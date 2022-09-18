Read full article on original website
SUV driver caught after running away from school bus wreck along U.S. Highway 96 south of Buna Wednesday morning
BUNA, Texas — Deputies and troopers in Jasper County have caught an 18-year-old Buna man they say struck the rear of a Buna school bus and then ran away Wednesday morning. Dalton Blankenship, 18, of Buna, who troopers say struck the bus while driving a 2001 GMC SUV and then ran away on foot, was caught at around 9 a.m. and was taken to the Jasper County jail according to Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chuck Havard.
Port Arthur News
UPDATE: Authorities release name of woman killed Sunday in Port Arthur
UPDATE: On Monday morning, Judge Ben Collins Sr. released the name of the victim from Sunday’s shooting. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, of Port Arthur was killed in the violence. Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police investigating Sunday homicide after woman killed
Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue. Police Chief Tim Duriso said they discovered a deceased 32-year-old female from Port Arthur. Her name has not been released. The shooting occurred outside of the club,...
KFDM-TV
Woman killed overnight in shooting outside Port Arthur nightclub
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting outside a nightclub that resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to a second person. PAPD got a call of shots fired outside the French Connection nightclub in the 600 block of Houston Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur early Sunday morning. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue after 3 a.m. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, died Sunday morning...
kjas.com
Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
Vidor Police officers save man who was threatening to jump from overpass above Interstate 10
VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Police officers saved a suicidal 20-year-old man last week who was threatening to jump from the Highway 12 overpass onto interstate 10. Police received a report of a man in a mental health crisis on the Texas Highway 12 overpass ramp above the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.
'He wanted to live' : Vidor officer hailed a hero after talking man down from Interstate 10 overpass
VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor Police officer is being hailed a hero after her quick response and calm voice helped to save a man's life. Last week, the Vidor Police department received calls stating someone was hanging off the Interstate 10 overpass at Highway 12. Officer Brittany Haley was...
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
Port Arthur News
Police Chief: Suicidal man reconsiders jumping from highway bridge after speaking with officers
VIDOR — On Thursday at approximately 9:50 a.m., the Vidor Police Department received a call of an individual in a mental health crisis threatening suicide by jumping from the Highway 12 overpass on EB IH-10. Upon arrival officers attempted to contact the individual, who was identified as a 20-year-old male.
'All-clear' given to China Elementary after Tuesday morning bomb threat
CHINA, Texas — Staff and students at an elementary school in China, Texas had a Tuesday morning scare after a threat was made against the school. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to China Elementary after they were notified about a bomb threat at the school. Deputies secured the school and conducted an initial sweep and secondary search.
Port Arthur News
Police release photo of man suspected of shooting, killing 22-year-old woman in Port Arthur
Port Arthur Police released a photo of the man detectives believe shot and killed an innocent 22-year-old woman in the pre-dawn hours Sept. 5. A social media post made by authorities Friday afternoon included a picture of 36-year-old Alejo Mendoza-Chavez. Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to the 4600 block...
Man changes plea to guilty, sentenced to 20 years in connection with 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 63-year-old Warren man was sentenced on Tuesday after surprising the court by changing his plea and admitting to killing a Silsbee woman in 1988. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pled guilty to murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. The trial for him began September 13, 2022 but abruptly stopped after he changed his plea on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Port Arthur Police release picture of man wanted for murder after deadly September shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police released the picture of a man they are looking for after an early September shooting claimed the life of a woman. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a September 6, 2022 newscast.) The deadly shooting happened on September 5, 2022. Port...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Hardin County Man Guilty of Bank Robbery
A Kountze man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Timothy Shane Mitchell, 38, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before District Judge Marcia Crone on Sep. 16, 2022. According to information presented in court, on June 6, 2022,...
Port Arthur News
Sheriff’s Office says inmate died while in custody Monday morning
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced an inmate died while in custody on Monday. Captain Crystal Holmes said the death took place at 5:45 a.m., identifying the victim as a male inmate. As per protocol, The Texas Rangers were notified and are conducting an investigation, Holmes said. The deceased...
Port Arthur News
Police stop field sobriety test for fear of man’s safety
Police reportedly opted to stop a field sobriety test on a Port Arthur man for his own safety, because authorities worried he would fall down. Port Arthur Police said the man was so intoxicated he stumbled when he got out of his vehicle, had to hold himself up on the patrol unit and could not answer simple questions, such as where he lived or where he was going.
12newsnow.com
11-year-old Beaumont girl participates in Astros Chevy Base Steal to promote inclusion
BEAUMONT, Texas — One Beaumont girl stole more than just a base at the Astros game over the weekend. She stole the hearts of many across the area. "Were Baracamonte and Neris nice? The two guys that were holding the base for you? Say 'They were pretty nice,'" said Kalyn, Mary's mom. "Then you touched it and we turned back around and went back to the chair and then everybody went even crazier in the crowd."
kjas.com
Kirbyville theft suspect nabbed in Jasper
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Kirbyville theft suspect has been nabbed in Jasper when he attempted to sell stolen property. According to department spokeswoman Karli Cherry, deputies on Thursday responded to a report of a theft at Ellis Trucking Company in Kirbyville where security camera video showed the suspect in an older model white GMC Yukon with a trailer stealing brake cores.
1 Woman Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Calcasieu Parish (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another on I-10. According to Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Kami Angelle Manuel, 23, west on [..]
