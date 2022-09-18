Read full article on original website
wtmj.com
Mail ballot fight persists in key states, sure to slow count
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As Election Day approaches, the fight over mail-in ballots is back. Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are crucial swing states that allow mail-in ballots but give local election offices very little if any time before Election Day to process them. Election workers’ inability to check signatures, addresses and get the mailed ballots ready for counting ahead of time means many of the those ballots may not be counted by election night. That will delay results in tight races and leave a gaping hole for misinformation and lies to flood the public space. Efforts since 2020 to give local election workers more time before Election Day to process mailed ballots have fizzled in each state’s Republican-controlled legislature.
wtmj.com
Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean energy source. The Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition will include Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. Hydrogen is used to power some cars, trucks and trains. But a shortage of fueling stations limits their appeal. Laws enacted by Congress and supported by President Joe Biden offer funding to regional “hubs” that will encourage production of hydrogen with methods that don’t generate greenhouse gases.
wtmj.com
Evers administration relaunches efforts to limit PFAS
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is trying again to limit the amount of chemicals known as PFAS in groundwater. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Evers authorized the Department of Natural Resources last week to begin work on administrative rules establishing limits. The rule-making process typically takes at least two years. Final rules are subject to approval by the governor, the Natural Resources Board and the Legislature. The DNR began working in 2019 to limit PFAS in groundwater but the conservative-leaning Natural Resources Board killed the proposal in February.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin governor challenged to stop all inmate paroles
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to halt all paroles in the state, even though a governor can’t unilaterally order them to stop and some paroles are mandated by law. Michels has been hitting Evers as being soft on crime, accusing the Democrat in Monday’s letter of sympathizing with and coddling “brutal, convicted criminals.” Wisconsin’s parole commission, which operates independently of the governor, has granted about 460 discretionary paroles not required by law, something that both Republican and Democratic governors before Evers also routinely granted. Polls show the race between Evers and Michels to be about even.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin’s Evers proposes pathway for abortion vote
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who is making abortion rights a central focus of his reelection campaign, is calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. It’s the latest move by Evers to put pressure on Republicans over abortion and keep the issue in the spotlight ahead of the election. Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority if Wisconsin residents support abortion rights. Evers is in a tight race with Republican Tim Michels, who supports the state’s 1849 that has no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin Republicans reject Evers call for abortion vote
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers call to allow voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers called Wednesday for a special session of the GOP-controlled Legislature to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the 173-year-old law. But within hours of announcing his proposal, Republican legislative leaders summarily rejected it as a political stunt. It’s the latest move by Evers to put pressure on Republicans over abortion and keep the issue in the spotlight ahead of the election. Evers is in a tight race with Republican Tim Michels.
wtmj.com
Gableman represents man charged with false ballot requests
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who led a fruitless 14-month investigation into the state’s 2020 election results has appeared in court to represent a man accused of fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. Michael Gableman said he was temporarily representing Harry Wait in a preliminary hearing Monday before a Racine County judge. Wait is accused of election fraud and identity theft for requesting the ballots of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and others. Vos fired Gableman in August after an investigation that found no evidence of voter fraud and cost taxpayers more than $1 million.
