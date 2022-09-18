Read full article on original website
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Meatless Menu Item Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua St. Boniface Oktoberfest held this weekend
PIQUA — St. Boniface Parish, Piqua, will celebrate its German Heritage at festivities scheduled Sept. 23-24 on the parish grounds, Miami Street and South Downing Streets. The 10th annual Oktoberfest offers German/American food, music, raffles, games of chance and children’s activities. Cabbage roll dinners, including cabbage roll, mashed...
miamivalleytoday.com
Darke County parks honors Gray
DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Parks invites citizens to join them on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. as they honor Susan F. Gray’s many years of passion for the Darke County Park District by re-naming their special display room in her memory. Throughout her life, Susan devoted...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East FFA hosts Farm Safety Day
CASSTOWN — Members of the Miami East FFA club celebrated Farm Safety Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20, driving tractors to school and hosting a special presentation for second graders in recognition of National Farm Safety Week. “We decided to do Drive Your Tractor to School Day and Farm Safety...
wyso.org
Dayton library sees increased push to ban books, including in Ohio
Dayton Metro Library will host a series of speakers and events this week to raise awareness of attempts at censorship as part of Banned Books Week. . Dayton Metro Library leaders say they want to foster intellectual freedom and representation in literature. Requests for libraries and schools to ban books...
Urbana Citizen
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
miamivalleytoday.com
State of the college address to be held at Edison
PIQUA — Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson and President Designate Chris Spradlin will hold a State of the College address at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus. The event is held annually to inform community members and regional...
Lima News
Community invited to benefit for cancer patient
LIMA — A benefit event is being held for Lima resident Jessica Jones, who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 neuroendocrine cancer which has spread to her ovaries, liver and bones. The family is in need of a reliable vehicle in order to travel to and from medical appointments,...
Tippecanoe High School student raises money for new bleachers in less than 24 hours
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The feeling is electric on Friday nights, as fans pack the stands to cheer on the Red Devils, but students at Tippecanoe High School were not thrilled to learn their student section was going to be moved behind the End Zone. So, senior football player, Gordon Haas, decided to do […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua City Commissioners approve annexation of land
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners adopted a resolution involving 662-plus acres of land being annexed into the city of Piqua, rezoned, and allowing developers, including Piqua Materials, to industrialize the land, which involves a stone quarry being added. Numerous citizens, including several business owners, came to the meeting...
dayton.com
Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life
MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
miamivalleytoday.com
Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting
TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
miamivalleytoday.com
City of Piqua to launch new website
PIQUA – The city of Piqua is launching their new website on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to a city of Piqua press release, the purpose of the website is to “increase community engagement and enhance the communication between the Piqua residents and the local government.”. “The current website...
Dozens of area children receive new beds at ‘Hope to Dream’ event
DAYTON — Dozens of kids in the Miami Valley learned they will get to sleep in their own, brand new bed tonight. The Hope to Dream event today was put on by Secret Smiles, The United Way of Greater Dayton, Morris Furniture and Ashley Furniture. The event gave 75...
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
miamivalleytoday.com
Stanely retires from Troy Fire after 29 years
TROY — Assistant Fire Chief Gary Stanley has retired from the Troy Fire Department after nearly 29 years of service. “Even though this job has had its difficulties, there were a lot of bright days,” said Stanley. “Giving back to this community and helping people out has been great and it just makes you feel really good.”
dayton.com
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Scooters have arrived in Xenia
XENIA — There’s a new way to get around Xenia. Electric scooters, which the city recently approved, have arrived in the downtown area and are available for use. Electric scooters are growing in popularity across the region and country, and city leaders think Xenia will be the perfect fit.
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
dayton.com
VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?
First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy girls tennis team celebrated Senior Night with a 5-0 win over Stebbins in MVL action. The Lady Trojans improved to 12-4 overall and 6-2 in the MVL. Troy honored seniors Josie Romick, Olivia Johnston, Katie Bertke and Savannah Swanson. In singles, Nina Short defeated Lena...
