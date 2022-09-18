ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the upcoming matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners. Saturday, September 24, 2022; 7:00 p.m. CT; Oklahoma Memorial Stadium; Norman, Oklahoma. TV: FOX (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, Allison Williams) Radio: K-State Sports Network (Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, Matt...
College Sports
FOX Sports

Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10

When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
saturdaytradition.com

Iconic CFB rivalry to end during conference realignment, per report

College football is great, and one of the greatest selling points are the iconic rivalries throughout the sport. The Game between Ohio State and Michigan, the Paul Bunyan Trophy up for grabs in Michigan vs. Michigan State, the Axe between Wisconsin and Minnesota and the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy – given to the winner of the game between Iowa and Minnesota – are just a few of the iconic games in the B1G.
blackchronicle.com

Stetson Bennett, Dillon Gabriel trend in updated Heisman Trophy odds for Week 4

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV and Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel are making their move nationally in the Heisman race following impressive performances according to FanDuel’s latest Heisman odds exiting Week 3. As the stars of two unbeaten teams exiting the first quarter of the season, Bennett and Gabriel shined against South Carolina and Nebraska with multiple-touchdown outing in a pair of decisive victories.
ClutchPoints

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit with brutal knee injury update ahead of training camp

The hits just keep on coming for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Prized rookie Chet Holmgren is already out for the season with a foot injury, and now star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to miss the start of training camp with a Grade 2 MCL sprain. The Thunder announced the news Wednesday. It’s unclear […] The post Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit with brutal knee injury update ahead of training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
KFOR

Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!

Here comes the cold front! At 4 AM the cold front was already moving south into NW Kansas. Look at the temps behind this front! The front should reach OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
extension.org

What kind o hornet is this? #811209

I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
