Read full article on original website
Related
Whatcom Humane Society offering help after more than 100 puppies seized in Skagit County
“It takes a village,” Whatcom officials said, as the Humane Society of Skagit Valley provides emergent care to the animals rescued from “abysmal” conditions.
KSDK
Missing champion dog 'Tito' found after weeks of searching
Tito went missing on Aug. 26 in St. Louis County. The rare champion otterhound's owner announced Tuesday that he had been found.
No Discovery Pass needed for Washington State Parks on Saturday
OLYMPIA, Wash. — You do not need a Discover Pass to visit Washington State Parks on Saturday. Saturday is National Public Lands Day. To celebrate, you will not need to display your park pass for day use at State Parks, Washington State Department of Natural Resources or Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife managed lands on September 24. National Public...
Suitcase full of puppies found along NC road is taken to animal services
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a post on social media by animal services. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
State Task Force on Missing Indigenous People Stresses Need for Funding, Family Support
Relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people are encouraged to join monthly family talking circles held by a Washington task force. In a recent meeting, members of the Washington’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force stressed the need to do a better job of letting relatives and friends know resources are available. One way would be providing that information to those who join the family talking circles, which take place virtually. The next talking family talking circle begins at 4 p.m. Monday.
‘Unicorn’ elk spotted on trail camera
TAMPICO, Wash. — An unusual sight was captured by a trail camera in Washington State — an animal that appears to have a single antler protruding from its forehead. The elk was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico, which is about 15 miles west of Yakima, on Sunday, KIRO reported.
Chronicle
Eight Large Fires Continue to Burn in Washington
There are eight large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Sept. 20. The site defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
Chronicle
Which Books Are Banned, Challenged in Washington?
An unprecedented wave of book bans is sweeping across the U.S., according to experts who track book bans and challenges at PEN America and the American Library Association. In a preliminary report released on Sept. 16 tracking book challenges so far in 2022, the ALA reports that there were 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources through Aug. 31. In that same period, a whopping 1,651 unique titles were targeted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
'It's Happening With Younger and Younger People': UW Expert Talks About Keeping Youth Safe Amid Rise in Fentanyl Use and Overdoses
With 27 years of work in the opioid addiction field, Caleb Banta-Green said he didn't think it could get as bad as today's big rise in fentanyl use. Fentanyl is killing people from accidental overdoses in higher numbers than any other drugs, he said. For a Sept. 13 Gonzaga University talk, he used Spokane reports showing that fentanyl deaths spiked in 2021 — far surpassing overdose from methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine.
capecod.com
Will You Help Cookie Find a Home on Cape Cod?
Meet Cookie! This 6 year old, spayed female, Yorkie is guaranteed to win you over with her quirky smile! You might not be able to tell from her photo, but Cookie recently had a full dental and now her tongue hangs out of the side of her mouth. She may be able to join a home with a small dogs or cats. She loves to hang out with her person and follow them where ever they go. In her previous home, she got along well with children, and will do best with respectful kids that understand her personal space.
PETS・
Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington
'While fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous,' officials say.
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
The Department of Fish and Wildlife Pushes to put the Cascade Red Fox on the Threatened Species List
The Department of Fish and Wildlife is pushing to add the Cascade Red Fox on the threatened species list. Wildlife Diversity Division Conservation Assessment Section Manager Taylor Cotten explained how putting the Cascade Red Fox on the threatened species list would help prioritize the protection and preservation of these foxes.
Chronicle
‘The Stakes Are So High’: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Seeks to Represent Working Class
Editor’s Note: A profile on Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent can be found here. Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District Marie Gluesenkamp Perez cut her campaigning teeth in a race for Skamania County commissioner, where she lives just over the county line in Washougal with her 1-year-old son, Ciro, and husband, Dean.
seattlerefined.com
Tiny fan brings tiny violin to see Lindsey Stirling at Washington State Fair
A pint-sized fan got to see her favorite performer at the Washington State Fair this weekend and stole our hearts in the process. Lindsey Stirling, known as the Dancing Violinist, performed in Puyallup on Saturday to a packed crowd. Before the show began, an adorable little girl twirled through the center aisle toting a tiny violin.
‘Safe by the grace of God.’ NW eye surgical team escapes fiery Tri-Cities plane crash
It was the first plane crash and fire there in 30 years.
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
thelundreport.org
Vancouver Mental Health Facility Looks To Ease Overcrowding
Washington officials want to fill more beds at the state’s two psychiatric hospitals with patients in the criminal justice system. And to make room, state officials are building a 48-bed facility in Vancouver for people who have been civilly committed. More beds outside the hospitals would open up more bed space inside, said Tyler Hemstreet, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
Human Torso Washes Ashore At Wildlife Refuge In Washington
It's unclear if the remains are connected to the deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound.
Chronicle
Jet That Departed From Chehalis Crashes at Tri-Cities Airport; 10 People Escape as Fire Engulfs Plane
Passengers escaped with their lives after a plane crashed at the Tri-Cities Airport this morning and then erupted into flames. The small privately-owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute, based in Chehalis, when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m.
Comments / 0