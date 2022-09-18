Read full article on original website
ATLANTA (AP) — Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jesse Chavez in the seventh inning, and the Washington Nationals stopped the Atlanta Braves’ five-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday. Ronald Acuña Jr. drove in an early run and scored another for playoff-bound Atlanta, which clinched its fifth straight postseason appearance a night earlier. Atlanta began the day one game behind the NL East-leading New York Mets, who played at Milwaukee. Atlanta had won 10 straight home games, outiscoring opponents 47-16. The Braves are 52-26 at Truist Park, with only one remaining three-game series against the Mets from Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Atlanta is a big league-best 71-29 since May 31.
The Kansas City Royals fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore on Wednesday. J.J. Picollo effectively will replace Moore, who
Kansas City is cutting ties with its president of baseball operations, who was with the club since 2006.
