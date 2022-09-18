Vanderbilt only faces Alabama once every six years, and the Commodores' last matchup against the Crimson Tide did not end up being much of a game at all. Coach Nick Saban and Co. came into Nashville and romped to a 59-0 victory over a Vanderbilt team that was 3-0 at the time and coming off a big win over Kansas State. This time around, the 'Dores will try to keep things significantly closer as they head down to Tuscaloosa for Saturday night's kickoff.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO