T.J. Finley’s not-so-subtle retweet offers explanation into Auburn’s passing-game woes
There’s plenty to be critical of and unpack from Auburn’s 41-12 loss to Penn State on Saturday. Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was 11 of 19 passing for 152 passing yards, an interception and a lost fumble before being replaced in the second half by Robby Ashford. The benching...
College football expert makes the case why Bryan Harsin wasn’t a good fit at Auburn
Was the fit off the entire time Bryan Harsin was at Auburn?
A Full On Brawl Broke Out In The Stands While Auburn Was Getting Blown Out By Penn State
I think it’s safe to say Auburn fans are getting fed up with Bryan Harsin as their head coach. First off, the team lost their last five games last year after a 6-2 start, and this year, they’re off to a tough 2-1 start after getting absolutely obliterated by Penn State at home, 41-12.
What went wrong for Auburn’s offensive line against Penn State? ‘We lost our fundamentals’
Auburn’s offensive line has been the subject of plenty of criticism in recent years, with iffy play up front compounded by years of insufficient recruiting in the trenches. Following Auburn’s first loss of the season, a 41-12 humbling at the hands of Penn State, the Tigers’ offensive line was again brought under the microscope.
Auburn Football Review: Penn State
The locker room was sullen but hopeful, Owen Pappoe is interviewed, Eku Leota is featured. Auburn grad (B.S. in C.S., 2004), loving husband, and fun dad that believes Auburn should and could go undefeated in every sport, every year. That's pretty much it.
SPORTS ANALYST JOHN LONGSHORE: What’s Wrong with Auburn and How Can It Be Fixed?
Auburn football fans are left wondering what it’s going to take to fix the team after the Tigers’ 41-to-12 loss to Penn State. Auburn suffered four turnovers in Saturday’s home game, and star running back Tank Bigsby was held to 39 yards rushing. The pressure on head...
LEE: Commentators are all but calling for the bell; A look to the past, and a look to the future
Another one’s gone today. Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday, marking another early season college football coaching change. There’s been several in the last couple years: USC fired Clay Helton on Sept. 13, 2021, giving the program a huge jump on the carousel last year. This year, Nebraska’s already fired Scott Frost.
Plan your trip to Nashville: Auburn’s 2023 football schedule released
Auburn fans headed to Broadway can go ahead and plan their trip, as the date for Auburn’s visit to Vanderbilt in Nashville next year has been officially announced along with the rest of the 2023 SEC schedule. Auburn is set to play at Vanderbilt on Nov. 4. The date...
Column: Disaster Strikes The Pasture As Auburn Family Loses Faith In Coach
Monday, Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin met with members of the media for his weekly press conference on the Plains. This week, however, started with a less than welcoming scene for the second-year Tigers coach. Now, before we dive a bit deeper into the rabbit hole of Auburn football and...
Auburn drops in ESPN College Football Power Index after Penn State Loss
Auburn starts its SEC schedule this Saturday (11 am CT) coming off an embarrassing 41-12 loss against Big Ten foe Penn State two days ago at Jordan-Hare. Byran Harsin’s squad dropped 11 spots on the ESPN College Football Power Index after the defeat in the rematch against the Nittany Lions.
Paul Finebaum on Auburn: ‘The next coach will understand the SEC, unlike Bryan Harsin’
It’s not a question of if but when, according to Paul Finebaum. The SEC Network analyst was talking, of course, about the future status of Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin, who just saw his Tigers lose to Penn State 41-12. “By tomorrow, on our show and across the country,...
Terry Bowden: ‘You could be 10-0 at Auburn and save your career, but you haven’t saved your job’
On a day when the college football vultures were circling Auburn to get a whiff of Bryan Harsin news, Terry Bowden - now the coach at Louisiana Monroe - was licking his wounds after a 63-7 loss to Alabama when he made a reference to the Tigers. The comment was...
Bryan Harsin gives update on Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley’s shoulder
The shoulder injury T.J. Finley sustained during Auburn’s loss to Penn State last weekend does not seem to be a serious one. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin indicated Monday that Finley will not miss any time because of the injury, saying the junior quarterback will be “good going into this week” as Auburn begins SEC play against Missouri. Auburn (2-1) and Missouri (2-1) will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium, with the game airing on ESPN.
SEC Shorts: Penn St. Tries to Slip Charge for Murder of Auburn
The crew evaluates whether Gary Danielson would hold up in front of an SEC jury
Monday Down South: The end is here for Bryan Harsin. All that's left is the press release
Monday Down South Presented by — Weekly takeaways, trends, and technicalities from the weekend’s SEC action. As of late Sunday night, Bryan Harsin was still employed as Auburn’s head coach, meaning he survived the critical first 24 hours after his team’s 41-12 flop against Penn State on Saturday. He’ll face the media at his regular Monday press conference, deflect questions about his job security for the umpteenth time in the past 9 months, and insist the Tigers are looking forward, not backward, to this weekend’s SEC opener against Missouri. Meanwhile, the entire state will be busy memorizing the number it will take to buy out his contract.
