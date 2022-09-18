Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Newington's Waterfall Festival returns this Saturday with 'chalk walk,' vendors and more
NEWINGTON – The Waterfall Festival is set to return Saturday with artists creating the traditional “chalk walk,” a variety of vendors, entertainment and touch-a-truck activities for the kids. Leslie Civitello, executive director of the Newington Chamber of Commerce, said the Waterfall Festival, which has been held for...
New Britain Herald
Imagine Nation to hold three fall craft programs for children
BRISTOL – Imagine Nation will hold three fall craft programs for children, including one based on Native American farming techniques. “We’re looking forward to offering three brand new programs that are perfect for the fall season,” said Karen Pac, atelierista and Community Education Director at the museum and early learning center at 1 Pleasant St. Pac will be running the programs along with Community Program Coordinator Stephanie Freedman-Edson.
New Britain Herald
City treasurer hosting Coffee for Open Government event Saturday
NEW BRITAIN – Danny Salerno, city treasurer, will host his 54th Coffee for Open Government this Saturday at Miel Coffee Café. “There are many events on this day, all the more to hold No. 54 downtown. The 16th annual District Car Show, an art exhibit at Gallery 66, our own City Poet Laureate Michael ‘Chief’ Peterson performing in a “One Man Poetical” at Trinity on Main 7 p.m. that evening,” Salerno said. “As City treasurer, an elected official, I want to be active and continue to serve New Britain.”
Bristol Press
Pequabuck River Duck Race returns with vendors, food truck, kids' zone and more
BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race is returning this year as a city-sponsored event, with proceeds supporting the Arts & Culture Commission. The Duck Race, sponsored by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, will be held Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thousands of yellow rubber ducks will float down the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first ducks to finish the race will win prizes for the matching ticket numbers. There will also be numerous community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
New Britain Herald
Downtown Car Show returns to New Britain with classic cars, food, raffles and more
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District, in partnership with the Constitution State Classics Car Club, is hosting the 16th annual New Britain/TD Bank Downtown Car Show Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. “The NBDD’s Car Show always brings a great turnout and is a great event for anyone...
New Britain Herald
Local artist to teach still life drawing class at New Britain Public Library
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Public Library will host a still life drawing class series on Thursdays, Sept. 22 and 29. The classes will be lead by local artist Nelson Nuñez at 6 p.m. Artists will learn the basics of drawing still life objects, such as line...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Corn Hole tournament happening at The Truck Bar Wednesday; here's how to enter
NEW BRITAIN – Get a head start on Oktoberfest with The Greater New Britain Chamber’s Corn Hole Tournament hosted by The Truck Bar this Wednesday. “It’s our Oktoberfest Business After Hours,” said Bill Moore, Greater New Britain Chamber president. “We’re trying to do it themed in with Oktoberfest with a twist.”
NBC Connecticut
Bikers Participate in 18th Annual Officer Peter J. Lavery Memorial Ride
Hundreds of bikers gathered together to celebrate the life, service and sacrifice of Master Police Officer Peter J. Lavery in Newington on Sunday. The long-time member of the Newington Police Department was shot and killed in 2004 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Lavery served in the Newington Police...
Register Citizen
New Hartford welcomes country furniture store from Collinsville
NEW HARTFORD – Greg and Kellee Wasoka believe that finely crafted, American-made furniture from native trees is a better value than less durable imported furniture. At their recently relocated America the Beautiful Country Store, customers often pay less for Amish-made hardwood furniture than for furniture made from inferior materials, co-owner Greg Wasoka said.
Bristol Press
Mum Festival expected to impact a number of roads in Bristol this weekend
BRISTOL – Memorial Boulevard will close Friday afternoon and reopen late Sunday because of the Mum Festival. Police this week said the closure will take place at 1 p.m. Friday and remain in place until Sunday, at 9 p.m. The parade will also affect a number of roads on...
New Britain Herald
CHMA in New Britain honors outgoing local legislatures Petit, Abercrombie, Betts
NEW BRITAIN – CMHA hosted a Legislative Appreciation Reception to honor outgoing Connecticut legislators Rep. William Petit, Rep. Catherine Abercrombie and Rep. Whit Betts. Agency staff, board members and supporters gathered together on Sept. 15 at CMHA’s headquarters in downtown New Britain to thank the three representatives for their longstanding commitment and advocacy for nonprofit service providers.
New Britain Herald
John D. Osipa
John D. Osipa, 86, of New Britain passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 15, 2022. He was born in New Britain on Jan. 11, 1936, son of the late Walter and Mary (Orzol) Osipa. He attended Sacred Heart School and after graduating from New Britain Senior High School in 1955, John entered a toolmaker apprenticeship at Landers, Frary and Clark.
NewsTimes
8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
New Britain Herald
Barry B. White
Barry B. White, 64, of Newington, husband of Karin (Theriault) White, passed away Sunday, (Sept. 18, 2022) at Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden. Born in Tom's River, NJ, he was a former New Britain resident, moving to Newington over 30 years ago. A graduate of E.C. Goodwin Technical School, Class of 1976, Barry was a Mechanic in several area automotive shops for many years, and later worked at Dattco Bus Company for five years, retiring three years ago. He was a member of the New Britain Hunting & Fishing Club.
New Britain Herald
Mass. man receives probation for role in evading more than $16 million in taxes owed to Connecticut through Berlin warehouse operation
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of operating an illegal check-cashing business and evading millions of dollars in payments of the tobacco sale tax that should have gone to the state of Connecticut – the latter of which was done through his operation of a warehouse in Berlin. Satish...
Register Citizen
'Wonderful memories': Shelton church closing doors after 123 years
SHELTON — Carol Del Sole was 8 when her family joined what was then a thriving Trinity Lutheran Church in the heart of the city’s downtown. That was 1962, and in the ensuing years, she was baptized, confirmed and married in the church she’s always called home. What she has also lived through is a dwindling congregation in recent years — so small in fact, the church, which has been in the city for more than 120 years — is closing its doors.
New Britain Herald
Southington Democratic Town Committee names distinguished Democrat of the Year
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Democratic Town Committee has named Tony D'Angelo as Distinguished Democrat of the Year in recognition of more than 50 years of service to the party and to the local community. D'Angelo said he attributes the recognition to a "very supportive family, very supportive friends and...
