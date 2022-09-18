ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Multiple injuries reported after fans storm football field at Appalachian State

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
BOONE, N.C. — Fans have been hurt after storming the football field following Appalachian State’s victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with Appalachian State authorities, who said multiple people were injured during the celebration.

Authorities said multiple fans walked away with “a few broken bones.” However, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Channel 9 has reached out to Appalachian State Police for more information. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

AL.com

Troy sorority girls go viral for reaction to App State’s Hail Mary

By now you’ve seen the game-winning Hail Mary pass that lifted Appalachian State over Troy 32-28 on Saturday. Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and App State, a week after upsetting Texas A&M, pulled out a win over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
TROY, AL
theappalachianonline.com

App State receiving core begins new era

Sixty-six games, 676 receptions, 9,220 receiving yards and 81 total touchdowns. Four former Mountaineer receivers toppled school and national records along their path to 52 career wins, three Sun Belt Championships and four bowl victories. All four departed App State after the 2021 season, leaving an immense absence in a receiver room now composed of young players and unproven veterans.
BOONE, NC
clemsontigers.com

Landon Walker | The NASCAR Tiger

Note: The following appears in the Lousiana Tech football gameday program. Landon Walker grew up in North Wilkesboro, N.C. Football was big in his family, as his father, Gary, was on Clemson’s 1981 national championship team. North Wilkesboro is also a hotbed for NASCAR. Fittingly, football and racing have...
CLEMSON, SC
WFMY NEWS2

App state freshman talks winning free tuition at College GameDay

BOONE, N.C. — An Appalachian State University freshman from Gastonia will now get free tuition for one year after winning an ESPN College GameDay poster contest Saturday. Zackary Carr was one of three students selected to win the tuition prize live on ESPN as the network broadcasted from the school's game against Troy Saturday.
BOONE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Fatal wreck claims life of Boone man on Saturday

A Boone man died after a wreck over the weekend. On Saturday, September 17, at approximately 1:35 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated the collision on US 421 at Landfill Road, according to NCSHP. A 2012 Ford pickup truck was traveling west on US 421, attempted to turn left onto Landfill Road, failed to yield the right of way, and collided with an eastbound 2001 Yamaha motorcycle, according to a NCSHP report.
BOONE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Crews slowly transport turbine in Lincoln County along major roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Drivers beware! Crews in Lincoln County are moving a turbine to a new location very slowly Tuesday. The crews started their journey at 8 a.m. from Duke Energy’s Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station, but it’s a slow process. Typically this would be about a 20-minute drive, but crews can only go about 3 mph, can’t go over any bridges, and have to move low-hanging power lines along the way.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Oversized transport to cause traffic delays in eastern Lincoln County

There will be a heavy-haul transport of oversized equipment coming through eastern Lincoln County Tuesday. The Lincoln County Emergency Management has been alerted that Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. This move will travel from the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road to Timken Company on N.C. 27 East.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Boone, troopers say

BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 28-year-old man driving a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Boone Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on September 17 around 1:35 p.m. on US 421 at Landfill Road. The driver of a Ford pickup truck traveling west […]
BOONE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Officer-involved shooting closes stretch of I-40 near Hickory

HILDEBRAN — Traffic was being diverted around an eastbound exit on Interstate 40 after an early morning shooting Tuesday. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and authorities told TV station WSOC that it was an officer-involved shooting. As officers investigated Tuesday morning, I-40 eastbound was closed at Exit 118...
HICKORY, NC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT: Crash causes I-40 east to close near Asheville area

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - All lanes of I-40 East are closed due to a crash east of Asheville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). NCDOT said the interstate is closed at exit 118 or Old NC 10 in Hildebran, Burke County. WBTV, our sister station, said...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
BURNSVILLE, NC
WITN

Highway Patrol sergeant involved in shootout with armed kidnapping suspect

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a State Highway Patrol trooper shot an armed kidnapping suspect on Tuesday after being shot at on the side of an interstate. The Highway Patrol says at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Highway Patrol was told of multiple hit-and-run traffic crashes between McDowell and Burke counties, as well as a related armed kidnapping on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 114.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Wanted suspect in Alexander County arrested

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who was wanted for fleeing a traffic stop two days ago has been arrested, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Deputies began searching for 42-year-old Richard Pennell on Friday after he fled during a traffic stop on Mountain ridge Church Road in the Ellendale area. […]
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with Lincoln County deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies were attempting to engage with 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Brandon Scronce, who was wanted for assault, at a home on […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WDBO

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went...
DENVER, NC
