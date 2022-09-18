ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Naperville man charged with unlawful use of a firearm

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville man was arrested after people heard gunshots on Tuesday evening in the Chicago suburb. Around 6:15 p.m., Naperville police responded to 2600 block of St. Albans Circle for reports of gunfire and an armed man walking around. Police searched the 2500 block of Durango Lane...
Woman charged with pushing 3-year-old nephew into water off Navy Pier

CHICAGO - A woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier, leaving him in "very critical" condition. Victoria Moreno, 34, is accused of pushing the boy into the water and not attempting to rescue him around 1 p.m. Monday...
Chicago Tylenol murders: A look back 40 years later Pt. 2

CHICAGO - This month marks 40 years since seven Chicago-area residents died of poisoning after taking Tylenol capsules laced with cyanide. In all those years, no one has ever been charged with the murders. In part two of a special report, FOX 32’s Dane Placko talks with three former federal...
Female shot in the neck in Beverly

CHICAGO - A person was shot in the neck early Thursday in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The female, whose age was unknown, was walking on the sidewalk around 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, police said. She...
Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
Teen charged in killing of 18-year-old, armed robbery of two others

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery in connection to incidents that happened in late July and early August. The teen was arrested on Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue by Chicago police and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Chicago children's hospital ups security after 'Libs of TikTok' social post

CHICAGO - Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago is increasing its security after their Gender Development Program was targeted on Twitter. An account called "Libs of TikTok" has criticized children's hospitals nationwide, including Lurie's, for their care of transgender young people. A spokesperson from Lurie’s told the Chicago Tribune the hospital...
18-year-old charged in string of armed carjackings, robberies

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with several armed carjackings and robberies last July in Chicago. Lance Talbert was arrested Tuesday on the Near West Side by members of the Area Four Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce. Police said they identified Talbert via "technological means" as a participant in...
Off-duty Chicago cop shot in face during apparent road rage incident

CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face during an apparent road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side. The gunman fled the scene and was still on the loose Tuesday evening, officials said. The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. in the Irving Park neighborhood...
Teens charged in Logan Square carjacking

CHICAGO - A pair of teens are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in the Logan Square neighborhood. The juveniles, 16 and 17, are accused of taking a vehicle by force from a 44-year-old man on Sept. 10 in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, police said.
Suspects sought in fatal Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. The trio is accused of killing a 23-year-old man around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue, according to police.
Teen with gunshot wound shows up at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. The teen was reportedly shot in the back around 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said. He entered Comer Children's Hospital where...
Video shows Chicago police open fire first in Pilsen shootout

CHICAGO - Newly released video shows Chicago police officers fire the first shots in a July shootout that left two people wounded, including an innocent bystander, in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side. Two police officers are facing charges in connection with the on-duty shooting. Officer Ruben Reynoso,...
