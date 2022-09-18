ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlanticcityweekly.com

Margate Fall Funfest By the Bay turns 21

Margate City is gearing up to celebrate yet another year of the Margate Fall Funfest By The Bay, which has become one of the biggest events around. This year it will celebrate its 21st anniversary, and as per tradition when turning 21, now the fun can really start!. The festival...
MARGATE CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Come to the Wildwoods for the 15th Annual Food and Music Festival

The 15th Annual Food and Music Festival will be held in the Wildwoods on Oct. 9. The festival was formerly known as the Wildwoods Seafood and Music Festival. The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce presents a Food and Music Street Fair on Sunday, October 9, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. featuring a full day of fantastic food options, music and shopping.
WILDWOOD, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY~ MS City to Shore Ride Set for the Weekend

Thousands of cyclists will descend on Ocean City this weekend for the MS City to Shore Ride, a fall tradition in Ocean City that draws participants from across the nation. With riders raising millions of dollars each year for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the MS City to Shore Ride boasts that it is the best cycling experience on the East Coast. The annual bicycle trek will begin in Cherry Hill early on Saturday, Sept. 24, and finish at the parking lot at Fifth Street and Boardwalk in Ocean City — with many of the riders staying overnight and returning the next day.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Lakefront wooded oasis a piece of Pennsylvania just off the Jersey shore

UPPER TOWNSHIP — “Tranquility at its finest,” is how real estate agent Mark Grimes described the property at 1201 Route 9 in the Palermo section of Upper Township. The four-level home, tucked back at the end of a long, meandering wooded drive overlooking a private lake, sits on 34 acres including the former sand pit, providing a beautiful vista just a stone’s throw away.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sea Isle City, NJ
Society
City
Sea Isle City, NJ
City
Mays Landing, NJ
seaislenews.com

“Run for the Fallen” Passing Through Sea Isle

On Thursday, a team of military members from Joint Base McGuire/Dix/Lakehurst and other locations from across the U.S. will come together to run a 195-plus-mile journey in honor of every New Jersey service member who died in support of the Global War on Terror. Sea Isle City will be one...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Atlantic City Fall Bazaar Takes Place October 15-16

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) -- Celebrate the fall season at the Asbury Park Bazaar at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University on Saturday & Sunday, October 15 -16, 2022 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm. Throughout the two event days, there will be nonstop live music, food and drink vendors, an indoor biergarten (for ages 21+), arts and crafts activities for children and adults, and shopping from local artists and craftsmen. This event is produced by Asbury Park Bazaar in partnership with the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

More Changes Coming to Sea Isle’s Downtown

Two projects proposed within a block of each other will continue the transformation of Sea Isle City’s downtown with new attractions that combine commercial space on the ground level with residential units on the top floors. The city’s planning board gave approval Sept. 12 to the development of one...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Fall Festival#Shopping#Oceanfront#Amusement Rides#Antique#The Am Radio
New Jersey 101.5

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey

Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

2022 Fall Classic Car Show Info and FAQ

Q. Is the Fall 2022 classic car show on the Boardwalk?. A. Unfortunately NO, due to ongoing structure issues and beyond the hosts control they are NOT permitted to use the boardwalk until repairs are made (might be a few years), so the show will be held on PACIFIC AVE along with some things in the convention center. (See the details on the page)
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
PhillyBite

Jersey Shore Restaurants That Serve Fresh Oysters

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a Jersey Shore restaurant that serves fresh oysters, you've come to the right place. From McLoone's Pier House in Long Branch to Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City, there are several places to choose from. All have high standards for service and fresh oysters and are worth a try.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey Beach Named One Of The Best On The East Coast

As fall slowly approaches, you can still bask in one of New Jersey’s greatest treasures: its 130-mile shoreline. One beach in particular however ranks as one of the best on the entire east coast. According to MSN, Cape May ranks supreme over Jersey’s other beaches and all that reside on the eastern seaboard.
CAPE MAY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

On a Roll … at Vagabond EHT

On a lovely Friday afternoon with the sun shining brightly, I decided to pop over to enjoy a late lunch at Vagabond EHT. Situated just beyond the rolling hills of McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links, the space offers a perfect way to ease one’s self into the upcoming weekend, with a fantastic menu of elevated bar food, including some of the best loaded french fries around as well as an impressive list of craft beers.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy