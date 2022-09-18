ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
KSBW.com

Southern California woman killed in Highway 152 crash

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A crash on Highway 152 Sunday night left one person dead, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to investigators, two cars were driving eastbound near Dinosaur Point Road when a 2007 Lexus GS350 crashed into the back of a 2020 Kia Optima. The crash forced...
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Crash Blocks All Lanes Of 5 Freeway Truck Route

A SigAlert was issued for the 5 Freeway truck route after a pick-up truck crashed into a big rig Monday morning. Around 11:20 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a crash on the southbound 5 Freeway near Balboa Boulevard in the truck route, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]

Traffic Collision near Bear Valley Road Left Several Hurt. The accident happened around 12:27 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 15, south of Bear Valley Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the events surrounding the crash remain unknown, but the involved vehicles were estimated to have included up to four or five vehicles including an overturned Mercedez C300.
HESPERIA, CA
foxla.com

At least 6 injured in Van Nuys crash

LOS ANGELES - At least six people were injured Monday afternoon after three vehicles collided in Van Nuys, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Reports of the crash came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday. The incident happened near the intersection of Balboa Boulevard and Saticoy Street in Van Nuys. Video from SkyFOX showed a white pickup truck against a wall with its windshield broken, and a white van with the front completely gone. According to reports, the third car crashed into a wall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV

Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Several vehicles damaged after police pursuit ends in crash in Florence

Several vehicles were damaged and three people were injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 4:51 p.m. near the intersection of 79th and Main streets in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Only minutes earlier, police engaged a vehicle […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antelope Valley#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Caltrans#Dodge
Key News Network

La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
onscene.tv

2 Injured In Horrible Extrication Crash | San Bernardino

09.17.2022 | 1:40 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On September 17th at 1:40 AM, San Bernardino County Fire and AMR responded to a traffic collision with extrication near the intersection of N Broadmoor Blvd and E Marshall Blvd in the City of San Bernardino. Units arrived at the scene and located two victims inside a minivan that had crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck. The passenger of the minivan van was required to be cut out of the van. After a 70-minute extraction, the passenger was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The intersection will be closed while PD conducts the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
foxla.com

Man found dead inside Carson business

CARSON, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside the business where he worked. Deputies with LASD’s Carson Station responded to a business in the 1700 block of Del Amo Blvd. regarding a person down, medical rescue call around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday. When deputies...
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

Pursuit ends in violent crash in South LA; 3 injured

A pursuit suspect was arrested after a brief pursuit that ended in a crash in South Los Angeles. According to police, the pursuit lasted for just one minute after officers had engaged the suspect before they crashed into their vehicle on 79th Street and Main Street at 4:51 p.m. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their statuses are currently unknown. Sky9 over the scene of the collision showed several cars with considerable damage and debris strewn all over the roadway. At least three cars were involved in the incident. Following the crash, the suspect was taken into custody. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
2urbangirls.com

One dead, one injured in Lakeview crash

LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
LAKEVIEW, CA
2urbangirls.com

Child reported missing in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 12-year old girl last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Wednesday, sheriff’s detectives said. Zamora James Williams was last seen at approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 38000 block of 20th Street East, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Zamora is Black, 5 feet,...
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy