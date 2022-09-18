Teen fatally stabbed near Bronx library

A teen was killed after being stabbed in the back just feet from a branch of the public library in the Bronx.

The stabbing happened on a side street in Fordham Manor near East Kingsbridge Road. The knife used in the attack lay on the ground as police investigated the crime.

Armani McDonald, 19, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

