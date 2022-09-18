Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski Theatre showing Virginia Tech football games
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech fans in the new River Valley have a new spot to catch all the action on the gridiron. If you can’t make it to Lane Stadium or on the road with the Hokies, you can watch the game on the big screen at the Pulaski Theatre.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Cattle Baron’s Ball
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cattle Baron’s Ball is coming in October, supporting the American Cancer Society. It’s sold out, but you can still donate online or become a sponsor for the cancer society. Watch the video to see organizer Chuck Baker stop by 7@four with more info.
cardinalnews.org
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
WDBJ7.com
Local computer science program the recipient of state grant
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple areas throughout our hometowns were represented in Tuesday’s announcement of more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards. One of the four projects named was a partnership between the Virginia Tech Department of Computer Science, Virginia Tech Office...
WSLS
Alleghany County nature preserve picked for setting of new, supernatural movie
COVINGTON, Va. – Parts of Alleghany County will once again be featured on the big screen. A nature preserve in Covington, Beaverdam Falls will be the backdrop in the upcoming film, “Talos: The Knights of Xibalba.”. It’s a supernatural film featuring knights, zombies, and other creatures. Owner...
WDBJ7.com
Yard Bull Meats opens its doors in Roanoke, becoming only true butcher shop in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A week ago, Yard Bull Meats opened its doors to the community. Becoming Roanoke’s newest business, but also its only whole animal true butcher shop. “We have a skillset that we wanted to put to work, saw a void in the market where Roanoke needs a butcher and so we made it happen,” said Tyler Thomas, co-owner and butcher at Yard Bull Meats.
Radford, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WDBJ7.com
Science museum previews outreach programs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks from the Science Museum of Western Virginia stopped by WDBJ7 to talk about the museum’s outreach programs. Watch the video to see the segment, which includes an experiment involving currents.
NRVNews
Collins, David Lynn
David Lynn Collins, 77 of Christiansburg, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 12, 2022, after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer. He was born in Alton, West Virginia on January 27, 1945, to the Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Jane Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Deloris Cain and Darlene Scott.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg veteran continues tradition of riding to raise awareness for child cancer research
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Bart Roy is an Army veteran who has continued his tradition for the third year in a row of participating in the Great Cycle Challenge. The reason? To raise awareness for children’s cancer research. “I can’t imagine a child going through this, it makes you...
WDBJ7.com
Join a free guided walking tour to celebrate Hispanic businesses
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, you can get a free taste of Hispanic heritage in Roanoke this week. Latinas Network and Roanoke Regional Small Business will host “Caminemos: Guided Walking Tour in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month” Tuesday. The tour will include four...
WDBJ7.com
Bud Foster talks Hokies at Roanoke Valley Sports Club
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lunch Pail Defense was well-represented at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club, with Bud Foster making an appearance Monday at the Salem Civic Center. Tech’s longtime defensive coordinator under Frank Beamer and Justin Fuente, Foster now serves as a special assistant to athletic director Whit Babcock.
WDBJ7.com
History restored: City Market Building lights up downtown Roanoke again with neon sign
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two neon signs that once adorned the exterior of the City Market Building are back after more than a decade in storage. Elliot Broyles, Market Building Foundation’s executive director, stopped by WDBJ7 to share how the historical project came together. Originally placed on the building...
WDBJ7.com
Hokies prepping for battle for Black Diamond Trophy
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg Sept 22. West Virginia travels to Virginia Tech for the renewal of a heated rivalry. The Hokies are looking to avenge last year’s loss to the Mountaineers in Morgantown. Hokies’ Head Coach Brent Pry says...
WSLS
Renovations coming to Bisset Park in Radford
RADFORD, Va. – The City of Radford is investing more than $300,000 to renovate Bisset Park. During the construction, the park will undergo two phases, one this fall and another in the spring. After the renovations are complete, the park will feature some amenities that city leaders have been...
WSLS
Early in-person voting begins Friday in Virginia, same-day registration new this year
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – It is that time of year again in Virginia. Most of the election process is the same as it has been in previous years, but there are a few new things the state is introducing this year. For starters, you can now register to vote...
WDBJ7.com
Concord man killed in hit-and-run in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Concord man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bedford County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. The crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Rt. 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Rt. 811. 26-year-old Aaron Collins was walking in the westbound travel lanes...
Augusta Free Press
New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The decision to build a new courthouse in Augusta County has been made for voters, but on Nov. 8 voters will decide where. A forum about the new courthouse was held at Victory Worship Center in Staunton...
WSLS
Man charged with Lynchburg murder, police chase granted bond
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man arrested with murder has been granted bond, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lynchburg. Keri Sharpe was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder along with possession and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jared Davis.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
