One woman killed, another wounded in New Orleans East shooting
NEW ORLEANS — One woman was killed and another wounded in a double shooting in New Orleans East Tuesday afternoon. According to New Orleans Police, both victims were found in the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:30 p.m. EMS declared one victim dead on the scene. The...
WDSU
New Orleans tire shop manager killed in shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a business in Treme early Wednesday morning. Police say a man was shot at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues around 3:41 a.m. A manager at a tire shop said the shooting involved...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting at tire shop in Treme, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot early Wednesday in the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 3:40 a.m. at a 24-hour tire shop at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues (map). The man was a night manager at the shop, according to...
NOLA.com
Two shot, one killed in Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police say
Two women were shot, one of them fatally, Tuesday afternoon in the Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police said. Officers were called to the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 3:35 p.m. One victim was declared dead there, and Emergency Medical Services took the other to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
NOPD on the look out for two suspected of Louisa Street shooting
A woman was reportedly wounded during the incident, according to the NOPD. EMS took her to the hospital but her condition was not shared.
WWL-TV
One man killed in Treme homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD said on Wednesday that they are investigating a homicide that happened at a tire shop in Treme. Police said the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade Avenues. They said a man sustained a single gunshot wound to his body.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in Treme double shooting ID'd by New Orleans Coroner
A woman who was found dead in a Treme home last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 31-year-old Ashley Myles. Neighbors called the New Orleans Police Department at around 7:15 p.m. on Sept.13 and asked for a wellness check at a home in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street. Responding officers said they found Myles and a man, later identified by the coroner as 68-year-old Leonard Roundtree, inside.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot Monday night on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man died after being shot Monday night (Sept. 19) on Interstate 10 in the Pines Village area of New Orleans East, police said. According to the NOPD, the victim was on westbound I-10 near the Chef Menteur Highway on-ramp when he was shot just after 9 p.m.
WWL-TV
NOPD | Man shot, killed on I-10 near the Chef Menteur on-ramp
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 30-year-old man dead. Police say the man was shot on Interstate 10 near the Chef Menteur on-ramp around 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Investigators say when officers arrived on the scene they learned...
NOLA.com
Two injured in Plum Orchard shooting, police say
Two people were wounded in a Plum Orchard shooting Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the 6600 block of Warfield Street at 9:47 a.m. A man and another person were driving down Chef Menteur Highway in the area when a man opened fire on the vehilce.
'She doesn’t deserve a bullet in her head' | Oliver Thomas' niece wounded in New Orleans shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Councilmember Oliver Thomas revealed that the woman who was wounded in a double shooting in New Orleans East Tuesday was his niece. On Thomas' morning talk show on WBOK-AM, he said his niece was shot twice in the head. “Two young girls were shot up with...
4 hospitalized, 1 killed in violent night of shootings: NOPD
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating several shootings on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
WDSU
Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
'It's everybody's problem' | Rising crime, less police has New Orleans leading the nation in homicides
NEW ORLEANS — The Metropolitan Crime Commission found Homicides are up 142%, shootings are up 98%, carjackings are up 203% and armed robberies are up 27% in New Orleans since 2019. MCC President Rafael Goyeneche said the number of police officers is the big reason crime is out of...
fox8live.com
New Orleans man arrested for attempted second-degree after barricading himself inside Slidell apartment
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An ‘all clear’ was issued for residents that live in apartment complexes on Spartan Drive in Slidell after a suspect was arrested following an incident that caused police to ask those on the property to ‘shelter in place’ Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning.
Evening I-10 shooting takes life of driver
New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Homicide that left a 30-year-old man dead. The offense occurred shortly after 9:00 P.M., on Interstate 10 near the Chef Menteur Highway exit.
gentillymessenger.com
Police seeking suspect in shooting at Franklin and Toussaint
The New Orleans Police Department is seeking a suspect in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Sept. 2 in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near Allen Toussaint Boulevard. At about 6 p.m., a gunman approached a man and began firing, then fled on foot. The victim sustained...
Shelter-in-place order issued at Slidell apartment complex
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police have issued a shelter-in place order for residents of the Canterbury/The Lofts Apartments. The complex is directly across the street from Salmen High School. Police say a barricaded subject is the reason for the order. Residents are implored follow the order until police have...
2 shot, 1 dead on Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting with at least one fatality in the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Hwy.
Police Respond to Report of Body Found at New Orleans City Park, Turns Out to Be a Mannequin
On Monday morning in New Orleans City Park, there was quite a ruckus involving what many people thought was a dead body. Around 7:00 am, Manning Krull was taking his regular morning walk through the park when he saw something "really freaky." He said it appeared to be an unconscious or dead person surrounded by police as an ambulance drove up.
