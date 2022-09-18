Read full article on original website
Meridian man selected for new season of Survivor
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Meridian man, Mike Gabler, has been selected to be on the next season of Survivor. Gabler works at St. Lukes and St. Alphonsus on trans-catheter heart valves. He says the social structure and challenges of the operating room are the perfect structure and challenges to prepare for Survivor, and so was being the oldest castaway of the Season.
Boise celebrates Mexican Independence Day through song
BOISE, Idaho — Opera Idaho and the Idaho Botanical Garden hosted their first “Celebrando a México” event, celebrating Mexican Independence Day through music, food and art. Over 500 people bought tickets for the event, Opera Idaho marketing director Fernando Menendez said. Sunday’s event started with a...
Morgan Wallen Yells at Fan Just Days After Sold Out Idaho Show
It really is inarguable--the hype that was around Morgan Wallen's concert in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Center was unlike anything that we have seen in a very, very long time. We're lucky enough to work in "the music business" and in no recent memory can we recall a time where a pair of concert tickets were so hot-- not even Garth Brooks on The Blue just a few summers ago.
Driving From Star to Boise at 5 a.m. is Surprisingly Awesome
Sometimes the best part of waking up has nothing to do with what's in my cup. Coming from someone who has a yin for the nectar of the gods as big as mine, that's a bold statement. But local commuters and caffeine addicts like myself who're regularly hampered by 90-minute bouts of traffic and/or setbacks brought about by construction, accidents, or high-density school bus routes get it. Sometimes the preemptive cure to a hectic day of meetings that could've or should've been emails is a nearly solitary cruise eastbound on State Street.
St. Luke’s FitOne back in-person this year with more interactive experience
BOISE, Idaho — This coming Saturday morning, for the first time in three years, thousands of people will gather to run, walk and stroll for St. Luke's FitOne. “It's super exciting to see all the folks we haven't seen in three years," said Eric Stride, race director for FitOne.
Searching for the perfect pumpkin? List of Treasure Valley Pumpkin patches
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Summer has ended, which means it's time to get into the fall season spirit. What's a more classic fall activity than going to a pumpkin patch?. Here are some of the best pumpkin patches near the Boise area:. The Berry Ranch: 7998 US-20, Nampa ID,...
Boise’s Most Hilarious Halloween Moment in History
Fall is slowly inching its way into our lives and Halloween is certainly taking over stores in the Treasure Valley. Do you know what you are going to be yet? Some favorite costumes are when it is more than just a costume but when the person encompasses the character fully. While many have tried it few have been able to do it as spot on and successfully as a local Boise Sportscaster back in 2013. This is so funny, so brilliant and so well done that it is worth bringing back to the light.
Camp Rainbow Gold, Blackrock begin "Hidden Paradise."
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Blackrock Homes along with a multitude of subcontractors, construction workers, and vendors have teamed up to build twelve new ADA cabins and two shower houses as a gift for Idaho's children dealing with medical challenges. Children’s cancer charity, Camp Rainbow Gold is spearheading the building...
Indian Creek Festival underway in downtown Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — There's plenty to do at the Indian Creek Festival in downtown Caldwell on Saturday: a fireman's breakfast, a car show, tug-of-war, and a race with kayaks made from cardboard and duct tape. The festival first started in 2003 as a small event held in a parking...
Hyde Park Street Fair is back after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic
BOISE, Idaho — The Hyde Park Street Fair dates back to 1979 as this classic Boise event on the north end brings unique vendors, food and local music to Camel's Back Park for a weekend celebration. The event helps the North End Neighborhood Association raise money to fund community...
Hayman House: a highlight of Idaho history
Erma Andre Madry Hayman was born in Nampa in 1907. She was the twelfth kid in a line of thirteen children born to Charles and Amanda Andre.
New Caldwell corn maze offers family fun on Chicken Dinner Road
BOISE, Idaho — Fall is right around the corner and fall weather will soon be settling into Idaho. Along with raking leaves, picking pumpkins and getting ready for Halloween, an adventure through a corn maze might be part of your fall plans. For Thursday's You Can Grow It, KTVB...
25 years on, remembering Boise Officer Mark Stall
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department, employees, and friends met at 1 a.m. this morning to remember Officer Mark Stall. Twenty-Five years ago today, Officer Stall was killed in the line of duty. This day every year since that fateful day in 1997 BPD officers, new and old, come together to remember the life that was lost.
KTVB off the air temporarily Tuesday night, Wednesday morning
BOISE, Idaho — KTVB's signal from its Boise transmitter will be down temporarily for maintenance Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The outage will affect digital channel 7.1, but will not affect viewers receiving KTVB/KTFT from the Twin Falls transmitter. The outage is set to begin once The Tonight Show...
The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family in 2022
When you bought your last home, what factors did you consider? If you're raising a family, you no doubt wanted it to be safe for your kids, have plenty of family activities around and it didn't hurt if you were nearby your child's school. Which neighborhoods in Boise check all...
IDOC seeks walkaway from East Boise Reentry Center
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for a woman who walked away from the East Boise Community Reentry Center Monday night. Crickett Rachel Ray, 29, was last seen at the center at about 8:30 p.m., according to IDOC. Ray's criminal record in Idaho includes convictions...
Trial of Joseph Hoadley Day 3 live blog
BOISE, Idaho — Prosecutors plan to call four more witnesses Wednesday in the trial of former Caldwell Police officer Joseph Hoadley, who's charged with four felony counts: deprivation of rights under the color of the law; destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents. He pleaded not guilty to all four counts in August.
Two important lessons taken from the Boise Pride fiasco
Two clear lessons stand out from the intense public pushback that Boise Pride Festival organizers have recently experienced for their attempted drag show for kids as young as 11. The first lesson is that even businesses and individuals who are solidly in support of the LGBTQ+ community...
One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise
It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Registration
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talks about updating the registration for your vehicle or how registration for a new vehicle works. Click the video player above to learn more.
