Opelika, AL

Person killed in Saturday night shooting, Opelika police investigating

By Elizabeth White
 3 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – One person has died in a Saturday night shooting in Opelika. The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Jeffery Dowdell. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton says Dowdell was pronounced dead at 8:30pm CT. His body will go to Montgomery for an autopsy.

At approximately 8:10 p.m., Opelika Dispatch received calls of an assault with injuries in the area of Auburn Street and Fruitland Ave. Upon arrival, Officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect(s) fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. There is no immediate threat in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gzDS_0hzzN30900
The crime scene is roped off with police tape and a white tent is out as investigators remain on the scene Saturday night.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect(s), please contact the Opelika Police at (334) 705-5220 or Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

