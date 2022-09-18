Read full article on original website
Related
Don't Miss These Quintessential Fall Festivals in Vermont
Sunday, September 25, 1-4 p.m., at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. $5; free for kids under 15. morrillhomestead.org. Smack in the middle of apple season, locals can don bonnets and top hats for a trip back in time to the 19th Century Apple & Cheese Harvest Festival at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. The annual shindig marks Johnny Appleseed's birthday with a full schedule of food and fun.
vermontcatholic.org
Loretto Home residents earn ribbons at Vermont State Fair
Three residents of Loretto Home in Rutland — a Vermont Catholic Charities Inc. elder care home — fared well at this year’s Vermont State Fair; together they brought home 15 ribbons for their art and craft projects. “Art and crafts stimulate their mind and give them a...
ShireTown Market Brings Creemees and Breakfast Tacos to Middlebury
Middlebury's creemee drought ended last month when ShireTown Marketplace opened its walk-up window on August 19, serving cones and cups of classic vanilla, chocolate and twist. "We anticipated it being busy, but nothing like what we actually saw," owner Kevin Archambeault said. "We kind of got it handed to us...
Colchester Sun
"South Burlington Showcase" hosted by South Burlington Art Gallery features local artists
The South Burlington Public Art Gallery is featuring an exhibition of more than 60 paintings, photographs, and mixed-media works called “South Burlington Showcase.”. The show highlights three artists from South Burlington: Gin Ferrara, Jeffrey Pascoe, and Michael Strauss and is curated by Jessica Manley. The Gallery, located at 180...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown Burlington church that has been unused since 2018 is under contract to be sold. The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely empty, but that might not be the case for much longer. The church is currently under...
WCAX
39th annual Pride Parade in Burlington
For the first time since the pandemic, the Japan-America Society of Vermont was able to invite the public to celebrate Japanese culture. Annual walk brings awareness and comfort to those affected by Alzheimer’s. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Alzheimer's Association of Vermont put on their annual walk at the...
WRGB
Cambridge artists, residents upset after vandals strike unique Adirondack chairs
Cambridge residents woke up Sunday morning to find shards of wood at the little league field. Those broken pieces formerly belonging to a collection of artist-created Adirondack chairs, with the rest currently on display throughout the village. Connie Brooks, owner of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, set forth a community project...
montpelierbridge.org
Breakfast in Montpelier (and Beyond): Where to Find the Best Meal of the Day
My husband wooed me over omelets and bacon. Our love affair unfurled at the Wayside, the Coffee Corner, and the pre-COVID lushness of a J. Morgan’s all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. We savored the first meal of the day while we read newspapers, talked, and refilled our coffees and teas till well past noon. You could say breakfast built my marriage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making the trip
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital. After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital. Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes. Updated: 13 hours ago. Who...
VTDigger
Gifford lands long-time local cardiologist
CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., September 20, 2022— After a highly successful career at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, cardiologist Bruce Andrus, MD, MS, FACC, FASE is joining Gifford on a full-time basis. Dr. Andrus is looking forward to focusing on rural cardiology and being embedded in the Gifford community.
WCAX
Call for volunteers in Vermont on National Public Lands Day
PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day. Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Sat., Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.
WCAX
Is South Burlington TIF district paying off?
Saving the state money and preventing waste, fraud and abuse: those are the goals of the Vermont state auditor’s office. Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses. Updated: 4 hours ago. The city of Plattsburgh is teaming up with New York’s Office of Cannabis Management for an information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vermontcatholic.org
Catholic schools nurtured Ethan Courcelle’s faith
When Ethan Courcelle worked as a dietary aid at St. Joseph/Kervick and Loretto homes in Rutland during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, he especially enjoyed delivering meals to residents and speaking with them, even if briefly. (He was masked and gowned.) “Sometimes my co-workers hurried me along,” laughed the...
mynbc5.com
National Life donates $86,250 to Vermont cancer patient organization
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The National Life group donated over $86,000 on Tuesday to an organization that helps cancer patients. “Branches of Hope” is the name of an organization based out of Central Vermont Medical Center that helps cancer patients and their families pay expenses that are not covered by health insurance.
WCAX
Top 3 on 3 for Monday, September 19th
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are just a couple weeks into the Fall sports season, but athletes at both the high school and college levels continue to turn in outstanding performances. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3. At number three, we head to Bennington for the much...
WCAX
CTE brings back building trades program to help fill gap in labor force
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont needs folks ready and capable of building homes. So the Center for Technology Essex relaunched a program to help fill in the growing gap in the labor force. It’s the building systems program that covers HVAC, plumbing and electrical, things the state has continued...
WCAX
Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement between Vermont Abenaki and Canadian Abenaki. Vermont’s Abenaki tribes are speaking out against members of the Odanak First Nation, an Abenaki reserve in Quebec. At a University of Vermont conference, the...
WCAX
South Burlington man walking to fix democracy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is on a mission. On Oct. 1, he’ll start walking from Los Angeles to Capitol Hill. With him, he brings an important message about the state of democracy in our nation. WCAX News checked in with Rick Hubbard when he...
WCAX
Showing appreciation for Vermont’s language interpreters
The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. The Burlington Electric Department hosted their first Net Zero Energy Festival to promote the use of all things running off electric and battery power. Federal Judge signs off on Jay Peak Resort sale.
mynbc5.com
City of Burlington prepares for Sunday's Pride parade, festival
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington is preparing for Sunday's Pride parade. Thousands of people are expected to pack the city's downtown for the annual event. The parade starts at noon with a new route that will start on King Street, go up Church Street, back down to Main Street and end at Waterfront Park where there will be a festival with performances, food and drink vendors and local businesses selling a wide-range of products.
Comments / 0