Springfield, MO

Northwest Arkansas Championship opens to the public

ROGERS, Ark. — Fans were able to share the course with LPGA players at the Northwest Arkansas Championship on Tuesday. While some players played full practice rounds, others stayed on the driving range and practice putting greens. Fans from all around the world got to take in the action.
LPGA rookie returns home to Rogers for tournament

ROGERS, Ark. — Over 170 of the best female golfers from around the world will be in town this week for the 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. But for one of those golfers, playing here in Rogers means just a little more. "Obviously, it's a little bit different than...
Former Razorback Women's Basketball graduate assistant wins WNBA title

The Las Vegas Aces won their first WNBA title, defeating the Connecticut Sun 78 to 71 to clinch the series three games to one. Former University of Arkansas graduate assistant and current Ace Kelsey Plum went 5 for 12 from the field, including 3 for 7 from three, and scored 15 points in the Game Four win. Plum dished three assists, and grabbed three steals to further fill her stat line.
Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
Walmart takes a cautious approach to 2022 holiday hiring

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is taking a cautious approach to the holiday shopping season, announcing it will hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers. Walmart said Wednesday it is now focusing on hiring seasonal workers only, rather than permanent workers. Related video above:...
Museum of Native American History hosting cultural celebration

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Starting Monday, scholars of Native American heritage from across the continent are in Bentonville for a three-day Native American cultural celebration called "Indigenuity 2.0", hosted by The Museum of Native American History. This year, the focus is largely on climate change. Scroll down to see live...
