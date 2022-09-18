Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
devinenews.com
All you need is love….HANK provides home, vehicle, and 24/7 support to care for local foster children in community homes
If you have ever wanted to help foster children, but simply didn’t have the financial resources to do it, HANK is offering the perfect opportunity in Medina County. The homes are ready, the beds are made, and the play ground in the front yard is already set up….All you need to bring is your love. HANK is actively searching for two couples or single parents who would like to be the heart and soul of HANK, Inc’s community homes, welcoming foster children in Devine and their newest home in Hondo which celebrated its grand opening this Tuesday, September 13.
KSAT 12
‘We love her. She’ll be missed:’ Family grieves after fatal Capstone Ridge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a woman involved in a fatal domestic violence attack in San Antonio shared their concerns in hopes of reaching other people who may be impacted by similar situations. The woman, 41, who was killed at her home on Capstone Ridge Saturday has been...
foxsanantonio.com
The San Antonio Botanical Gardens hosts 'Fall-O-Weekends' just in time for the season
SAN ANTONIO - To welcome the fall season, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is hosting Fall-O-Weekends starting in October. It's the perfect opportunity to share memorable moments surrounded by the beautiful colors of fall. Every weekend, you can enjoy free amenities like a seed scavenger hunt, a harvest maze, culinary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man suffers head and body lacerations after being hit by train
SAN ANTONIO — A man has suffered head and body lacerations after being hit by a train Monday evening. Police were called out to Zarzamora and Merida around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man being struck by a train. Police say Union Pacific called 9-1-1 to report that...
KSAT 12
Haunted Oaks Halloween attraction returns to Rolling Oaks Mall
SAN ANTONIO – A haunted house is returning to Rolling Oaks Mall for the second spooky season in a row. Haunted Oaks will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday and run through Halloween. This year the haunted house has expanded its footprint to include a 10,000-square-foot maze. ”It’s dark,...
'This has taught me a great deal' | Leticia Van de Putte reflects on Florida crash and subsequent recovery journey
SAN ANTONIO — April 3 started as a beautiful Florida morning for Leticia Van de Putte. Low-70s, no humidity—the perfect conditions for her to take a Sunday walk and pray after returning from a family vacation while awaiting a delayed flight back to San Antonio. "It was an...
mycurlyadventures.com
Sleep in a Treehouse in New Braunfels TX
Escape to a world of imagination in these incredible treehouses in New Braunfels TX! With multiple treehouses across Texas with different themes, the Guadalupe River Houses bring that childhood joy of wandering around a treehouse from straight out of a book! Climb to the top through the tunnel or take the stairs, swing under the trees, and hang out at the pool. Plus, this treehouse is family and pet-friendly with so many fun things to do in New Braunfels.
RELATED PEOPLE
The aftermath of a tense situation at Jefferson High School; FDA warns about cooking chicken with Nyquil | KENS 5 News Now
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting at an east-side with her husband early Wednesday. Police were called out to the Methodist Converse Emergency Center at 6400 Mallard Meadow around 1:25 a.m. for reports of a woman shot. When officers arrived at the...
San Antonio's Castro brothers throwing annual birthday bash Thursday at West Side bar
The political powerhouses took a two-year break from their public birthday celebration during the pandemic, but now it's back.
KTSA
SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for whoever shot a woman who was at a park on the Northeast side early Wednesday morning. KSAT-12 is reporting that it happened at around 1:45 A.M. at Sunrise Park near Binz-Engleman Road. The woman and a family member were at...
Texas Arts and Crafts Fair Celebrates 50 Years of Lone Star Talent
Edith Maskey had just begun her art practice 50 years ago when she took a chance and entered her work for consideration in the inaugural Texas Arts and Crafts Fair in Kerrville. “It was the first juried show I ever entered, and there were so many people applying,” recalls the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No one injured after dozens of bullets hit west-side home in 'targeted' attack
SAN ANTONIO — Police say nobody was injured after a spray of bullets hit a west-side home overnight. Police believe the home was targeted. It happened around 2:28 a.m. Tuesday at the 2300 block of Waverly Avenue near N. General McMullen Drive. Police were called out to the location...
KSAT 12
Missing child Lina Khil to get national attention on ‘Investigation Discovery’ this week
SAN ANTONIO – Nine months after Lina Sardar Khil disappeared from her apartment complex playground, her case is getting some national attention. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on Lina on Wednesday. The show, which features unsolved violent crimes, airs at 8 p.m. on Investigation Discovery and will also stream on Discovery+.
foxsanantonio.com
Welcoming a fall menu at Antlers Lodge
We’re in the kitchen with Chef Pandey of Antlers Lodge at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort where we are talking about transitioning into the fall with some new recipes. Antlers Lodge Restaurant at Hyatt Hill Country Resort. 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive. San Antonio, Texas 78251. (210) 520-4001. Instagram: @antlerslodge.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man ‘sucker-punched,’ kicked victim in face in ambush-style attack at popular downtown bar
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he allegedly brutally attacked another man at a downtown bar earlier in September. Brandon Lugo, 28, has been taken into police custody. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lugo was at Pat O’Brien’s on Alamo Plaza on Saturday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents clashed with San Antonio officers during Jefferson High School lockdown
Parents clashed with officers during a lockdown after reports of a shooting.
foxsanantonio.com
Jazz'SALive is this weekend – and it's free and open to all!
If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
foxsanantonio.com
Victim's family wants Texas Rangers to take over Anaqua Springs case
There are new developments in a high-profile case of a mother and her two daughters found shot to death in their luxury home three years ago. The family of one of the daughters wants the Texas Rangers to take over the investigation. It was back in January of 2019, inside...
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Another School Shooting in San Antonio!!!
It seems as though 2022 has been a year full of school shootings. Well now, we just had another one, this time in San Antonio. Chris describes what happened and how, much like Uvalde, the parents tried to intervene. However, the police were engaging this time, and fought back against the parents. It’s understandable why the parents would want to intervene, but they should always follow the law and let the cops handle the situation, no matter what!
Comments / 0