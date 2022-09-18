Much was made of Cashman's comment that Volpe could not come up because there was no clear lane for him to regular playing time. Maybe it was Peraza, but then Peraza got called up, and has played every now and again. I was on Twitter or Facebook and someone was saying the Yankees, this offseason, have to sign Trea Turner, regardless of positional overlap, and just figure it out. I noted that not worrying about positional overlap is how they wound up with Giancarlo Stanton signed through 2027, and why Judge might leave the Yankees this offseason. I was told that it was different, because Stanton was an outfielder, and Turner, Peraza and Cabrera play infield and outfield. I said there really aren't at bats for Turner unless they radically restructure the team and make a lot of trades.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO