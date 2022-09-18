Read full article on original website
Brad W. Davis, 66, rural Red Oak, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Jesse F. Hetzel, 84 of Malvern, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
2 Glenwood suspects arrested on Mills County warrants
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Police Department reports a pair of warrant arrests from earlier this week in unrelated incidents. Glenwood Police say 35-year-old Jeffrey Neppl of Glenwood was arrested Monday on a Mills County warrant. Neppl was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety...
Page County board approves courthouse project window type, security locks
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have made some updates to a significant window replacement project. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved proposed changes to the window locks and glass types totaling $15,148. The changes will be added to the over $700,000 window replacement project through Fine and Sons out of Clarinda the board approved in May. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says she had spoke with Project Manager James Fine who had proposed the changes to the county. She says some of the updates are related to window security measures on multiple floors.
Page County board re-visits wind project decommission, road use agreement strategies
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope to clear the air on recent designations regarding agreements for an upcoming wind project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the decommissioning and road use agreements the county is formulating for its portion of Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" wind project south of Shenandoah with Page County Horizons. County resident Jane Stimson questioned why the board flipped so quickly from two meetings ago when it was discussed to have Supervisor Jacob Holmes possibly work on the road use agreement. However, Supervisor Alan Armstrong cleared the air by saying the one-on-one discussions with legal counsel were abandoned. Instead, they will have a point of contact for the two agreements with information shared with all supervisors.
Debra Hayes, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Debra passed away on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Mental toughness key for Nebraska City's Houghton
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City sophomore Mason Houghton has soared onto the KMAland cross country scene in the 2022 season. Houghton has shined through the start of his sophomore season with some impressive wins. "I'm feeling great," Houghton said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "I put in a lot of...
Charlotte J. Dailey-New, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:FuneralName:Charlotte J. Dailey-NewPronunciation: Age:83From:Shenandoah, IowaPreviou…
Plans in the works for expanded Mills County annex building
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are looking at possibly re-designing the county's annex building. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors received a presentation and color design from KPE Architecture, who the county is working with on an expansion for the building located at 403 Railroad Avenue on the southern side of Glenwood. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the development primarily involves a significant expansion of the meeting room, which would also serve as a vaccination area for Mills County Public Health.
Shenandoah man booked on Page County warrant
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest last week. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 18-year-old Clayton Michael Kenne Tillman was arrested Tuesday on a Page County warrant for violation of probation stemming from the original charge of a sex offender registry violation. Tillman was taken...
Red Oak takes undefeated record into road test against Des Moines Christian
(Red Oak) -- For the first time since 1971, the Red Oak Tigers (4-0) are undefeated after four weeks and are preparing for a district matchup with Des Moines Christian (1-3). The Tigers pitched their fourth shutout in as many games en route to a 47-0 rout of Shenandoah (2-2) last week.
Nebraska City woman sentenced for methamphetamine offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Council Bluffs man arrested on multiple charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak early Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago was arrested shortly after 1:40 a.m. for driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Authorities say Desantiago's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near Highway 48 and Ratliff Road.
Rock Port man hurt in motorcycle crash
(Tarkio) -- One person was injured in a weekend motorcycle accident in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at around midnight Saturday at Route AA just east of O Avenue, 2 miles northwest of Tarkio. Authorities say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 49-year-old Michael Maifeld of Rock Port was eastbound when it crossed the center line, exited the north side of the roadway and entered a culvert. The motorcycle impacted the culvert embankment and came to a rest on its left side.
Jo Ann Hinz, 78, of Emerson, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Jo Ann passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Shenandoah, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Corner Conference releases volleyball tournament bracket
(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference has released the bracket for the upcoming volleyball tournament. Sidney is the top seed in the tournament and will host Tuesday, September 27th's semifinals while Fremont-Mills is the host site for the consolation and championship matches on Thursday, September 29th. KMA Sports will have coverage of the Tuesday and Thursday matches.
Dalton, Southwest Valley close out Lenox in marathon fourth set
(Corning) -- A dominant second set and a marathon fourth set win led Southwest Valley (9-4) to a 3-1 victory (25-20, 25-8, 22-25, 30-28) over conference foe Lenox (6-13) Tuesday. “[Lenox] is a scrappy team and a very well put together team,” Southwest Valley head coach Lisa Sparks said. “They...
KMAland Golf (9/19): Strong days for Maryville's Auffert, East Atchison, Nebraska City girls
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert, East Atchison’s pair of two-somes and Nebraska City’s girls all had strong showings in KMAland golf on Monday. Sioux City East placed fourth and Abraham Lincoln was sixth at the Indianola Invitational. East shot a 330 while the Lynx had a 452 as a team.
Texas man booked on multiple charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Texas man was arrested in Red Oak Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 39-year-old Blair Alder Redd of Lampasas, Texas was arrested shortly after 11:15 a.m. at 1200 East Senate Avenue in Red Oak. Authorities say Redd was charged with 3rd degree burglary, 3rd degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication.
Gabriel James Poptanycz, 37, Independence, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Westboro, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gabriel Poptanycz Memorial Fund to help with final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery:...
