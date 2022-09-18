ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man shot, killed after reported fight in central Bakersfield identified

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYz32_0hzzPRUs00

Update (Sept. 19): The victim of the shooting on the 1700 block of Cherry Street early Sunday morning has been identified as James Michael Quair, 35, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Quair as shot by another and pronounced dead at the scene.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death following a report of a fight early Saturday morning in central Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to Cherry Street near H Street at around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a fight and possible shooting.

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on District Blvd

Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound, according to the department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The police department did not release any information about a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Man found dead near Arvin identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead near Arvin on Monday morning. Jose Antonio Barajas, 49, was found near the intersection of Highway 223 and Cuda Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to the Kern County Sheriff’s […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for at-risk 17-year-old with autism

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing 17-year-old with autism who is considered at-risk and was last seen Thursday afternoon. Deputies are searching for Abel Ortega, 17. He was last seen at around 3 p.m. in the area of Linda Vista Drive near Hurrle Avenue, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

KCSO asks for public’s help in 2021 Tehachapi homicide investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide investigators are asking for help in solving the death of a man found in Tehachapi last year. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is asking for help in the shooting death of Gabriel Barraza-Acosta. Barraza-Acosta’s body was found near Highway 58 about a mile west of […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET 17

KCSO identifies pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who died after being hit multiple times by vehicles on Sept. 16. in northwest Bakersfield, according to KCSO. Bakersfield police said a preliminary investigation showed multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian that was laying in the roadway...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead after hit and run in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening in Oildale that left one man dead. CHP deputies responded to the collision at Roberts Lane and Belmont Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. A pickup truck traveling westbound struck a male pedestrian walking outside of a cross-walk within the #2 […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET 17

Black Bear hit, killed on Highway 178

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A black bear was hit and killed by a car near Lake Isabella, Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the Elizabeth Norris off-ramp at Highway 178, according to department. KCFD confirmed the impact resulted...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Michael
Bakersfield Now

Man killed by hit-and-run driver on Roberts Lane in Oildale

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is dead after getting struck by a hit-and-run driver on Roberts Lane in Oildale Wednesday night. The California Highway Patrol said on September 21, at around 9:38 p.m., officers were called to Roberts Lane, west of Belmont Avenue for a report of a crash.
OILDALE, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Update: Police continue investigation into beating at Fastrip

Taft Police are continuing their investigation into an attack on a man in front of Fastrip last week. Police said they have no comment on the investigation at this time. So far, one person has been charged. Chester Lewis Goff III, 37, was arrested at the scene and later released...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Truck fire on northbound Highway 99 blocking lanes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Friday morning causing traffic delays. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a semi-truck caught fire just after 6 a.m. and came to a stop in the number two lane of northbound Highway 99 just south of White Lane halting traffic. Emergency crews […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#H Street#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

3 arrested after police find chop shop in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, officers with the Delano Police Department arrested three suspects in connection with stolen vehicles and a chop shop, according to a social media post. On Sept. 15, officers with DPD received reports of a stolen vehicle, which they tracked to a home on the 100 block of West 15th […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Fatal hit-and-run murder charges dropped

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second-degree murder charges have been dropped against two men charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Investigators said three vehicles were racing when they became airborne at the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road in March 2021. One of the drivers was killed and the driver and passenger of another vehicle […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

BPD investigating suspected auto theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of being involved in an auto theft. The woman allegedly test-drove a vehicle using a stolen license on Sept. 5 at around 6:37 p.m., according to BPD. The woman never returned and the vehicle is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD officer charged with vandalism by damaging evidence takes plea deal

A Bakersfield Police Department officer entered into a plea deal Thursday after he was charged with vandalism for destroying evidence earlier this year during a collision investigation in downtown Bakersfield. Riverside-based attorney Kasey Castillo entered a plea of no contest to a misdemeanor charge of vandalism less than $400 on...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ride safety and new security detail at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fair safety is a serious topic that people across Kern County are concerned about. Whether it’s about the rides or security, people want to know, just how safe is the fair? Fair rides are known to have a negative stereotype. Big, dangerous and put together just a day or two before […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy