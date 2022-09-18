Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Names Captains for Big 12 Opener vs. Kansas State
As the Sooners open conference play against the dangerous Wildcats, the coaching staff looks continue growing the team's leaders.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the upcoming matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners. Saturday, September 24, 2022; 7:00 p.m. CT; Oklahoma Memorial Stadium; Norman, Oklahoma. TV: FOX (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, Allison Williams) Radio: K-State Sports Network (Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, Matt...
Oklahoma football: USA Today writer sticking with OU as Playoff pick
Before the 2022 season started, most all college football experts had three playoff positions pretty well locked down by Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State. That left one spot left and a dozen or so teams left to fight it out, including Brent Venables’ Oklahoma football team. There were a...
Bedlam college football rivalry to end when Oklahoma joins SEC: report
Another traditional college football rivalry may pass into history once the next phase of realignment takes place in the next few years. Bedlam, the long-time rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will come to an end when the Sooners join the SEC, according to reporting from Action Network. ...
FOX Sports
Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10
When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
saturdaytradition.com
Iconic CFB rivalry to end during conference realignment, per report
College football is great, and one of the greatest selling points are the iconic rivalries throughout the sport. The Game between Ohio State and Michigan, the Paul Bunyan Trophy up for grabs in Michigan vs. Michigan State, the Axe between Wisconsin and Minnesota and the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy – given to the winner of the game between Iowa and Minnesota – are just a few of the iconic games in the B1G.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Loves K-State, but 'That Was a Long Time Ago'
He's faced his alma mater and the place that launched his coaching career before as an assistant, but Saturday will be his first as a head coach.
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins Reacts To Bedlam Split
When the Oklahoma Sooners football team officially leaves the Big 12 for the SEC, it's long-standing rivalry with the Oklahoma State Cowboys won't be coming with them. Officials at both OU and OSU confirmed the impending split Tuesday morning. News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins breaks down the announcement and...
Major Oklahoma DL Target Picks Alabama Over the Sooners
OU fell short to the Crimson Tide in a major 2023 defensive line recruiting battle.
blackchronicle.com
Stetson Bennett, Dillon Gabriel trend in updated Heisman Trophy odds for Week 4
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV and Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel are making their move nationally in the Heisman race following impressive performances according to FanDuel’s latest Heisman odds exiting Week 3. As the stars of two unbeaten teams exiting the first quarter of the season, Bennett and Gabriel shined against South Carolina and Nebraska with multiple-touchdown outing in a pair of decisive victories.
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit with brutal knee injury update ahead of training camp
The hits just keep on coming for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Prized rookie Chet Holmgren is already out for the season with a foot injury, and now star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to miss the start of training camp with a Grade 2 MCL sprain. The Thunder announced the news Wednesday. It’s unclear […] The post Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit with brutal knee injury update ahead of training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
Cross-country trail created in Moore after three students killed in 2020
MOORE, Okla. — Moore Norman Technology Center (MNTC) Workforce & Economic Development Director Joe Ely said it all started with just one question: “Can we use the hill on your property to train?”. Moore cross-country runners have taken their practice to main roads around town for decades. But...
The Daily South
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History
A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
Gift from late princess to create new Russian studies center at OU
The University of Oklahoma has received a $2 million gift, along with many items of significant historical value, from the estate of a Russian princess.
KFOR
Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!
Here comes the cold front! At 4 AM the cold front was already moving south into NW Kansas. Look at the temps behind this front! The front should reach OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
extension.org
What kind o hornet is this? #811209
I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
‘I was walking out of here no matter what,’ Woodward Senior walks out of hospital after suffering spinal cord injury at football practice
A Woodward High School senior walked out of the hospital on his own two feet, after suffering from a spinal cord injury at football practice.
‘Shocked, sad, angry’; Law firm releases more new evidence in Glossip case
This week, a law firm released more new evidence that they say brings into question the guilt of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip.
