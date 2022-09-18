ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockford Casino funds opera box upgrades for local arts center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford has 95 years of memories ingrained within it’s walls, but the opera box is a different story. The opera box is renovated, but not everyone can get a ticket. It’s a space some hope to watch a show from one day and now you could have the chance, but there’s a catch.
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Fall Craft Shows and Craft Fairs in the Stateline

Fall is a great time to check out a local craft fair or craft show. There are many happening throughout the Stateline during the season. Here’s a list of where and when you can go support small businesses and local makers, crafters, and artists!. 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, IL.
ROCKFORD, IL
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

The Demise of Hammies

It’s spring 2022. Hammie’s breakfast is thriving and the lunchtime rush has the Powerhouse packed. Laughter and joy echo throughout the building. Life is good. Flash forward to present day and the once lively dining area adjacent to Hammie’s is now a ghost town. Empty tables and chairs fill the area along with the deafening silence. First year students have no idea how legendary the vibes were at Hammie’s.
BELOIT, WI
StatelineKids

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline

Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hard Rock Casino Rockford announces official groundbreaking

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with Hard Rock International announced on Wednesday that a formal groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the permanent casino next week. The groundbreaking will take place on Wednesday, September 28th. “The festivities are slated to begin at 1 p.m. where Hard Rock executives will be joined by local elected officials, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Lewis Lemon Elementary honors first principal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lewis Lemon Elementary School held a ceremony Friday afternoon as the school renamed its library on Friday, September 16 dedicating it to its longtime educator and first principal Jacqueline Gentry Mannery. Mannery was the school’s first principal from 1993 to 1997 and her education career spanned...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Maggio’s Restaurant opens new location in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Fans of Italian food can have another hangout to stop in and dine as Maggio’s Restaurant opened a new location Tuesday afternoon. The new restaurant is located at 132 North State St. in Belvidere. City leaders, state representatives and members of the Belvidere Area Chamber...
BELVIDERE, IL
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

How I Feel About the Buildings on Beloit College Campus

Beloit college has a lot of interesting architecture, some good, bad and downright confusing. As someone who has spent time in each building I am going to give you my hot takes of four of my favorite and least favorites. To start out, my least favorite series of buildings are...
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Voter registration event to be held at Rockford Public Library

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you haven’t registered to vote in the November general election, here’s a great opportunity. The Rockford Public Library have partnered with the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford to aid new voters and others looking to register with a free event. From...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Darren Bailey holds meet-and-greet in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey paid a visit to Rockford Tuesday night. He and his running mate, Stephanie Trussell, stopped by Midway Village for a meet-and-greet. Bailey stopped in Peoria and Rock Island earlier to talk about migrants being shipped to Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Drive-thru job fair in Sterling to make job hunting a breeze

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Those seeking employment don’t have to work hard on Wednesday to participate in this upcoming event. A drive-thru job fair will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21., hosted by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and BEST, Inc. in Sterling.
STERLING, IL

