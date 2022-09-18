ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
warblogle.com

Auburn Football Review: Penn State

The locker room was sullen but hopeful, Owen Pappoe is interviewed, Eku Leota is featured. Auburn grad (B.S. in C.S., 2004), loving husband, and fun dad that believes Auburn should and could go undefeated in every sport, every year. That's pretty much it.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Episodes#Embarrassment#American Football#College Football#Google Podcasts
AL.com

Bryan Harsin gives update on Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley’s shoulder

The shoulder injury T.J. Finley sustained during Auburn’s loss to Penn State last weekend does not seem to be a serious one. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin indicated Monday that Finley will not miss any time because of the injury, saying the junior quarterback will be “good going into this week” as Auburn begins SEC play against Missouri. Auburn (2-1) and Missouri (2-1) will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the game airing on ESPN.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Monday Down South: The end is here for Bryan Harsin. All that's left is the press release

Monday Down South Presented by — Weekly takeaways, trends, and technicalities from the weekend’s SEC action. As of late Sunday night, Bryan Harsin was still employed as Auburn’s head coach, meaning he survived the critical first 24 hours after his team’s 41-12 flop against Penn State on Saturday. He’ll face the media at his regular Monday press conference, deflect questions about his job security for the umpteenth time in the past 9 months, and insist the Tigers are looking forward, not backward, to this weekend’s SEC opener against Missouri. Meanwhile, the entire state will be busy memorizing the number it will take to buy out his contract.
AUBURN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

7 ways to wind down in Auburn and Opelika

Looking for a way to escape the hustle and bustle of your normal routine? Read below for seven things to do in Auburn and Opelika to wind down and take a breather. Grab some company and head to Well Red for one of their bimonthly wine tasting events. For only $13 a person, try their five featured bottles of the night. Pair your glass with a sweet treat from their rotating menu of baked goods and browse their selection of books before you go. The next wine tasting is September 29 from 5:30-8:00PM.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
Opelika-Auburn News

Jim Sikes: Here's a real wine spot in Auburn that's full of fun vibes

Auburn-Opelika has many food and beverage places. There are opportunities for quality menus, and many offer an excellent selection of wines. Now we are being treated to a real wine spot, a different venue full of fun vibes. It’s known as Cerulean Wine Bar. It’s on Midtown’s Main Street at 1188 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from Plaza Bar and Grill.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City: Plane lands on Highway 280

ALABAMA (WRBL) — A small white and blue plane landed in a peculiar place today. As of around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, the plane can be seen on Highway 280 in Phenix City, near the Smiths Station area. A News 3 Reporter is on the scene to gather more information. Stick with WRBL as […]
PHENIX CITY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy