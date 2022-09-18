ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brandon Woodruff, Willy Adames carry Brewers past Yankees

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3354c6_0hzzPt1600

Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 in eight stellar innings to remain unbeaten at home this season, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the New York Yankees 4-1 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee (78-67) won for the seventh time in nine games and did not need to come back from a five-run deficit this time thanks to Woodruff (11-4) and some early offense off New York’s Jameson Taillon (13-5).

Willy Adames hit a three-run homer after driving in four runs in Friday’s 7-6 comeback win. Christian Yelich scored on Adames’ homer and also hit an RBI double for the Brewers, who entered the game 1 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the National League’s third wild-card spot.

Josh Donaldson homered for the Yankees (87-58), who lost for the fourth time in 12 games. Aaron Judge remained at 57 homers but reached base twice to extend his on-base streak to 17 games.

Woodruff improved to 6-1 in 15 starts since returning from the injured list June 28 due to a sprained right ankle and Raynaud’s syndrome affecting his pitching fingers.

The right-hander held the Yankees to five hits, notched his 16th career double-digit strikeout game and second in a row. He matched a career high by completing eight innings for the fourth time in his career and kept the Yankees hitless in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Woodruff was particularly effective against Giancarlo Stanton, whom he struck out four times. Stanton struck out three times with a runner on, including both instances when Judge reached.

Devin Williams followed Woodruff’s outstanding performance by striking out two in the ninth for his 13th save in 14 chances.

Taillon allowed four runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked two in his first outing against Milwaukee since 2018.

Woodruff stranded a runner in each of his first three innings and the Brewers took a 3-0 lead when Adames blasted Taillon’s first-pitch sinker into the left field seats with one out in the third. It was Adames’ 30th homer, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Robin Yount (1982) for most homers by a Milwaukee shortstop in a season.

After Donaldson opened the fourth by hitting a 1-0 fastball to left, the Brewers went up 4-1 in the fifth when Garrett Mitchell singled and scored on Yelich’s double to the right field corner.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game

The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral

Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Homer, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

White Sox Set Ideal Rotation for Crucial Series vs. Guardians

As the 2022 MLB season winds down, the push for the postseason is in full force. On Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series that will have a huge impact on the AL Central standings. It feels like a must-sweep series for the Sox, who...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees slugger Matt Carpenter gets not-so-good injury update

The New York Yankees were holding out hope that star slugger Matt Carpenter would make a return for the postseason, but those expectations are dwindling after his latest rehab update. With just 16 games left until the regular season comes to an end, manager Aaron Boone is still unsure if...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#Rbi#The San Diego Padres#The National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy