NOLA.com
Killing of LSU senior Allison Rice was likely 'random act' as she stopped for train, police say
While detectives don't have a suspect in Friday's fatal shooting of LSU senior Allison Rice, Baton Rouge police now say they believe the killing was likely a "random act" that took place as Rice attempted to turn her vehicle around at a train crossing. Since the incident, BRPD spokesman Sgt....
wbrz.com
Photos: Police looking for man suspected of vandalizing Tiger Stadium, LSU monuments
BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to identify a man seen on surveillance video who is suspected of vandalizing Tiger Stadium and other landmarks across campus a day before the LSU-Southern football game. Officials posted images of the man on their Facebook Wednesday morning, asking anyone with information on his...
brproud.com
Two children hit by vehicle on Prescott Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A vehicle hit two children on Wednesday morning. The vehicle struck the two children in the 900 block of Prescott Rd. Both children were transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it...
Children hit by car on Joor Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car. Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Officials say both children were under the age of ten years...
wbrz.com
Two children hit by vehicle in neighborhood off Prescott Road Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officials say two children were hit by a vehicle off of Prescott Road early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Kerrit Drive and Tracy Avenue, streets in a subdivision off of Prescott Road. Two kids, whose ages have not been released, were hit by a car, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
WDSU
Funeral arrangements set for LSU student shot, killed on Government Street
Funeral arrangements have been set for an LSU student killed last week on Government Street. Allison Rice was found shot to death in her car. She was a senior from Geismar. Baton Rouge police are investigating the shooting. Rice's funeral will be on Wednesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic...
WAFB.com
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say
Tigers' offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish lieutenant sings National Anthem during Saints game.
brproud.com
Aspiring model from Baton Rouge paralyzed after fatal Virginia crash
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (BRPROUD) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Sept. 8 that killed two people and left an aspiring model from Baton Rouge paralyzed. According to VSP, officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. along I-66 in Fauquier County. Authorities said...
At least One Injured In A Car Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Officials reported a car crash that injured at least one person on September 19, Monday. The crash happened on Louise Street near the intersection of Braddock Street and McCalop Street around 1:50 p.m.
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say. Tigers' offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium.
brproud.com
George’s under Perkins Road Overpass recently sold
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans are in the works after George’s restaurant located under the Perkins Road Overpass was recently sold for $540,000. The former restaurant located at 2943 Perkins Road was bought by real estate agent Benjamin Stalter through WS Holdings LLC. Stalter told the Baton Rouge Business Report that he and his partner have yet to finalize their plans for the building.
Slain LSU student's father to see her 'beautiful face' one last time
The father of a Louisiana State University student fatally shot Friday in Baton Rouge said he plans to see her for the first time since she was murdered at her open-casket funeral on Wednesday. "We feel blessed we were able to have an open casket with all her gun shots...
Gunshots Heard on Surveillance Video Nearby as Family Speaks Out About LSU Student Who Was Fatally Shot
An investigation into the fatal shooting of LSU student Allison Rice continues as her family speaks out in the wake of new surveillance audio surfacing. 21-year-old LSU student Allison Rice was found dead in her bullet-ridden vehicle in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16—stopped right near the tracks on Government street not far from I-110 in Downtown Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
Louisiana State Police: Every 4 hours a person or vehicle is hit by a train
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to recent statistics shared by Louisiana State Police (LSP), last year, a total of 23 crashes involving trains occurred within the state. Sadly, these collisions resulted in 13 fatalities and ten injuries. LSP shared the above data in connection with National Rail Safety...
theadvocate.com
One dead, two injured in crash near BRCC campus, official says
One person died and two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon during a police chase at the intersection of North Acadian Thruway and Winbourne Avenue, according to local television news outlets. The crash reportedly happened as unmarked police vehicles were chasing a suspect, WBRZ-TV reported. Two were...
wbrz.com
One person killed in shooting near apartment complex on Sherwood Common Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed Tuesday night near the Sherwood Place Apartments on Sherwood Common Boulevard. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place around 8 p.m. A man was found shot to death. No other details were immediately available. This is a developing...
brproud.com
Vehicle overturned, at least one injured in Louise Street crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person has been injured in a Monday, September 19 crash on Louise Street near the intersection of Braddock Street and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Officials add that...
ABC13 Houston
Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
wbrz.com
School bus, 18-wheeler crash in Central leaves trailer in ditch; no injuries
CENTRAL - A crash involving a school bus carrying students and an 18-wheeler left the truck's trailer in a ditch and heavy traffic delays Tuesday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said that while no injuries were reported, delays piled up while tow trucks arrived to pull the bus from the road and the truck from the ditch.
24-Year-Old Danisha Jackson Killed In A Pedestrian Accident On LA 3246 (Baton Rouge, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a pedestrian crash that killed a person near Siegen Lane on Friday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Danisha Jackson. According [..]
