foxsanantonio.com

SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
devinenews.com

All you need is love….HANK provides home, vehicle, and 24/7 support to care for local foster children in community homes

If you have ever wanted to help foster children, but simply didn’t have the financial resources to do it, HANK is offering the perfect opportunity in Medina County. The homes are ready, the beds are made, and the play ground in the front yard is already set up….All you need to bring is your love. HANK is actively searching for two couples or single parents who would like to be the heart and soul of HANK, Inc’s community homes, welcoming foster children in Devine and their newest home in Hondo which celebrated its grand opening this Tuesday, September 13.
KSAT 12

Haunted Oaks Halloween attraction returns to Rolling Oaks Mall

SAN ANTONIO – A haunted house is returning to Rolling Oaks Mall for the second spooky season in a row. Haunted Oaks will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday and run through Halloween. This year the haunted house has expanded its footprint to include a 10,000-square-foot maze. ”It’s dark,...
mycurlyadventures.com

Sleep in a Treehouse in New Braunfels TX

Escape to a world of imagination in these incredible treehouses in New Braunfels TX! With multiple treehouses across Texas with different themes, the Guadalupe River Houses bring that childhood joy of wandering around a treehouse from straight out of a book! Climb to the top through the tunnel or take the stairs, swing under the trees, and hang out at the pool. Plus, this treehouse is family and pet-friendly with so many fun things to do in New Braunfels.
foxsanantonio.com

Welcoming a fall menu at Antlers Lodge

We’re in the kitchen with Chef Pandey of Antlers Lodge at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort where we are talking about transitioning into the fall with some new recipes. Antlers Lodge Restaurant at Hyatt Hill Country Resort. 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive. San Antonio, Texas 78251. (210) 520-4001. Instagram: @antlerslodge.
foxsanantonio.com

Jazz'SALive is this weekend – and it's free and open to all!

If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Another School Shooting in San Antonio!!!

It seems as though 2022 has been a year full of school shootings. Well now, we just had another one, this time in San Antonio. Chris describes what happened and how, much like Uvalde, the parents tried to intervene. However, the police were engaging this time, and fought back against the parents. It’s understandable why the parents would want to intervene, but they should always follow the law and let the cops handle the situation, no matter what!
