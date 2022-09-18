Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
cnyhomepage.com
Fall Foliage Tracker for Rochester, Monroe County, Finger Lakes, beyond
It’s one of the best reasons to live in New York: the burst of fall color. Take a tour with us on this page to follow John Kucko and his autumnal adventures. Think you have some good color suggestions? Comment on John’s Facebook page!. Additionally, “I Love NY”...
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
WHEC TV-10
After rain delays, concrete poured for new skatepark in Town of Sweden
SWEDEN, N.Y. – Construction is underway on a new skatepark in the Town of Sweden. The Town supervisor posted a picture of the progress on Tuesday. After some rain delays, concrete was poured for part of the park. The park is being built by Spohn Ranch, and they hope...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester's largest children's consignment sale opens Friday in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — You name it and it is priced to sell at the Mommy City Children's Consignment Sale. The three-day pop-up sale opens later this week at Pittsford Plaza. The Mommy City Sale is located at the former Stein Mart location at Pittsford Plaza. Mommy City co-founder Jason...
Finger Lakes distillery destroyed by fire to open tasting room while it rebuilds
Naples, N. Y. — An acclaimed Finger Lakes distillery working to rebuild after a devastating fire in May now plans to open a tasting room in an historic building in downtown Naples. Hollerhorn Distilling plans to convert a small building at 101 S. Main St. into a shop offering...
worldatlas.com
These Are The Best Towns Worth A Vacation In New York
New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
WHEC TV-10
Local organization, Monroe County Legislator leading “Boots on the Ground” relief effort for Puerto Rico
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s already been one day since Hurricane Fiona swept through Puerto Rico, leaving behind a trail of devastation. On Monday several Rochester area organizations already started collecting hurricane relief supplies that will soon make its way to the battered American Commonwealth. One local organization, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsourced NYC Trash is Causing a ‘Never-Ending Odor Event’ Upstate, Lawsuit Alleges
Residents in upstate New York are putting a new statewide constitutional right to its first test in two lawsuits filed this spring, alleging that a landfill receiving garbage from the city is disrupting their right to clean air and a healthful environment. Residents in upstate New York are putting a...
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
WHEC TV-10
DEC announces search for Deputy Commissioner of Climate Change, Air Resources and Energy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Tuesday a national search to identify a new Deputy Commissioner of Climate Change, Air Resources, and Energy. The Deputy Commissioner will oversee the implementation of strategies to achieve clean and healthy air quality for all New...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Towns Have The Highest School Taxes In Erie County
As fall arrives in New York State, we begin to look forward to all of the great things that autumn has to offer us. Baseball season is starting to wrap up and football and hockey are starting to get underway. The leaves will be changing soon, and of course pumpkin spice everything is in the air.
13 WHAM
Mother concerned her daughter may be moved from group home
Canandaigua, N.Y. — An Ontario County mother is reaching out to the state for help. Barring a last-minute change, Jennifer Welch, 50, will be forced to leave the only home she's known for 25 years. The reason? Lack of staff. "And what they are saying is they don’t... they...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York State
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New York is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
Brighton Superintendent named NYS Superintendent of the Year
NYSCOSS highlighted some of the district's achievements since Dr. McGowan took the helm in 2009.
WHEC TV-10
Plastic Pollution and You, teaching kids about plastics
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York Sea Grant has created a lesson plan directly dedicated to plastic pollution and the human influence, and it has already been used by some teachers across the state. “So it’s a 15 activity curriculum and it moves kids, and anyone who works with it,...
Co-host of “Ted & Amy in the Morning” and wife, need your help
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many of you start your day by tuning into “Ted & Amy in the Morning” on 93Q. For more than 30 years, co-hosts Ted Long and Amy Robbins have given back to the Central New York community, but now Ted and his wife are asking for your help. Barbara “Bobbie” Long, […]
Two juveniles missing from children’s center in Chili
Deputies don't believe they are in any danger at this time, but they encourage anyone with information to call 911.
Comments / 0