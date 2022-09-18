ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Swiderski scores to lead Charlotte past Chicago Fire 3-2

 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Karol Swiderski scored his second goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time and Charlotte beat the Chicago Fire 3-2 on Saturday night.

Swiderski pulled Charlotte (12-17-2) within 2-1 in the 68th minute and Nuno Santos tied it in the 76th.

Mauricio Pineda and Jhon Jader Duran Palacio each scored as Chicago (9-15-8) led 2-0 by the 30th minute.

Both teams next play on Oct. 1. Charlotte hosts Philadelphia while Chicago plays at Cincinnati.

