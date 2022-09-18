Read full article on original website
'A lot left to this mystery': TBI, Indiana authorities try to figure out who left teen victim's body on Campbell County mountain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It took decades to figure out the name of the teenager whose remains were left on a remote Campbell County mountain. With any luck, finding who did this to her will come a lot quicker. Last month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that, with the...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Health Update On Christian Lindenmayer After Train Accident
Christian Lindenmayer was seriously injured Monday. First responders arrived to the Rossville Avenue/Train Track intersection shortly after 5:24 PM. Clinton County Dispatch, Clinton County Sheriff’s office, Railroad Police and Norfolk and Southern Trainmaster all assisted Frankfort Police to help manage the accident scene and control lengthy and severe traffic congestion during the response time.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Crossing Student Life Lined To Indianapolis In Train Accident
Clinton County Daily News and WILO have learned that Christian Lindenmayer, 18, a senior at the Crossing School in Frankfort was seriously injured late Monday afternoon while trying to cross railroad tracks on the west side of Frankfort. Lindenmayer was reportedly life lined to Indianapolis with serious arm and leg...
Kokomo man charged in 2021 death of 10-month-old
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Tyler Groleau on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury.
WLFI.com
UPDATE: Galveston fire victim suffers burns, wife on ventilator
GALVESTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The walls of a Galveston home on Sherwood Forest Drive may still be standing after the fire Sunday night, but the lives of its residents have drastically changed. "It started in the bedroom," victim Bradford Eiltis said. Eilts was at home the night the fire...
WLFI.com
Shots fired in Lafayette Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Shots were fired in Lafayette Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. However, this incident is not currently thought to be related to the vehicle pursuit in Clinton County. Lafayette Police Sergeant Verma tells News 18 the investigation is ongoing. Only two people are believed to be...
WLFI.com
2 hospitalized in Cass County house fire
GALVESTON, Ind. (WLFI)— The Galveston Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. First responders were called to a home on Sherwood Forest Drive. According to a neighbor, Dale Hedrick, it was quite a large response. "It was just engulfed completely in...
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
UPDATE: Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man ends at motel
UPDATE: Devin was located and taken into custody without incident this morning behind a local motel by members of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Task Force Unit, and the Kokomo Police Department. HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous. Devin […]
WLFI.com
UPDATE: Shooting suspect evaded officers in Boone, Clinton counties
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A vehicle pursuit started just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff's office updated a Facebook post from yesterday telling residents the suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit is no longer believed to be in Clinton County. The suspect is...
Journal Review
Community Baby Shower draws crowd
Franciscan Health, in partnership with Montgomery County Health Department, hosted a community baby shower Sept. 10 at the Montgomery County 4-H Fairgrounds, that brought in 81 families. These families were currently expecting or had given birth within one year of the event date. The goal of the event was to...
WLFI.com
Lawsuit claims excessive force by police
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A Delphi man says police officers mistook his seizure symptoms as an attempt to resist arrest. It happened in 2020 outside a Delphi pub. In the lawsuit, Garland Gent says bystanders called for medical help after he had an epileptic seizure. Gent said disorientation caused him to walk away, climb a fence and disregard officers who first arrived.
Illinois man flown to Indianapolis following Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Illinois man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries following a motorcycle crash on US 41. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash happened around 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 on US 41 near the Sugar Mill Creek bridge just north of SR 47. […]
Bicyclist dead after Boone Co. EMS respond to crash
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man died Sunday afternoon after he was hit by an SUV while riding a bike in Boone County, the county coroner said. County first responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. Indianapolis Road in Zionsville on report of a pedestrian struck, the Boone County Coroner said. […]
Serious crash involving train and pedestrian in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Frankfort from Rossville Avenue to William Street are open once more after a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian, authorities said. The Frankfort Police Department had to close the crossings for a couple of hours as the accident was investigated. Police said at approximately 5:24 p.m. a […]
Parents, students concerned after alleged attack on Warren Central student
Students and parents are upset and concerned after a Warren Central Student says she was badly beaten by her classmates.
WLFI.com
Biz owners: Teens record arsons for TikTok views
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Arsonists remain at-large Monday after setting fire to three trucks and a detached garage outside two businesses. The arsons happened early Saturday and Sunday on Olympia Drive. Business owners believe the fires are connected to a destructive joyride last week. "They burnt up this truck...
WLFI.com
BREAKING: pursuit in Clinton County, possible shooting suspect
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Clinton County Sheriff's office shared a Facebook post around 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking residents to avoid the area of 800 W and 0 N/S where a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit has fled on foot. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.
WLFI.com
Indiana lawmakers discuss taxes on student loan forgiveness
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — With President Biden forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, the State of Indiana is set to cash in. The Hoosier State will be one of at least three in the country to collect state and county income taxes on the debt forgiveness.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the BP on Cheryl Lane has gas for $3.55 per gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Sagamore Parkway has gas for $3.84...
