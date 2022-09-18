ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc

Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
WWE
Fightful

KUSHIDA To Miss 9/21 NJPW Event With Suspected Skin Disease

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that KUSHIDA has been pulled from the September 21 event due to a suspected skin disease. He was scheduled to team with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Jado and Tama Tonga to take on Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo. The bout has been changed to an eight-man tag with Gedo no longer participating as well.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Japan Pro Wrestling#Beppu#Combat#Pro Wrestling#Njpw#English#Japanese
411mania.com

The Rock Suggests Tag Team Match With Hurricane Helms Against The Hardys

– In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled picking up a win over Hurricane Helms on WWE SmackDown 20 years ago. Hardy had high praise for Helms as one of the best ever. Another user noted that Hurricane Helms is undefeated at The Rock. The Rock later chimed in himself and later suggested he team with Hurricane against The Hardys for the tag team titles.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Speculation on Malakai Black Heading Back to WWE

It will be interesting to follow Malakai Black’s next move because, as he stated in his statement on Sunday, we have not seen the last of him yet. According to a report from Fightful from the previous week, Black was granted a conditional release from AEW; therefore, it would appear that he does not intend to work for Tony Khan again.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules

At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career

AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
WWE
Fightful

Roman Reigns: Tyson Fury Got Lost In The Moment At WWE Clash At The Castle, He Did A Solid

Roman Reigns is glad Tyson Fury stopped Austin Theory at WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns went to war with Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, and towards the end of the bout, Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory ran down to the ring in hopes of cashing in his guaranteed title opportunity right then and there. Unfortunately for Theory, Tyson Fury was front row and swiftly knocked Theory out to ensure he'd have no influence on the rest of the bout.
WWE
Fightful

Athena Praises AEW Women's Roster, Worries About 'Getting Lost In The Shuffle' Due To So Much Talent

Athena arrived in AEW at AEW Double or Nothing, immediately stepping to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Athena was released by WWE in November 2021 after stop and start pushes on television on both the main roster and NXT. She was immediately looked at as one of the top free agents on the market, but took her time before joining AEW, opting to work various Independent dates before signing.
WWE
Fightful

Bianca Belair: What Triple H Expects Of Me Now Is What He Expected Of Me In NXT, To Be 'The EST'

Bianca Belair discusses what is expected of her now that Triple H is in charge of WWE creative. Bianca Belair is currently the WWE Raw Women’s Champion. She has taken the WWE by storm since she first arrived as part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic. In that span of time, she has developed a close relationship with Triple H, and now, Triple H is in charge of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
WWE
Fightful

Bayley Doesn't Mind Crowds Singing During Her Matches, But They Should Wait For Her To Approve It

Hey, Cardiff, Bayley doesn't mind the singing, but it's very distracting. Bayley had her first pay-per-view match in over a year at WWE Clash at the Castle and even though she's currently a heel, the crowd in Cardiff, Wales couldn't help but serenade the leader of Damage CTRL. Singing their own take on Bruce Channel's "Hey Baby," those in Wales excitedly let Bayley know they wanted her to be their girl.
WWE
Fightful

DJ Whoo Kid To Serve As Special Guest Announcer At AEW Grand Slam

The Hype Magazine announced that DJ Whoo Kid will be a special guest announcer at AEW Grand Slam. DJ Whoo Kid is a radio host on Shade 45 and one of the premiere DJs in hip-hop history, hosting mixtapes for rappers such as Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, J Cole, Lil Kim, D-Block, and more.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy