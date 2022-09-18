Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Southern California woman killed in Highway 152 crash
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A crash on Highway 152 Sunday night left one person dead, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to investigators, two cars were driving eastbound near Dinosaur Point Road when a 2007 Lexus GS350 crashed into the back of a 2020 Kia Optima. The crash forced...
Santa Clarita Radio
Crash Blocks All Lanes Of 5 Freeway Truck Route
A SigAlert was issued for the 5 Freeway truck route after a pick-up truck crashed into a big rig Monday morning. Around 11:20 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a crash on the southbound 5 Freeway near Balboa Boulevard in the truck route, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]
Traffic Collision near Bear Valley Road Left Several Hurt. The accident happened around 12:27 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 15, south of Bear Valley Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the events surrounding the crash remain unknown, but the involved vehicles were estimated to have included up to four or five vehicles including an overturned Mercedez C300.
foxla.com
At least 6 injured in Van Nuys crash
LOS ANGELES - At least six people were injured Monday afternoon after three vehicles collided in Van Nuys, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Reports of the crash came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday. The incident happened near the intersection of Balboa Boulevard and Saticoy Street in Van Nuys. Video from SkyFOX showed a white pickup truck against a wall with its windshield broken, and a white van with the front completely gone. According to reports, the third car crashed into a wall.
2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV
Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
Driver Transported to Hospital After Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Newhall California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics received a call around 10:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, for a solo vehicle rollover crash with one occupant who was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway under the 14 Freeway. The driver lost control...
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
Several vehicles damaged after police pursuit ends in crash in Florence
Several vehicles were damaged and three people were injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 4:51 p.m. near the intersection of 79th and Main streets in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Only minutes earlier, police engaged a vehicle […]
L.A. Weekly
Saul Martinez Killed, One Injured in Box-Truck Collision on Highway 118 [Oxnard, CA]
26-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Wrong-Way Crash near Grimes Canyon Road. The incident took place just west of Grimes Canyon Road around 2:20 p.m., on September 13th, per Oxnard authorities. According to initial report, Martinez was driving a 2014 Mercedes C-series sedan west when he suddenly veered into eastbound lanes....
La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
onscene.tv
2 Injured In Horrible Extrication Crash | San Bernardino
09.17.2022 | 1:40 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On September 17th at 1:40 AM, San Bernardino County Fire and AMR responded to a traffic collision with extrication near the intersection of N Broadmoor Blvd and E Marshall Blvd in the City of San Bernardino. Units arrived at the scene and located two victims inside a minivan that had crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck. The passenger of the minivan van was required to be cut out of the van. After a 70-minute extraction, the passenger was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The intersection will be closed while PD conducts the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
foxla.com
Man found stabbed to death inside Carson business prompts homicide investigation
CARSON, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead stabbed to death inside his workplace in Carson with apparent stab wounds. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as 49-year-old Xiaoyi Wang of Gardena. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's...
Spike Strip Terminates Pursuit of Suspected Female DUI Driver
Florence, Los Angeles, CA: A spike strip was successfully deployed to terminate a pursuit in the Florence community of South Los Angeles early Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver around 2:15 a.m. in the South Los Angeles area. The female...
foxla.com
Man found dead inside Carson business
CARSON, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside the business where he worked. Deputies with LASD’s Carson Station responded to a business in the 1700 block of Del Amo Blvd. regarding a person down, medical rescue call around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday. When deputies...
Pursuit ends in violent crash in South LA; 3 injured
A pursuit suspect was arrested after a brief pursuit that ended in a crash in South Los Angeles. According to police, the pursuit lasted for just one minute after officers had engaged the suspect before they crashed into their vehicle on 79th Street and Main Street at 4:51 p.m. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their statuses are currently unknown. Sky9 over the scene of the collision showed several cars with considerable damage and debris strewn all over the roadway. At least three cars were involved in the incident. Following the crash, the suspect was taken into custody.
Overturned Semi-Trailer Involves Multiple Vehicles on 10 Freeway in Fontana
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: California Highway Patrol Rancho Cucamonga Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to an overturned semi-trailer with multiple vehicles involved on the eastbound 10 Freeway just before Sierra Avenue in the city of Fontana on Sunday, Sept. 18, around 2:35 a.m. Once officers and...
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in Lakeview crash
LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
2urbangirls.com
Child reported missing in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 12-year old girl last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Wednesday, sheriff’s detectives said. Zamora James Williams was last seen at approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 38000 block of 20th Street East, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Zamora is Black, 5 feet,...
Anaheim Man Accused of Fatal Hit-Run DUI in Santa Ana
A 55-year-old man was behind bars today on suspicion of killing a pedestrian at a bus stop in an allegedly alcohol-fueled hit-and-run collision in Santa Ana.
Motorcycle Rear Ends Vehicle in Fatal 10 Freeway Traffic Collision
Ontario, San Bernardino County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into the rear of a vehicle on the 10 Freeway Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 11:26… Read more "Motorcycle Rear Ends Vehicle in Fatal 10 Freeway Traffic Collision"
