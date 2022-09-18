ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Chronicle

State Task Force on Missing Indigenous People Stresses Need for Funding, Family Support

Relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people are encouraged to join monthly family talking circles held by a Washington task force. In a recent meeting, members of the Washington’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force stressed the need to do a better job of letting relatives and friends know resources are available. One way would be providing that information to those who join the family talking circles, which take place virtually. The next talking family talking circle begins at 4 p.m. Monday.
WASHINGTON STATE
960 The Ref

‘Unicorn’ elk spotted on trail camera

TAMPICO, Wash. — An unusual sight was captured by a trail camera in Washington State — an animal that appears to have a single antler protruding from its forehead. The elk was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico, which is about 15 miles west of Yakima, on Sunday, KIRO reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Eight Large Fires Continue to Burn in Washington

There are eight large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Sept. 20. The site defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Which Books Are Banned, Challenged in Washington?

An unprecedented wave of book bans is sweeping across the U.S., according to experts who track book bans and challenges at PEN America and the American Library Association. In a preliminary report released on Sept. 16 tracking book challenges so far in 2022, the ALA reports that there were 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources through Aug. 31. In that same period, a whopping 1,651 unique titles were targeted.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breeds#Show Dog#Dog Show#American Kennel Club#Pet Owner
Chronicle

'It's Happening With Younger and Younger People': UW Expert Talks About Keeping Youth Safe Amid Rise in Fentanyl Use and Overdoses

With 27 years of work in the opioid addiction field, Caleb Banta-Green said he didn't think it could get as bad as today's big rise in fentanyl use. Fentanyl is killing people from accidental overdoses in higher numbers than any other drugs, he said. For a Sept. 13 Gonzaga University talk, he used Spokane reports showing that fentanyl deaths spiked in 2021 — far surpassing overdose from methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine.
SPOKANE, WA
capecod.com

Will You Help Cookie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Cookie! This 6 year old, spayed female, Yorkie is guaranteed to win you over with her quirky smile! You might not be able to tell from her photo, but Cookie recently had a full dental and now her tongue hangs out of the side of her mouth. She may be able to join a home with a small dogs or cats. She loves to hang out with her person and follow them where ever they go. In her previous home, she got along well with children, and will do best with respectful kids that understand her personal space.
PETS
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
seattlerefined.com

Tiny fan brings tiny violin to see Lindsey Stirling at Washington State Fair

A pint-sized fan got to see her favorite performer at the Washington State Fair this weekend and stole our hearts in the process. Lindsey Stirling, known as the Dancing Violinist, performed in Puyallup on Saturday to a packed crowd. Before the show began, an adorable little girl twirled through the center aisle toting a tiny violin.
PUYALLUP, WA
thelundreport.org

Vancouver Mental Health Facility Looks To Ease Overcrowding

Washington officials want to fill more beds at the state’s two psychiatric hospitals with patients in the criminal justice system. And to make room, state officials are building a 48-bed facility in Vancouver for people who have been civilly committed. More beds outside the hospitals would open up more bed space inside, said Tyler Hemstreet, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy