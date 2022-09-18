ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen fatally stabbed near Bronx library

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0hzzSJmv00 A teen was killed after being stabbed in the back just feet from a branch of the public library in the Bronx.

The stabbing happened on a side street in Fordham Manor near East Kingsbridge Road. The knife used in the attack lay on the ground as police investigated the crime.

Armani McDonald, 19, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Derek Johnson
3d ago

Where are all the Bronx politicians and activists? Oh wait, they are waiting for any type of police shootings.

