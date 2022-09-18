ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

Comments / 2

Related
New Britain Herald

Imagine Nation to hold three fall craft programs for children

BRISTOL – Imagine Nation will hold three fall craft programs for children, including one based on Native American farming techniques. “We’re looking forward to offering three brand new programs that are perfect for the fall season,” said Karen Pac, atelierista and Community Education Director at the museum and early learning center at 1 Pleasant St. Pac will be running the programs along with Community Program Coordinator Stephanie Freedman-Edson.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

City treasurer hosting Coffee for Open Government event Saturday

NEW BRITAIN – Danny Salerno, city treasurer, will host his 54th Coffee for Open Government this Saturday at Miel Coffee Café. “There are many events on this day, all the more to hold No. 54 downtown. The 16th annual District Car Show, an art exhibit at Gallery 66, our own City Poet Laureate Michael ‘Chief’ Peterson performing in a “One Man Poetical” at Trinity on Main 7 p.m. that evening,” Salerno said. “As City treasurer, an elected official, I want to be active and continue to serve New Britain.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Pequabuck River Duck Race returns with vendors, food truck, kids' zone and more

BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race is returning this year as a city-sponsored event, with proceeds supporting the Arts & Culture Commission. The Duck Race, sponsored by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, will be held Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thousands of yellow rubber ducks will float down the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first ducks to finish the race will win prizes for the matching ticket numbers. There will also be numerous community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
NBC Connecticut

Bikers Participate in 18th Annual Officer Peter J. Lavery Memorial Ride

Hundreds of bikers gathered together to celebrate the life, service and sacrifice of Master Police Officer Peter J. Lavery in Newington on Sunday. The long-time member of the Newington Police Department was shot and killed in 2004 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Lavery served in the Newington Police...
NEWINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Lion#Berlin Fair#The American Legion And#The Berlin Lions Club
Register Citizen

New Hartford welcomes country furniture store from Collinsville

NEW HARTFORD – Greg and Kellee Wasoka believe that finely crafted, American-made furniture from native trees is a better value than less durable imported furniture. At their recently relocated America the Beautiful Country Store, customers often pay less for Amish-made hardwood furniture than for furniture made from inferior materials, co-owner Greg Wasoka said.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

CHMA in New Britain honors outgoing local legislatures Petit, Abercrombie, Betts

NEW BRITAIN – CMHA hosted a Legislative Appreciation Reception to honor outgoing Connecticut legislators Rep. William Petit, Rep. Catherine Abercrombie and Rep. Whit Betts. Agency staff, board members and supporters gathered together on Sept. 15 at CMHA’s headquarters in downtown New Britain to thank the three representatives for their longstanding commitment and advocacy for nonprofit service providers.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

John D. Osipa

John D. Osipa, 86, of New Britain passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 15, 2022. He was born in New Britain on Jan. 11, 1936, son of the late Walter and Mary (Orzol) Osipa. He attended Sacred Heart School and after graduating from New Britain Senior High School in 1955, John entered a toolmaker apprenticeship at Landers, Frary and Clark.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsTimes

8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
New Britain Herald

Barry B. White

Barry B. White, 64, of Newington, husband of Karin (Theriault) White, passed away Sunday, (Sept. 18, 2022) at Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden. Born in Tom's River, NJ, he was a former New Britain resident, moving to Newington over 30 years ago. A graduate of E.C. Goodwin Technical School, Class of 1976, Barry was a Mechanic in several area automotive shops for many years, and later worked at Dattco Bus Company for five years, retiring three years ago. He was a member of the New Britain Hunting & Fishing Club.
NEWINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

'Wonderful memories': Shelton church closing doors after 123 years

SHELTON — Carol Del Sole was 8 when her family joined what was then a thriving Trinity Lutheran Church in the heart of the city’s downtown. That was 1962, and in the ensuing years, she was baptized, confirmed and married in the church she’s always called home. What she has also lived through is a dwindling congregation in recent years — so small in fact, the church, which has been in the city for more than 120 years — is closing its doors.
SHELTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy