Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc
Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
KUSHIDA To Miss 9/21 NJPW Event With Suspected Skin Disease
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that KUSHIDA has been pulled from the September 21 event due to a suspected skin disease. He was scheduled to team with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Jado and Tama Tonga to take on Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo. The bout has been changed to an eight-man tag with Gedo no longer participating as well.
FTR: We Don't Worry About Rankings Or Match Ratings, We Focus On Making People Feel Something
FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) don't care about rankings because they're confident that they're the best. FTR currently hold tag team titles in AAA, ROH, and NJPW. They are also former champions in AEW and across all three brands of WWE. Naturally, they are often viewed as an all-time great duo, but these talks are subjective.
Taz Comments On AEW's Backstage Drama, Says The Wrestling Business Is A Train That Never Stops Moving
Taz comments on the backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling. The recent success of AEW has been clouded by a various amount of backstage issues. Recently, the social conversation around the product seems to be around the reported AEW All Out fights rather than the in-ring action or even the recent return of MJF.
Maria Kanellis Discusses WWA, AEW Talks, WWE, IMPACT, More! | Grapsody Interviews
The Grapsody team speaks with Maria Kanellis about World Wrestling Army, WWE and more!.
PWMania
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
411mania.com
The Rock Suggests Tag Team Match With Hurricane Helms Against The Hardys
– In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled picking up a win over Hurricane Helms on WWE SmackDown 20 years ago. Hardy had high praise for Helms as one of the best ever. Another user noted that Hurricane Helms is undefeated at The Rock. The Rock later chimed in himself and later suggested he team with Hurricane against The Hardys for the tag team titles.
Anthony Bowens: The Acclaimed Are The Uncrowned Champs Because We Can Bring Life To The Tag Division
Anthony Bowens looks forward to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, where The Acclaimed will challenge Swerve in our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. This bout will be a rematch from AEW All Out, where the champions retained the gold in a thrilling contest...
PWMania
Speculation on Malakai Black Heading Back to WWE
It will be interesting to follow Malakai Black’s next move because, as he stated in his statement on Sunday, we have not seen the last of him yet. According to a report from Fightful from the previous week, Black was granted a conditional release from AEW; therefore, it would appear that he does not intend to work for Tony Khan again.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules
At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career
AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/20): Anthony Ogogo, Dark Order, Marina Shafir, More Compete
AEW Dark (9/20) John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Zuka & Alexander Moss. The Trustbusters def. Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum, & GKM. Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Baliyan Akki & Ryan Matthews. Sonny Kiss def. Joe Ocasio. Matt Sydal def. JD Drake. You can find results from all AEW...
9/16 AEW Rampage Viewership Ticks Up Slightly, Demo Rating Remains Steady
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/16 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World TV Title Match between Samoa Joe and Josh Woods, drew 470,000 viewers on September 16. This number is up from the 429,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday.
Malakai Black Confirms He Asked For AEW Release, Issues Statement On His Career
Malakai Black addresses his career. On September 7, Fightful Select reported that the word among AEW talent was Malakai Black obtained his release, which was conditional according to AEW sources, from the company. Black reportedly requested his release in August, but it was not granted at the time. Taking to...
Roman Reigns: Tyson Fury Got Lost In The Moment At WWE Clash At The Castle, He Did A Solid
Roman Reigns is glad Tyson Fury stopped Austin Theory at WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns went to war with Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, and towards the end of the bout, Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory ran down to the ring in hopes of cashing in his guaranteed title opportunity right then and there. Unfortunately for Theory, Tyson Fury was front row and swiftly knocked Theory out to ensure he'd have no influence on the rest of the bout.
Athena Praises AEW Women's Roster, Worries About 'Getting Lost In The Shuffle' Due To So Much Talent
Athena arrived in AEW at AEW Double or Nothing, immediately stepping to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Athena was released by WWE in November 2021 after stop and start pushes on television on both the main roster and NXT. She was immediately looked at as one of the top free agents on the market, but took her time before joining AEW, opting to work various Independent dates before signing.
Bianca Belair: What Triple H Expects Of Me Now Is What He Expected Of Me In NXT, To Be 'The EST'
Bianca Belair discusses what is expected of her now that Triple H is in charge of WWE creative. Bianca Belair is currently the WWE Raw Women’s Champion. She has taken the WWE by storm since she first arrived as part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic. In that span of time, she has developed a close relationship with Triple H, and now, Triple H is in charge of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
Bayley Doesn't Mind Crowds Singing During Her Matches, But They Should Wait For Her To Approve It
Hey, Cardiff, Bayley doesn't mind the singing, but it's very distracting. Bayley had her first pay-per-view match in over a year at WWE Clash at the Castle and even though she's currently a heel, the crowd in Cardiff, Wales couldn't help but serenade the leader of Damage CTRL. Singing their own take on Bruce Channel's "Hey Baby," those in Wales excitedly let Bayley know they wanted her to be their girl.
Damon Kemp Further Explains How He Betrayed Diamond Mine On 9/20 WWE NXT
It was Damon Kemp all along. Damon Kemp, the man who betrayed Diamond Mine and cost Brutus and Julius Creed the NXT Tag Team Championship, further explained all of his betrayals during a sit-down interview on the September 20 episode of NXT. Kemp explains that he even took a pay...
DJ Whoo Kid To Serve As Special Guest Announcer At AEW Grand Slam
The Hype Magazine announced that DJ Whoo Kid will be a special guest announcer at AEW Grand Slam. DJ Whoo Kid is a radio host on Shade 45 and one of the premiere DJs in hip-hop history, hosting mixtapes for rappers such as Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, J Cole, Lil Kim, D-Block, and more.
