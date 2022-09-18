Read full article on original website
Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
Yankees Rumors: Free agency plan if Aaron Judge departs is depressing
After the New York Yankees tried their "best and final offer" on Aaron Judge last offseason, the slugger responded to Brian Cashman's overtures with the Walk Year of All Walk Years, threatening MLB's all-time home run marks while also chasing the Triple Crown.
Judge hits 58th and 59th homers, Yanks beat Brewers 12-8
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season to move within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining and lead the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers 12-8 on Sunday. Judge added a two-run double in the ninth as part of a four-hit day for New York (88-58), which hit five homers and avoided a three-game sweep. The Yankees opened a 5 1/2-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East and headed to the Bronx for a homestand against Pittsburgh and Boston that starts Tuesday. “They’re going to be like over the edge, slapping at things, and beer is going to be flying everywhere,” pitcher Gerrit Cole predicted. “It’s probably not going to be a child-friendly environment in the bleachers. It’s going to be nuts.” Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998.
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Series Preview
Thanks to an incredible Aaron Judge performance and some good hitting in general, the Yankees avoided a sweep with a 12-4 win over the Brewers on Sunday. Now after a day off, they’ll be back in action tonight against another NL Central opponent, as the Pirates come to town for two games.
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral
Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table.
Pinstripe Alley
"No Clear Lanes" Or "Why the Yankees will not sign Dream Infielder X this winter."
Much was made of Cashman's comment that Volpe could not come up because there was no clear lane for him to regular playing time. Maybe it was Peraza, but then Peraza got called up, and has played every now and again. I was on Twitter or Facebook and someone was saying the Yankees, this offseason, have to sign Trea Turner, regardless of positional overlap, and just figure it out. I noted that not worrying about positional overlap is how they wound up with Giancarlo Stanton signed through 2027, and why Judge might leave the Yankees this offseason. I was told that it was different, because Stanton was an outfielder, and Turner, Peraza and Cabrera play infield and outfield. I said there really aren't at bats for Turner unless they radically restructure the team and make a lot of trades.
FOX Sports
Devers leads Red Sox against the Reds after 4-hit outing
Boston Red Sox (71-75, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-89, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (1-6, 5.10 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -118, Reds -102; over/under...
Pinstripe Alley
58 / 59
Yes good luck to Judge in his Maris quest...BUT...against the brew crew, the Milwaukee pitchers that gave up 58 / 59 were a joke...straight down broadway and result..GONE. You would thgink they would have a bit of pride: though at the end of the day, that's one way to get into the record books.
Yardbarker
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason.
Aaron Hicks' response to future with Yankees shows he doesn't get it
Aaron Hicks, statistically, has been one of the worst players in Major League Baseball, and has largely played a role in dragging down the 2022 New York Yankees outside of an above-average 30-game stretch earlier in the year. It all came to a head a little over a week ago...
Yardbarker
Celtics Waive Veteran Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. They will also play their first preseason game on October 2 at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and open up training camp later this month.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/20/22
New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: Aaron Judge has been his stoic self as he’s marched toward history, and after hitting numbers 58 and 59 this weekend, he made about as strong an allusion to the records he’s chasing as he’s made all year. “If it happens during a win, that would be great. If I get a chance to do it at home, that would be great, too” Judge admitted in Milwaukee. Judge has gotten close enough to Roger Maris’ American League mark that he’s finally acknowledged his place in history, but even then, he framed it from the standpoint of getting the Yankees a win. As consistently incredible as he’s been on the field, Judge has been just as consistent in his muted off-field messaging this year.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Aaron Judge (9/18)
Aaron Judge. The man, the myth, the legend. I’ve been wanting to do this for a few weeks now, so it’s time to make it happen. For the rest of the season, this series will feature strictly Aaron Judge home runs. Barring an extremely unlikely scenario in which he doesn’t homer in a week, I’ll cover another at-bat, but let’s be honest here, that’s not happening.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees should use Harrison Bader in left field, not center
Later today, the last of the Yankees’ trade deadline acquisitions, Harrison Bader, is expected to make his pinstriped debut. A native of Bronxville, New York, Bader was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 draft; he made his MLB debut just two years later, and has until this point spent the entirety of his six-year career in St. Louis. In that time, he has established himself as one of the premier gloves in center field: among the 72 outfielders with at least 1,000 innings in center since the start of the 2017 season, he ranks fifth in Defensive Runs Saved with 38, fourth in Outs Above Average with 48, and first in UZR/150 with 15.1. He gives the Yankees the elite defensive center fielder that they have lacked since Aaron Hicks put up 12 DRS and 4 OAA while taking over for Jacoby Ellsbury halfway through the 2017 season.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/21/22
We’ve spent so long talking about the pace that Aaron Judge has been on all year, that it is truly incredible to think that we have arrived at the moment. The next blast off of No. 99’s bat will tie him with Roger Maris for the franchise and American League single-season record, and the next one after will break that tie. It’s as simple as that, and it could happen today. It’s hard to fathom that we’re here, but here it is.
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
Normally, we open these mailbag prompts with a review of the past week and what’s gone down with the team. While the wins and losses have both been a plenty over the past seven days, none of that really matters at the moment. This week, we’re all staring down one number, one stat (well, we’re side-eyeing a second one), and one moment to come.
markerzone.com
NILS LUNDQVIST HAS HIS TRADE REQUEST GRANTED BY RANGERS
Defenceman Nils Lundkvist has been granted his wish. Around three days ago, it was revealed that Lundkvist had requested a trade from the New York Rangers, and had informed the team he wouldn't be attending training camp. The 22-year-old is now a member of the Dallas Stars. The return is a 1st round pick in 2023, and another conditional pick.
