This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel Maven
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com
Margate Fall Funfest By the Bay turns 21
Margate City is gearing up to celebrate yet another year of the Margate Fall Funfest By The Bay, which has become one of the biggest events around. This year it will celebrate its 21st anniversary, and as per tradition when turning 21, now the fun can really start!. The festival...
Come to the Wildwoods for the 15th Annual Food and Music Festival
The 15th Annual Food and Music Festival will be held in the Wildwoods on Oct. 9. The festival was formerly known as the Wildwoods Seafood and Music Festival. The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce presents a Food and Music Street Fair on Sunday, October 9, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. featuring a full day of fantastic food options, music and shopping.
shorelocalnews.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY~ MS City to Shore Ride Set for the Weekend
Thousands of cyclists will descend on Ocean City this weekend for the MS City to Shore Ride, a fall tradition in Ocean City that draws participants from across the nation. With riders raising millions of dollars each year for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the MS City to Shore Ride boasts that it is the best cycling experience on the East Coast. The annual bicycle trek will begin in Cherry Hill early on Saturday, Sept. 24, and finish at the parking lot at Fifth Street and Boardwalk in Ocean City — with many of the riders staying overnight and returning the next day.
ocnjsentinel.com
Lakefront wooded oasis a piece of Pennsylvania just off the Jersey shore
UPPER TOWNSHIP — “Tranquility at its finest,” is how real estate agent Mark Grimes described the property at 1201 Route 9 in the Palermo section of Upper Township. The four-level home, tucked back at the end of a long, meandering wooded drive overlooking a private lake, sits on 34 acres including the former sand pit, providing a beautiful vista just a stone’s throw away.
seaislenews.com
“Run for the Fallen” Passing Through Sea Isle
On Thursday, a team of military members from Joint Base McGuire/Dix/Lakehurst and other locations from across the U.S. will come together to run a 195-plus-mile journey in honor of every New Jersey service member who died in support of the Global War on Terror. Sea Isle City will be one...
Atlantic City Fall Bazaar Takes Place October 15-16
(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) -- Celebrate the fall season at the Asbury Park Bazaar at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University on Saturday & Sunday, October 15 -16, 2022 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm. Throughout the two event days, there will be nonstop live music, food and drink vendors, an indoor biergarten (for ages 21+), arts and crafts activities for children and adults, and shopping from local artists and craftsmen. This event is produced by Asbury Park Bazaar in partnership with the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University.
phillyvoice.com
Jersey Shore pizzeria to be featured on Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives'
Guy Fieri's long-running Food Network series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is returning to New Jersey for this week's "Triple D Nation" episode. The celebrity restaurateur and chef will revisit one of his favorites from an episode in 2015, when he checked out Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield, Atlantic County.
seaislenews.com
More Changes Coming to Sea Isle’s Downtown
Two projects proposed within a block of each other will continue the transformation of Sea Isle City’s downtown with new attractions that combine commercial space on the ground level with residential units on the top floors. The city’s planning board gave approval Sept. 12 to the development of one...
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City is closing for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
phillyvoice.com
Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey
Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
watchthetramcarplease.com
2022 Fall Classic Car Show Info and FAQ
Q. Is the Fall 2022 classic car show on the Boardwalk?. A. Unfortunately NO, due to ongoing structure issues and beyond the hosts control they are NOT permitted to use the boardwalk until repairs are made (might be a few years), so the show will be held on PACIFIC AVE along with some things in the convention center. (See the details on the page)
Atlantic City, NJ’s Newest Breakfast Destination Now Open inside Tropicana Casino
Something unique and delicious has finally opened in Atlantic City. It's called Hash House A Go Go and it's bringing on all the new breakfast feels, but that's not all it offers. As part of its Grand Opening festivities on Thursday, Hash House constructed a monstrous stack of their iconic...
Today Is Your Last Chance Ever To Enjoy This In Ocean City, NJ
After nearly 100 years, today is the very last day ever to enjoy the many wonderful products at Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey. Specifically, you have until 2:00 p.m. today to visit 730 Asbury Avenue … then, this iconic “scratch” bakery will be gone forever.
PhillyBite
Jersey Shore Restaurants That Serve Fresh Oysters
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a Jersey Shore restaurant that serves fresh oysters, you've come to the right place. From McLoone's Pier House in Long Branch to Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City, there are several places to choose from. All have high standards for service and fresh oysters and are worth a try.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Beach Named One Of The Best On The East Coast
As fall slowly approaches, you can still bask in one of New Jersey’s greatest treasures: its 130-mile shoreline. One beach in particular however ranks as one of the best on the entire east coast. According to MSN, Cape May ranks supreme over Jersey’s other beaches and all that reside on the eastern seaboard.
Many Food Outlets Closing In Atlantic City, Ocean City & Elsewhere?
It’s impossible to miss how many restaurants and other food outlets are closing after having successfully operated for many decades. Wards Pastry in Ocean City closed yesterday after more than 98 years in business. They cited issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and associated costs and difficulty...
atlanticcityweekly.com
On a Roll … at Vagabond EHT
On a lovely Friday afternoon with the sun shining brightly, I decided to pop over to enjoy a late lunch at Vagabond EHT. Situated just beyond the rolling hills of McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links, the space offers a perfect way to ease one’s self into the upcoming weekend, with a fantastic menu of elevated bar food, including some of the best loaded french fries around as well as an impressive list of craft beers.
PhillyBite
5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
capemayvibe.com
Take a break from shopping on The Washington Street Mall and come see the most talked about show in Cape May, THE LIFESPAN OF A …
Take a break from shopping on The Washington Street Mall and come see the most talked about show in Cape May, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, playing today at 2pm and 7 pm for only $30.00 a ticket. Call the box office at 609-770-8311 or visit http://capemaystage.showare.com/TheLifespanofaFact. Source ». TAGS:...
