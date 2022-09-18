Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 46
APD still searching for second suspect in disappearance of Allahnia Lenoir
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a second suspect in the disappearance of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Investigators announced that they had arrested Diante Reynolds in connection to Lenoir’s death, but a second suspect is still on the run. Authorities are now asking for the...
CBS 46
Outpouring of online support for Ludacris’ manager charged with murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Many people are voicing their support on social media for rapper 52-year-old Chaka Zulu, who was arrested last week for murder and other charges stemming from an incident on June 26. Newly released 911-calls depict a chaotic scene outside a Buckhead restaurant in June. Atlanta Police...
CBS 46
4 hurt after large brawl among juveniles ends in gunfire in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A large brawl between juveniles ended in gunfire and multiple injuries Tuesday night. According to DeKalb County police, four people were injured when shots were fired during a fight in front of a home at 5:41 p.m. in the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane off Rockbridge Road.
CBS 46
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Victim’s family speaks out after music executive arrested for murder released
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Well-known Atlanta music executive Chaka Zulu was arrested for murder following a shooting back in June. Zulu is out on bond, but the family of the man who died in the shooting is frustrated that their son’s alleged killer is not behind bars. The parents...
CBS 46
1 person shot on MLK Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta is under investigation. The Atlanta Police Department says one person was shot around 10 a.m. on the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. Police are still gathering information and details at this time. Anyone with information...
CBS 46
Woman claims body found in Lithonia woods is her grandson
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a young male juvenile was recovered in a wooded area near a DeKalb County park Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said at 4:20 p.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Parkway Trail in reference to a deceased juvenile behind the location.
CBS 46
Police identify elderly woman who was struck and killed in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A 66-year-old Norcross woman who was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in Norcross has been identified by police officials. According to officials, around 6:45 a.m., a car traveling near the intersection of Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross struck Sadie Ware. Officials confirmed Ware later died due to injuries she sustained during the collision.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 46
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is dead after being hit by a car in northwest Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue around 2:20 a.m. in reference to a fatal hit-and-run collision and located a female who had been struck by a vehicle. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
CBS 46
Lithonia neighbors on edge after a young boy’s body was found in nearby woods
LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County community is on edge after a horrifying discovery. A child’s body was found in a wooded area behind their homes. Their quiet neighborhood, nestled up against Lithonia Park, was disrupted by a massive police investigation Monday afternoon. “There was a crime scene...
CBS 46
‘Drug Rich’ gang member sentenced to life for murder during gun deal
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been sentenced to life without parole plus 45 years after being convicted of murder. William Moore-Earvin was convicted of shooting 19-year-old Andrew Miller in 2020. The pair met up at the Ashland Pine apartment complex in Stone Mountain to swap guns. Moore-Earvin was...
CBS 46
1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in Lawrenceville
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Saturday night in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett Police Department says the double shooting took place at an apartment building on Britain Drive. Police responded to a person shot call at about 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Closing arguments, jury deliberations begin in Sandy Springs deadly road rage trial
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Closing arguments began Monday in the trial for a fatal 2019 road rage incident in Sandy Springs. Atlanta lawyer Bryan Schmitt is accused of striking Hamid Jahangard with his car on River Valley Road. According to officials, Schmitt believed the 60-year-old threw a golf ball at...
CBS 46
National Voter Registration Day events happening Tuesday around Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s election day is only about 49 days away. Tuesday, Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day and with big races on the ballot this fall, Fulton County officials want to make sure you’re ready to cast your vote. Every eligible Fulton County voter...
CBS 46
Low attendance recorded at Brookwood High day after threat found in bathroom
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Worried parents at Brookwood High School pulled their kids out of class, and even more, students skipped school altogether on Tuesday following a threat that hinted at a possible school shooting. The parking lots outside the high school in Snellville were noticeably empty Tuesday afternoon. Madison...
CBS 46
Man killed at used car dealership in Gwinnett County after fight with owner
LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) - People just out looking to buy a car watch a fight turn deadly Monday morning at a Gwinnett County dealership. The Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call at approximately 10:30 a.m. When they arrived at Cannon Used Cars on Stone Mountain Highway between Ross Road and Lake Lucerne Road, they found a body of a man on the ground. It appears that the man had been shot to death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Man pretending to deliver food steals package instead in Henry County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Henry County Police Department is looking for a man they say stole a package from a home while pretending to deliver food. The incident took place on Sept. 16. The man, who is wearing a baseball cap and jacket and holding a bag, was captured on video by a surveillance camera.
CBS 46
Georgia bookstores celebrate ‘Banned Book Week’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is a hot-button issue, censoring certain books sometimes even classics. This is Banned Book Week, the 40th annual celebration of the freedom to read, promoted by the American Library Association. Books are powerful tools. ”There is so much knowledge that can be found in books,”...
CBS 46
Expecting mother shares frustrations ahead of Atlanta Medical Center’s closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The frustrations of Atlanta Medical Center’s closure continues for many residents, including for expecting mother Yasha Afaq. “In all of my 9 months, I thought this period would be my most relaxing time,” Afaq said. Instead, it’s been a frantic few days as Afaq...
CBS 46
Decatur Beer Festival becomes nonprofit SUDS
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Decatur Beer Fest returns for the first time in two years Oct. 15, and it’s sporting a new name! The festival is now known as SUDS; festival organizers have created a nonprofit of the same name. The acronym stands for “Simply Us Doing Our Share.”
Comments / 0