Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Naperville man charged with unlawful use of a firearm
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville man was arrested after people heard gunshots on Tuesday evening in the Chicago suburb. Around 6:15 p.m., Naperville police responded to 2600 block of St. Albans Circle for reports of gunfire and an armed man walking around. Police searched the 2500 block of Durango Lane...
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged with pushing 3-year-old nephew into water off Navy Pier
CHICAGO - A woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier, leaving him in "very critical" condition. Victoria Moreno, 34, is accused of pushing the boy into the water and not attempting to rescue him around 1 p.m. Monday...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Tylenol murders: A look back 40 years later Pt. 2
CHICAGO - This month marks 40 years since seven Chicago-area residents died of poisoning after taking Tylenol capsules laced with cyanide. In all those years, no one has ever been charged with the murders. In part two of a special report, FOX 32’s Dane Placko talks with three former federal...
fox32chicago.com
Female shot in the neck in Beverly
CHICAGO - A person was shot in the neck early Thursday in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The female, whose age was unknown, was walking on the sidewalk around 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, police said. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
fox32chicago.com
Man walking on Chicago's Southeast Side shot by unknown offender: police
CHICAGO - A man walking down the street was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 3:37 p.m., police say the victim was walking in the 1600 block of East 93rd Street when he was shot by an unknown suspect. The victim was struck in the neck and...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village
CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
fox32chicago.com
Son of Chicago cop runs 200 miles to raise awareness, money for officers' mental health
CHICAGO - The son of a Chicago police officer is running 200 miles to raise awareness and money for officers' mental health. Robert Swiderski is the founder of "Running for Blue Lives." He began his nearly 24-hour run Tuesday afternoon. During that 24 hours, he will visit each of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in killing of 18-year-old, armed robbery of two others
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery in connection to incidents that happened in late July and early August. The teen was arrested on Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue by Chicago police and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
fox32chicago.com
Woman reported missing for months after being discharged from Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for months after being discharged from a hospital on Chicago's South Side. Briana Cox, 26, was last seen on May 8 after she was treated and discharged from Holy Cross Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago children's hospital ups security after 'Libs of TikTok' social post
CHICAGO - Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago is increasing its security after their Gender Development Program was targeted on Twitter. An account called "Libs of TikTok" has criticized children's hospitals nationwide, including Lurie's, for their care of transgender young people. A spokesperson from Lurie’s told the Chicago Tribune the hospital...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old charged in string of armed carjackings, robberies
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with several armed carjackings and robberies last July in Chicago. Lance Talbert was arrested Tuesday on the Near West Side by members of the Area Four Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce. Police said they identified Talbert via "technological means" as a participant in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Off-duty Chicago cop shot in face during apparent road rage incident
CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face during an apparent road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side. The gunman fled the scene and was still on the loose Tuesday evening, officials said. The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. in the Irving Park neighborhood...
fox32chicago.com
Teens charged in Logan Square carjacking
CHICAGO - A pair of teens are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in the Logan Square neighborhood. The juveniles, 16 and 17, are accused of taking a vehicle by force from a 44-year-old man on Sept. 10 in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Suspects sought in fatal Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. The trio is accused of killing a 23-year-old man around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Teen with gunshot wound shows up at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. The teen was reportedly shot in the back around 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said. He entered Comer Children's Hospital where...
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago gas station on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times at a Chicago gas station on the West Side Tuesday night. Police say a man, 39, was at a gas station in South Austin when two men came up and started shooting. The gunmen drove off in a white sedan southbound on...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in crash that killed woman, critically injured another
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with a car crash that killed one woman and left another critically injured on the South Side last weekend. Juan Venegas, 18, was arrested Monday in at his resident in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police. Police said...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows Chicago police trade gunfire with suspect in Pilsen
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Tuesday showing a July 22nd shootout between Chicago police and a suspect in the Pilsen neighborhood. WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows Chicago police open fire first in Pilsen shootout
CHICAGO - Newly released video shows Chicago police officers fire the first shots in a July shootout that left two people wounded, including an innocent bystander, in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side. Two police officers are facing charges in connection with the on-duty shooting. Officer Ruben Reynoso,...
Comments / 0