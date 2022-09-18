ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

APD still searching for second suspect in disappearance of Allahnia Lenoir

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a second suspect in the disappearance of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Investigators announced that they had arrested Diante Reynolds in connection to Lenoir’s death, but a second suspect is still on the run. Authorities are now asking for the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Outpouring of online support for Ludacris’ manager charged with murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Many people are voicing their support on social media for rapper 52-year-old Chaka Zulu, who was arrested last week for murder and other charges stemming from an incident on June 26. Newly released 911-calls depict a chaotic scene outside a Buckhead restaurant in June. Atlanta Police...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

1 person shot on MLK Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta is under investigation. The Atlanta Police Department says one person was shot around 10 a.m. on the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. Police are still gathering information and details at this time. Anyone with information...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman claims body found in Lithonia woods is her grandson

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a young male juvenile was recovered in a wooded area near a DeKalb County park Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said at 4:20 p.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Parkway Trail in reference to a deceased juvenile behind the location.
LITHONIA, GA
CBS 46

Police identify elderly woman who was struck and killed in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A 66-year-old Norcross woman who was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in Norcross has been identified by police officials. According to officials, around 6:45 a.m., a car traveling near the intersection of Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross struck Sadie Ware. Officials confirmed Ware later died due to injuries she sustained during the collision.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Ludacris
CBS 46

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is dead after being hit by a car in northwest Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue around 2:20 a.m. in reference to a fatal hit-and-run collision and located a female who had been struck by a vehicle. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in Lawrenceville

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Saturday night in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett Police Department says the double shooting took place at an apartment building on Britain Drive. Police responded to a person shot call at about 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Man killed at used car dealership in Gwinnett County after fight with owner

LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) - People just out looking to buy a car watch a fight turn deadly Monday morning at a Gwinnett County dealership. The Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call at approximately 10:30 a.m. When they arrived at Cannon Used Cars on Stone Mountain Highway between Ross Road and Lake Lucerne Road, they found a body of a man on the ground. It appears that the man had been shot to death.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Georgia bookstores celebrate ‘Banned Book Week’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is a hot-button issue, censoring certain books sometimes even classics. This is Banned Book Week, the 40th annual celebration of the freedom to read, promoted by the American Library Association. Books are powerful tools. ”There is so much knowledge that can be found in books,”...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Decatur Beer Festival becomes nonprofit SUDS

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Decatur Beer Fest returns for the first time in two years Oct. 15, and it’s sporting a new name! The festival is now known as SUDS; festival organizers have created a nonprofit of the same name. The acronym stands for “Simply Us Doing Our Share.”
DECATUR, GA

