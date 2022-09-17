ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

From racism to multi-generational struggles, forum discussed challenges among Asian Americans during pandemic

By Deborah Sullivan Brennan
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Kirin Macapugay, director of Asian Pacific Islander Community Actions, (left) and Marie Obaña, a licensed clinical social worker and organizer with Asian Solidarity Collective, (right) at a community care forum for Asian Pacific Islanders at Skyline Hills Library, Saturday, Sept. 17. (Deborah Brennan-Sullivan / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

From racial scapegoating to multi-generational tensions, Asian American Pacific Islanders faced a range of mental health challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to organizers of a community care forum at Skyline Hills Library Saturday.

Part lecture, part workshop, the event offered statistics on Asian American issues, tips on coping with grief and loss and participatory exercises.

"This is normalizing help-seeking behavior," said Marie Obaña, a licensed clinical social worker and organizer with the Asian Solidarity Collective. "This is community care. There is healing in telling our stories."

Some Asian Americans have faced discrimination or harassment from people who incorrectly associated them with the COVID-19 virus, which originated in China. The organization "Stop AAPI Hate" reported 42 instances of discrimination in San Diego County, including verbal or online attacks, physical assault and shunning, from March through December of 2020, Obaña said.

Many Asian American families live in multi-generational households, which increased the COVID-19 risk as working adults returned home to young children and vulnerable older family members, organizers said. Complicating that scenario is an unfamiliarity with discussing issues such as anxiety and depression, said Kirin Macapugay, director of Asian Pacific Islander Community Actions group.

"In the Philippines they don't know what mental health means," she said. "If you're trying to talk to your parents, there's no code-switching, there's no translation for that."

Organizers sought to provide that vocabulary through personal anecdotes. They asked participants to write their pandemic problems on sheets of paper around the room. Some of the issues were universal struggles shared by many Americans; problems with isolation, job loss and school closure. "Children missing senior year," one person wrote. "Had to do third grade online," wrote another.

Others described losing relatives to COVID-19, and the particular grief of deaths during the pandemic: "I couldn't see my grandpa in his nursing home until the day he passed away," one participant wrote.

Some speakers described problems unique to Asian American culture. Keli Ross-Ma'u, a counselor at MiraCosta College and a presenter at the event, said he typically defers to his father's judgment out of respect for elders. But he broke with that custom in favor of safety precautions when he forbade his father, who lives with him, from attending an out-of-state funeral for a family member during a pandemic surge.

Participants with family abroad recounted their frustration at spending years apart from relatives in other countries. But in a second exercise on coping strategies and resilience, they acknowledged how some of the communication technologies deployed during lockdowns provided new ways of connecting with family and friends.

One participant said he and his gaming friends created a mental health channel on their Discord server and checked in regularly, becoming closer than ever. Another said he weathered lockdowns by composing music and then reached out to old friends from his high school choir to perform tracks that he eventually recorded as an album.

Online communication even played a part in mourning, said a speaker, who described how her family gathered remotely on Zoom to say Novenas — nine-part daily prayers — for a family member who died.

"It allowed family in the Philippines to participate, which we didn't have before," she said. "There's a lot of screaming because the older generation doesn't know how to use Zoom."

Organizers urged participants to seek help from psychiatrists, psychologists, counselors or therapists for acute mental health issues, but also noted that informal gatherings can serve as therapy as well.

"Community care; it's part of the Indigenous ways to come together," Ross-Ma'u said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

