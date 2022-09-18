Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested for LaSalle County burglary
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Shooting sends man to the hospital Tuesday night
UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) — The Peoria Police department released more information related to a shooting in Peoria Tuesday night. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area of Madison Avenue and Wayne Street for a Five round shot spotter when calls came in for a potential gunshot victim.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for shooting, aggravated battery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for several charges related to a shooting that happened on Trewyn Avenue in Peoria on Aug. 17. According to Peoria County court records, 29-year-old Jerrell L. Hardges was indicted for aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault.
1470 WMBD
13 more arrests made in Peoria Police Anti-Violence Initiative
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says thirteen people were arrested and five traffic tickets were issued in a several hour period Monday. The chief and police say another special enforcement detail was conducted under Echevarria’s Anti-Violence Initiative. In one of the more notable arrests, police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged with biting, spitting on officers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Peoria woman has been charged for biting and spitting on Peoria police officers during an incident last month. According to indictment papers, Shacorah Enge bit Officer Jennifer Long and spit on Officer Douglas Walton while the two were on duty on Aug. 12.
starvedrock.media
Three Accused Burglars Jailed After Foot And Car Chase With Police
A trio of alleged thieves are accused of burglarizing an Ottawa business. Just after 11 o'clock Sunday night, deputies were called to the 3000 block of East 18th Road for a burglary in progress. Officers say they encountered a vehicle at the scene and a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle crashed at Etna Road and East 18th Road before three suspects allegedly got out and ran on foot. They were quickly caught.
25newsnow.com
2 wanted for questioning in relation to shooting in Streator
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question two people in relation to a shooting in Streator. The sheriff’s office says Alyssa K. Shelton and Timothy M. Wheaton, both from Streator, are wanted for questioning after a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Streator on September 17.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville man gets twelve year sentence for aggravated battery and home invasion
A Yorkville man has been sentenced to twelve years in prison on charges of aggravated battery and home invasion. 20-year-old Anthony Martin pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August. A news release from the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says the aggravated battery charge stems from an incident in 2020...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Victim identified in Sunday morning crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash Monday. According to a press release, 20-year-old Randy G. Rhodes, Jr, of Chillicothe, died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Rhode’s vehicle left the roadway and rolled over multiple times near Krause...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, September 20th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Kolton Davis, 32, of LaSalle for the unlawful delivery...
Central Illinois Proud
13 arrested during directed patrol in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reporting 13 arrests during directed patrol Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, during the directed patrol officers made 13 arrests, conducted 18 vehicle stops, issued five tickets and impounded two vehicles. Two major incidents were reported during the...
starvedrock.media
Mail Carrier Hurt In Route 6 Wreck East Of Utica
A mail carrier was checked out at a hospital after a wreck between Utica and Ottawa. Utica firefighters were called about a two-vehicle crash just past 12:30 Tuesday afternoon on Route 6 at the “Osage Curves”. An SUV and a mail truck were involved in the wreck. The postal worker was taken to OSF in Ottawa while the other driver refused medical treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich woman ticketed after crash with mailbox
A Sandwich woman was arrested following a crash with a mailbox in the area of Lake Holiday Drive and E. 2750th Road in Northville Township early Sunday morning. 35-year-old Ashley Kotecki, of Sandwich, is charged with failure to report an accident to police, failure to give information after hitting unattended property, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Kotecki was pulled over in the area of N. 48th Road and 2750th by LaSalle County deputies.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Man Served with Failure-to-Appear Warrant in Indecency/Lewd Exposure Case
An Ottawa man has posted bond and been released following his arrest for failure to appear in court. Sixty-four-year-old Gerald Leipold of the 400 block of East Washington Street is facing a misdemeanor charge of indecency/lewd exposure, stemming from a May 30 arrest. According to court records, Leipold failed to show up for one appearance in July, and he also neglected to come to court as ordered on Friday. Deputies arrested him at his home Monday. He has an October 21 court date.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Beating Male Family Member
The Morris Police Department arrested a man for Aggravated Domestic Battery at 11 p.m. on September 17th. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Woodrow Crow, 30, of Wilmington allegedly battered a male family member and broke a window at a house on Wauponsee Street in Morris. Skelton said Crow...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Police Negotiate With Barricaded Subject
Some scary moments on the west side of Ottawa. Just before 4 o'clock Monday afternoon, police responded to a call in the 1700 block of Sycamore Street. Detective Corporal Kevin Reynolds says an individual barricaded themselves inside their home and was threatening to harm officers. After some negotiating, the individual was taken into protective custody without incident.
Investigation underway after body found in Rochelle house fire
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rochelle Fire Department says one person was found dead at the scene of a house fire on Sunday. According to officials, firefighters responded to the home in the 500 block of 7th Avenue and found smoke coming from the home. The individual was found dead at the scene. The Rochelle […]
Central Illinois Proud
Two cocaine, meth arrests in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been arrested for possession of a controlled substance after a search warrant was executed Tuesday morning. Michael E. Kennedy, 62, and Gary C. Colclasure, 51, were arrested after the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from the Multi County Narcotics Group and the Central Illinois Emergency Response Team, searched 1947 Madison St in Lowpoint, IL at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
starvedrock.media
Alleged Meth Dealer Jailed On Million Dollars Bond
The newest member of the one million dollar bond club in the La Salle County Jail is an accused dealer from Wyoming, Illinois. Thirty-seven-year-old Kathryn Krus was booked Monday morning on a felony charge of delivery of meth. The alleged illegal sale happened back in May. According to court records, the Streator Police Department led the investigation.
Comments / 1