Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster

BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday.

School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.

Junior Annilyn Impara, of Suwanee, Georgia, and Ethan Cagle, a sophomore from Hendersonville, were the two other finalists in the contest — learning on air that they, too, had been awarded a one-year free ride in front of thousands of college football fans at Sanford Mall and millions watching on ESPN.

In addition to the three grand prize winners, judges selected 25 additional posters as semifinalists, with 11 poster makers winning $500 Dining Dollars to be used at any App State Campus Dining location and 14 more winning $250 Dining Dollars, the university confirmed.

“What better way to celebrate App State’s incredible school spirit than by showcasing the creative, positive energy on our campus?” said Chancellor Sheri Everts. “App State is regularly recognized for the value we provide our students, yet we recognize that, without assistance, a college education is out of reach for many.”

App State’s Foundation is funding the tuition and fee giveaways with unrestricted donated funds. Jeannine Underdown Collins, chair of the foundation and contributor to three scholarships, underscored the importance of funding to support student scholarships.

“Scholarship support is critical for so many students,” said Collins. “The Foundation works to ensure scholarship support is available for every student who needs assistance to attend App State. Every gift, in any amount, makes a difference.”

Approximately 66% of App State students require some kind of financial assistance in order to attend the university.

The winning posters were selected by Stephanie Billings, executive director of Alumni Affairs; Dr. Shannon Campbell, dean of the College of Fine & Applied Arts; and Dustin Kerns, men’s basketball head coach. The events were held prior to App State’s Sun Belt Conference opener against Troy at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

