WDSU

New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
NOLA.com

Two shot, one killed in Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police say

Two women were shot, one of them fatally, Tuesday afternoon in the Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police said. Officers were called to the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 3:35 p.m. One victim was declared dead there, and Emergency Medical Services took the other to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
WWL-TV

One man killed in Treme homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD said on Wednesday that they are investigating a homicide that happened at a tire shop in Treme. Police said the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade Avenues. They said a man sustained a single gunshot wound to his body.
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Treme double shooting ID'd by New Orleans Coroner

A woman who was found dead in a Treme home last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 31-year-old Ashley Myles. Neighbors called the New Orleans Police Department at around 7:15 p.m. on Sept.13 and asked for a wellness check at a home in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street. Responding officers said they found Myles and a man, later identified by the coroner as 68-year-old Leonard Roundtree, inside.
WWL-TV

NOPD | Man shot, killed on I-10 near the Chef Menteur on-ramp

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 30-year-old man dead. Police say the man was shot on Interstate 10 near the Chef Menteur on-ramp around 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Investigators say when officers arrived on the scene they learned...
NOLA.com

Two injured in Plum Orchard shooting, police say

Two people were wounded in a Plum Orchard shooting Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the 6600 block of Warfield Street at 9:47 a.m. A man and another person were driving down Chef Menteur Highway in the area when a man opened fire on the vehilce.
WDSU

Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
gentillymessenger.com

Police seeking suspect in shooting at Franklin and Toussaint

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking a suspect in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Sept. 2 in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near Allen Toussaint Boulevard. At about 6 p.m., a gunman approached a man and began firing, then fled on foot. The victim sustained...
WWL

Shelter-in-place order issued at Slidell apartment complex

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police have issued a shelter-in place order for residents of the Canterbury/The Lofts Apartments. The complex is directly across the street from Salmen High School. Police say a barricaded subject is the reason for the order. Residents are implored follow the order until police have...
WWL

WWL

