Mafah finds end zone to cap impressive drive

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

After scoring only one touchdown in the first half of tonight’s game against Louisiana Tech at Death Valley, fourth-ranked Clemson found the end zone on each of its first two possessions of the second half.

Following Will Shipley’s 32-yard touchdown run on Clemson’s opening possession of the third quarter, Phil Mafah punched the ball in for a 4-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers a 27-6 lead over the Bulldogs with 5:25 left in the third frame.

Clemson took over at its own 10-yard line following an interception by Malcolm Greene — the Tigers’ third interception of the night — and Mafah’s score capped an impressive 14-play, 90-yard drive that spanned 6:46.

