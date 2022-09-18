Multiple injuries reported after fans storm football field at Appalachian State

BOONE, N.C. — Fans have been hurt after storming the football field following Appalachian State’s victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with Appalachian State authorities, who said multiple people were injured during the celebration.

Authorities said multiple fans walked away with “a few broken bones.” However, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

