Wilmington, DE

2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) -- In Wilmington, two people are in custody in connection with a murder on Wednesday. Zaquan Blackwell of Chester was shot and killed.

Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.

Both were arrested without incident.

sunny
3d ago

And their parents would say they were good kids, never a problem, they were honor students, sung in the choir at church, and got in with the wrong crowd making a life career of a criminal!!

Tammy Webster
3d ago

and the one has the nerve to have a smirk on his face two punks who deserve life in prison

CBS Philly

Armed robbery, home invasion near Temple campus, 1 targeting student, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - An armed robbery and an armed home invasion happened both near Temple University's campus Tuesday night. One of them was targeting a Temple student.The campus is quiet Wednesday morning but students are likely to be a little on edge as they head to class, especially knowing that no suspects were caught in connection with either of these crimes.According to police, the home invasion happened on the 1500 block of Sydenham Street, just southwest of campus.Police say the suspect was hiding behind a fence before they approached a male Temple student.They say the suspect held a gun to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Update: Newark Man Killed In Wednesday Morning Crash In New Castle

Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the...
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

Pre-trial conference for woman accused of killing 2 state troopers, 1 pedestrian while DUI

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Wednesday, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Jayana Webb. She's charged in connection with striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian on March 21.The conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. Usually, this is when the defendant pleads either guilty or not guilty.Investigators say state troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were trying to help Reyes Rivera Oliveras while he was walking on I-95 near the sports complex.Charges against Webb include three counts of third-degree murder, vehicular homicide, and DUI.The murder charges were reinstated in August after they were dropped in June.Webb was released on bail. Webb, her attorney, as well as loved ones of the victims, are expected to be in the courtroom Wednesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Eric Ruch murder trial: Jury resumes deliberations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Day 3 of jury deliberations in the murder trial of former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch is underway Wednesday. Ruch is charged with third-degree murder in the shooting of 25-year-old Dennis Plowden back in 2017.The shooting took place after Plowden was involved in a car crash in East Germantown, following a brief police chase. Officers believed believed his car was tied to a murder investigation. Plowden was not armed when he was shot. Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police. Investigators say Ruch shot him, the bullet traveled through his hand and into his head killing him.This is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman caught in crossfire, shot on her way back from work, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot while driving home from work after getting caught in the crossfire of two gunmen. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at North 22nd and West Clearfield Streets in North Philadelphia, just steps from the Panati Rec Center.Police say two men were shooting at each other on the street.One of the bullets went through the driver side door of the woman's car hitting the woman in her thigh. She's in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.At this time, no arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
