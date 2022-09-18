Read full article on original website
Virginia elections commissioner: Same-day voter registration in effect, but don’t wait until the last minute
Virginia’s elections chief on Wednesday reminded voters that they have more time to register to vote in November’s election, though the process will be a little different if they wait. Virginia’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 17. Voters can register anytime after that, under a same-day registration law...
Report: Ill. Corrections manipulated hiring for phantom post
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A report Tuesday by a state inspector general found that an Illinois prison system administrator improperly ordered the hiring of a family member for a Department of Corrections position that was never authorized. Larry Sims, the agency’s southern region investigations commander, received a 30-day suspension...
DC police dog found dead inside K9 vehicle
A bomb-sniffing dog with the District’s bomb squad was found dead after being left unattended in a vehicle outside of headquarters in Northeast D.C. late Monday morning. D.C. police said in a news release that a 7-year old Malinois Shepherd named K9 Rocket was found dead by his handler “inside of a marked MPD K9 vehicle.”
Virginia Gov. Youngkin defends new transgender student guidelines
During a visit to Leesburg on Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended his administration’s new guidelines on transgender students, stating that the state’s new education model policies respect all students while also involving parents. “Parents must have a role in their children’s lives and, as these important decisions...
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
Poll: Democrats lead in statewide Md. races
A poll finds that Democrats are leading in all four statewide races in Maryland ahead of November’s election. The Goucher College poll finds Democrat Wes Moore leads Republican Dan Cox, 53% to 31%, with 9% undecided, 4% favoring Libertarian candidate David Lasher and 2% favoring the Green Party’s Nancy Wallace.
DC rapper faces 2 more charges in Tysons mall shooting
A Fairfax County grand jury has approved seven charges against the D.C. rapper who is accused of firing three shots inside Tysons Corner Center on June 19. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the shots sent panicked shoppers running. Noah Settles, 22, also known as “No Savage,” was...
DC man arrested in Stafford Co., charged with passing counterfeit bills
A man was arrested in Stafford, Virginia, after he allegedly tried to pass counterfeit $100 bills at local restaurants and other businesses, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge of Washington, D.C. has been charged with possession of fraudulent currency, uttering fraudulent currency and...
Deadline approaching for longtime public service workers to see student debt waived
A career in public service could pay off for some federal student loan borrowers — a program with an upcoming deadline could help some D.C.-area workers apply to have their debt waived. Borrowers who have worked in public service for a decade could have their entire student loan debt...
