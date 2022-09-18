If you have ever wanted to help foster children, but simply didn’t have the financial resources to do it, HANK is offering the perfect opportunity in Medina County. The homes are ready, the beds are made, and the play ground in the front yard is already set up….All you need to bring is your love. HANK is actively searching for two couples or single parents who would like to be the heart and soul of HANK, Inc’s community homes, welcoming foster children in Devine and their newest home in Hondo which celebrated its grand opening this Tuesday, September 13.

MEDINA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO