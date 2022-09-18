Read full article on original website
Rockford Casino funds opera box upgrades for local arts center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford has 95 years of memories ingrained within it’s walls, but the opera box is a different story. The opera box is renovated, but not everyone can get a ticket. It’s a space some hope to watch a show from one day and now you could have the chance, but there’s a catch.
CD Source building had storied history in Loves Park
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although 5723 N. Second St. in Loves Park is most recently known as the home of popular record store CD Source, area residents on Tuesday were also recalling memories they have from when it was the Park Theatre. “The Park Theatre was a theater you would go to watch movies back in […]
Fall Craft Shows and Craft Fairs in the Stateline
Fall is a great time to check out a local craft fair or craft show. There are many happening throughout the Stateline during the season. Here’s a list of where and when you can go support small businesses and local makers, crafters, and artists!. 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, IL.
Downtown Rockford holds Midwest’s longest-running art fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over 75 vendors and artists came out for the Midwest’s longest-running art fair on Saturday. The 74th “Greenwich Village Art Fair” was held in Downtown Rockford, which benefitted the Rockford Art Museum. There were food trucks, live music and a local vendor marketplace in addition to the art. Organizers said that […]
Fire destroys Loves Park music store, CD Source
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — An overnight fire has destroyed CD Source, in the former Park Theatre, on North 2nd Street. The street was closed to traffic Tuesday morning as multiple agencies work to extinguish fires at the store, at 5723 N 2nd Street. Loves Park Fire said between three and four fires were ongoing […]
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
The Demise of Hammies
It’s spring 2022. Hammie’s breakfast is thriving and the lunchtime rush has the Powerhouse packed. Laughter and joy echo throughout the building. Life is good. Flash forward to present day and the once lively dining area adjacent to Hammie’s is now a ghost town. Empty tables and chairs fill the area along with the deafening silence. First year students have no idea how legendary the vibes were at Hammie’s.
Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline
Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
Hard Rock Casino Rockford announces official groundbreaking
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with Hard Rock International announced on Wednesday that a formal groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the permanent casino next week. The groundbreaking will take place on Wednesday, September 28th. “The festivities are slated to begin at 1 p.m. where Hard Rock executives will be joined by local elected officials, […]
WIFR
Lewis Lemon Elementary honors first principal
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lewis Lemon Elementary School held a ceremony Friday afternoon as the school renamed its library on Friday, September 16 dedicating it to its longtime educator and first principal Jacqueline Gentry Mannery. Mannery was the school’s first principal from 1993 to 1997 and her education career spanned...
WIFR
Maggio’s Restaurant opens new location in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Fans of Italian food can have another hangout to stop in and dine as Maggio’s Restaurant opened a new location Tuesday afternoon. The new restaurant is located at 132 North State St. in Belvidere. City leaders, state representatives and members of the Belvidere Area Chamber...
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
How I Feel About the Buildings on Beloit College Campus
Beloit college has a lot of interesting architecture, some good, bad and downright confusing. As someone who has spent time in each building I am going to give you my hot takes of four of my favorite and least favorites. To start out, my least favorite series of buildings are...
100fmrockford.com
New name, expanded menu as Fuego Nuevo Grill prepares to move into its new Rockford home
ROCKFORD — Fuego Nuevo Grill is preparing to change locations and names as the restaurant works toward opening its new location in November. Owner Jose Chavez plans to focus on the authenticity of the cuisine and expanding its menu as he ventures to the new spot, which will be called Chavez Mexican Restaurante.
Places to See the Leaves Changing Color in the Stateline
The changing leaves are beautiful in the Stateline in the fall! There are many local parks and forest preserves where you can see the red, orange, and yellow leaves in all their splendor. In 2022, the Stateline area will be at peak fall colors between October 10 – 24 according...
WIFR
Voter registration event to be held at Rockford Public Library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you haven’t registered to vote in the November general election, here’s a great opportunity. The Rockford Public Library have partnered with the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford to aid new voters and others looking to register with a free event. From...
Who Is Defecating In The Wrong Spot In This Small Illinois Town?
Something strange has been happening in Northern Illinois. There's more going on than just #2 and it's a head-scratcher. There's no confirmation these stories point to one individual but if it's more than one it leads to one question. What's in the water of this small town?. I'm not going...
2022 Halloween Trick or Treat Times for the Rockford Area
Here are the 2022 Halloween Trick or Treating hours for the greater Rockford area. We’re adding times as they are released. If a time is in italics, we’re waiting for confirmation. Halloween Trick or Treating Times. Saturday, October 29, 2022. Roscoe: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Forreston:...
Darren Bailey holds meet-and-greet in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey paid a visit to Rockford Tuesday night. He and his running mate, Stephanie Trussell, stopped by Midway Village for a meet-and-greet. Bailey stopped in Peoria and Rock Island earlier to talk about migrants being shipped to Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation […]
Could be end of an era for iconic Hebron restaurant
After 53 years in the family, The Dari in Hebron is facing a new era. Martha Johnson and Mary Noonan’s last day running The Dari was Sunday. If the sisters find a buyer for the restaurant before spring 2023, they say they plan to retire.
WIFR
Drive-thru job fair in Sterling to make job hunting a breeze
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Those seeking employment don’t have to work hard on Wednesday to participate in this upcoming event. A drive-thru job fair will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21., hosted by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and BEST, Inc. in Sterling.
WIFR
Winnebago County explain to residents how they can receive a free Ring Doorbell
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County leaders hope their new safety initiative that uses Ring Doorbells promises residents peace of mind, while helping area law enforcement fight crime. Tuesday night, dozens of community members gathered to learn how they can get their hands on one of the 677 the county is offering.
