ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

ACC moving headquarters in NC from Greensboro to Charlotte

The Atlantic Coast Conference is relocating its headquarters but remaining in its home state of North Carolina. The league announced Tuesday it would move its offices from Greensboro – the city where it was founded in 1953 – to downtown Charlotte in 2023. In a news release, the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ketk.com

Officials: 8 injured in Chicago apartment building explosion

CHICAGO (AP) — Eight people were rushed to hospitals after being injured when an explosion Tuesday tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building, officials said. The explosion at the 36-unit, four-story apartment building in the South Austin neighborhood occurred at about 9 a.m., officials said. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy