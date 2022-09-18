St. Vincent de Paul and Pikesville Rotary Club host cookout at Interim House Shelter

St. Vincent De Paul & Pikesville Rotary Club hosts cookout to assist those in need 01:07

BALTIMORE -- The fight to end homelessness continues.

On Friday, St. Vincent de Paul partnered with the Pikesville Rotary Club to host an end-of-summer cookout.

The grill was on and sizzling at the Interim House Shelter in Pikesville.

The shelter provides 24-hour services and safe short-term housing for families in need.

Money made from tonight's cookout goes back into the community to help get people off the streets.

Organizers say events like this are crucial in their efforts.

"At SVDP, we feel like housing is a right for everyone," Shelter Services Senior Director April Wright-Ferguson said. "And it should not be predicated on how your look, your race, how much money you have, or anything like that."

"It helped me and my daughter very much," one woman said. "We wouldn't have a roof over our heads if it wasn't for them."

Next Saturday, St. Vincent de Paul is hosting Equinox —an annual fundraising event that raises money to reduce poverty and end homelessness.

The event will be held at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

WJZ is the media partner for Equinox.

To purchase your tickets, you can go to equinoxbaltimore.com .