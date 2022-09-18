Elderly man, woman struck by car near Huntington Bank Stadium

Two struck by car hospitalized with life-threatening injuries 00:27

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman in their seventies have life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle near Huntington Bank Stadium.

Police responded to the incident at 27th Avenue Southeast and University Avenue Southeast around 6:27 p.m., shortly after the Gopher football game against the Colorado Buffaloes ended.

Both victims were transported to HCMC.

Police say a driver in her 20s was making a turn when she struck the couple, who were crossing the street at the time.

Police say the driver is cooperating. They do not believe the driver was impaired at the time.