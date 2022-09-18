Texas Rangers investigating police shooting in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers are leading an investigation into an incident that happened Saturday evening in Elgin. Officials said a Travis County deputy was involved in a shooting that killed the suspect.

“The only thing that I can confirm is that the suspect is dead,” said Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez. “This is a tragedy for everyone involved.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene on Bexar Forest Cove. KXAN saw the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, Elgin Police and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office investigating the incident.

A DPS spokesperson said it could not provide further information on the active investigation.

The Travis County deputy involved is on administrative assignment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Neighbors told KXAN they heard gunshots earlier in the day.

