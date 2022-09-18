ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Two children hit by vehicle on Prescott Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A vehicle hit two children on Wednesday morning. The vehicle struck the two children in the 900 block of Prescott Rd. Both children were transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Children hit by car on Joor Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car. Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Officials say both children were under the age of ten years...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say

Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish lieutenant sings National Anthem during Saints game. Updated: 15 hours...
brproud.com

Aspiring model from Baton Rouge paralyzed after fatal Virginia crash

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (BRPROUD) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Sept. 8 that killed two people and left an aspiring model from Baton Rouge paralyzed. According to VSP, officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. along I-66 in Fauquier County. Authorities said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR

Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say. Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish...
brproud.com

George’s under Perkins Road Overpass recently sold

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans are in the works after George’s restaurant located under the Perkins Road Overpass was recently sold for $540,000. The former restaurant located at 2943 Perkins Road was bought by real estate agent Benjamin Stalter through WS Holdings LLC. Stalter told the Baton Rouge Business Report that he and his partner have yet to finalize their plans for the building.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Gunshots Heard on Surveillance Video Nearby as Family Speaks Out About LSU Student Who Was Fatally Shot

An investigation into the fatal shooting of LSU student Allison Rice continues as her family speaks out in the wake of new surveillance audio surfacing. 21-year-old LSU student Allison Rice was found dead in her bullet-ridden vehicle in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16—stopped right near the tracks on Government street not far from I-110 in Downtown Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One dead, two injured in crash near BRCC campus, official says

One person died and two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon during a police chase at the intersection of North Acadian Thruway and Winbourne Avenue, according to local television news outlets. The crash reportedly happened as unmarked police vehicles were chasing a suspect, WBRZ-TV reported. Two were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle overturned, at least one injured in Louise Street crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person has been injured in a Monday, September 19 crash on Louise Street near the intersection of Braddock Street and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Officials add that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC13 Houston

Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

School bus, 18-wheeler crash in Central leaves trailer in ditch; no injuries

CENTRAL - A crash involving a school bus carrying students and an 18-wheeler left the truck's trailer in a ditch and heavy traffic delays Tuesday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said that while no injuries were reported, delays piled up while tow trucks arrived to pull the bus from the road and the truck from the ditch.
CENTRAL, LA

