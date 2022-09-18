ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes' Ragaini set for East Coast homecoming

IOWA CITY — There was a time when Nico Ragaini could see himself taking the field in a Rutgers football uniform. The feeling apparently wasn’t mutual. "I would have killed for a Rutgers offer coming out of high school, that’s for sure," the Iowa receiver said Tuesday. "I had no offers until my fifth year of high school. If Rutgers had looked at me, I definitely would have been looking right back at them."
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Open as Road Favorites at Rutgers

The Iowa Hawkeyes endured a four hour weather delay on Saturday night to emerge from the non-conference slate with a 2-1 record thanks to a 27-0 win over the Nevada Wolfpack. While the raw numbers aren’t incredibly remarkable in the context of what Incarnate Word was able to do against Nevada the week prior, what we saw from the Iowa offense was undoubtedly better than anything we had seen this season to-date before Saturday.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Atkins 6-year-old to be Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A six-year-old from Atkins will be the Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday when they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The University of Iowa Stead Family Hospital announced Anjali Sahu as this week’s Kid Captain. The hospital said Anjali was diagnosed...
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State University Reveals Plans For CYTown [IMAGES]

Iowa State University has announced its proposed plan for CYTown. Described as "a community destination spot to be built between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum," the University says the "nation's first multi-use district on a college campus will lead to (a) reimagined Iowa State Center." Stephens Auditorium was the...
AMES, IA
106.9 KROC

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]

Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Baxter could be new home for Hounds

FORT MADISON - A plan to move FMHS softball and baseball to the Baxter Sports Complex was unveiled Monday night at the Fort Madison School Board meeting. Fort Madison High School Activities Director Jeff Lamb said he has been in conversations with sports complex director Jeff Woodside about what it would take to move the two programs out to the city's west side.
Sioux City Journal

New partnership aims for 2 million acres of regenerative agriculture practices

Sep. 20—ADM and PepsiCo are partnering to expand regenerative agriculture practices across 2 million acres of cropland by 2030. Efforts in Iowa will focus around Cedar Rapids and Clinton, where ADM's facilities are located. Regenerative agriculture refers to farming practices that help restore the health and biodiversity of topsoil...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change

An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids skate park closes

The company pays cash for the first two days of work. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Questions regarding the Univ. of Iowa's lightning policy. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. Kid Captain from Benton...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 19th, 2022

(Northwood, IA) -- The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating after a woman's body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
NORTHWOOD, IA
WHO 13

Polk County launching new Alert Iowa notification system

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Emergency Management Commission is launching a new notification system later this fall to replace the current ‘CodeRED’ system. ‘Polk County/Alert Iowa’ is scheduled to go live on October 19th but signup is already available. The system will offer many of the same features users were previously accustomed to. […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
Mix 97-3

This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon

There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge

It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE

