com
Just A Kid From Chula Vista
I've always struggled with my identity, not because I don't know who I am or because I'm going through a crisis, but rather because I just find it difficult to describe myself to others in a way in which they can understand my unique experience. I was born and raised in Chula Vista, California, a city in the South Bay region of San Diego a couple of miles north of the Mexican border. Both of my parents were born and raised in Mexico, and with my dad's family being from Tijuana (Mexico's bordering city to San Diego), I must've been a few days old when I applied for my first passport.
NBC San Diego
NBC 7 Investigates: Questions Linger About Death of 11-Year-Old Adopted Girl in Spring Valley
An adopted 11-year-old girl named Aarabella died at a San Diego County hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 30. More than a week later, after NBC 7 Investigates reached out, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released a statement confirming detectives were actively investigating Aarabella’s death as a homicide. Three weeks after her death, there are still very few answers from county officials about what killed Aarabella or who, if anyone, is responsible.
Navy & Port of San Diego sign agreement that will generate millions for electrification projects
SAN DIEGO — The United States Navy and the Port of San Diego celebrated an agreement on Tuesday that is expected to generate millions of dollars for electrification projects around San Diego Bay. The agreement will give the Navy access to participate in California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standards market....
