Nick Saban talks Vanderbilt, Tyler Booker on SEC teleconference
Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Wednesday joined the fourth SEC teleconference of the 2022 football season. Below is a full transcript of everything Saban said as the sixth coach on the weekly teleconference ahead of the Crimson Tide’s upcoming game against Vanderbilt. “I think Vanderbilt’s off to a...
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Alabama, Will Anderson
Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea was the 14th and final coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Lea was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Obviously, this weekend being our first SEC game...
Insider Q&A: Vanderbilt faces rolling Alabama squad in SEC opener
Vanderbilt only faces Alabama once every six years, and the Commodores' last matchup against the Crimson Tide did not end up being much of a game at all. Coach Nick Saban and Co. came into Nashville and romped to a 59-0 victory over a Vanderbilt team that was 3-0 at the time and coming off a big win over Kansas State. This time around, the 'Dores will try to keep things significantly closer as they head down to Tuscaloosa for Saturday night's kickoff.
Tip times, TV channels announced for Alabama's SEC basketball games
The SEC unveiled the start times and TV channels for its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule Wednesday. League play tips off Wednesday, Dec. 28, and runs through Saturday, March 4. Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least one time during league play. They will then play their three permanent opponents a second time with the remaining two games changing annually.
How to watch Top100 WR Jalen Hale announce college decision
Alabama wide receiver target Jalen Hale will make his college decision on Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know. Who: Jalen Hale, 4-star WR, Longview (Texas) Rated the No. 9 wide receiver and the No. 51 overall player in the country, per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. When: Wednesday,...
Scouting take: What Alabama gets in Top247 4-star receiver Jalen Hale
Alabama landed a significant addition to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday afternoon, when Longview (Texas) four-star receiver Jalen Hale -- a top 75 overall prospect in the Top247 rankings -- announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Hale picked Alabama over a list of 30-plus schools, including other contenders such as Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, and USC.
Elite WR Jalen Hale commits to Alabama over Texas
Alabama remains undefeated in the state of Texas so far in 2022, with Wednesday marking the latest recruiting win in Top100 wide receiver Jalen Hale. The Longview (Texas) product committed to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over Texas, Texas A&M, and Georgia, among a long list of others. Hale is the third wide receiver in UA’s 2023 class, joining fellow standouts Cole Adams and Malik Benson. Hale is the second commitment for Alabama from Texas this week, joining nearby defensive lineman Jordan Renaud.
Evidence Suggests Vanderbilt Won’t Be Challenge For Alabama
Almost anyone taking part in a preseason ranking of Southeastern Conference football teams almost automatically puts Alabama number one and Vanderbilt number last. One of the many things reporters covering Bama have learned over the years when asking Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban questions is to not disparage in any way an opposing team. (“Chance for the backups to play?” “How do you get the team up for (fill in the blank) coming off a big game?” That kind of stuff.)
247Sports
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama kickoff time announced
The kickoff time and network for No. 10 Arkansas’ game against No. 2 Alabama in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide will meet for the 31st time on Saturday, Oct. 1st inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CDT) on CBS.
Local high school basketball teams talk upcoming 256 vs. 205 Challenge
It's hard to believe because it seems like the fall sports season just started, but basketball season will be here before we know it! And in just a few months, a handful of Huntsville-area teams will be taking the court to compete against Birmingham-area teams.
samford.edu
Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees
Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
wbrc.com
Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
Nick Saban-backed boutique hotel The Alamite opens in Tuscaloosa
A boutique hotel backed in part by Alabama Coach Nick Saban is now open in Tuscaloosa. The Alamite, part of Marriot Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio, is situated downtown on 6th Street. Boasting 112 guestrooms, the Alamite also has meeting spaces, a fitness center and two restaurants. There’s Forte: Cuts &...
MLB
Tim Anderson's charity Sneaker Ball a real team event
CHICAGO -- From Tuscaloosa, Ala., to Chicago, Tim Anderson is all about helping and giving back to his community. His League of Leaders foundation, along with his wife, Bria, focuses on working with the youth that are impacted by community violence. The Andersons hosted their first Sneaker Ball event on...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa city leaders cracking down on bar overcrowding
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa can see huge crowds during football season, but city leaders want to crack down on some of that overcrowding. A city attorney sent out warnings, saying some bars could be put of business temporarily if they get too overcrowded. Right now, this is just a...
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
Calera military vet calls out ‘mantra of hate’ after racial slur incident
On Tuesday, after finishing his run, Gwin – a Black military veteran, comic artist and train conductor – couldn’t sit down at his usual cool down spot. He couldn’t sit at all. Written across the table’s top in white marker, in a mix of capital and lowercase letters, was a racial slur.
comebacktown.com
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
247Sports
