KHBS
Northwest Arkansas Championship opens to the public
ROGERS, Ark. — Fans were able to share the course with LPGA players at the Northwest Arkansas Championship on Tuesday. While some players played full practice rounds, others stayed on the driving range and practice putting greens. Fans from all around the world got to take in the action.
KHBS
LPGA rookie returns home to Rogers for tournament
ROGERS, Ark. — Over 170 of the best female golfers from around the world will be in town this week for the 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. But for one of those golfers, playing here in Rogers means just a little more. "Obviously, it's a little bit different than...
KHBS
Former Razorback Women's Basketball graduate assistant wins WNBA title
The Las Vegas Aces won their first WNBA title, defeating the Connecticut Sun 78 to 71 to clinch the series three games to one. Former University of Arkansas graduate assistant and current Ace Kelsey Plum went 5 for 12 from the field, including 3 for 7 from three, and scored 15 points in the Game Four win. Plum dished three assists, and grabbed three steals to further fill her stat line.
KHBS
Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery
The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
KHBS
Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
KHBS
Bentonville parents address school board about child they said was left on bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The parents of a Bentonville elementary student, who they said was left on a bus for nearly four hours Monday, spoke at the Bentonville Board of Education meeting Tuesday. Michael and Michella Carpenter's 5-year-old son, Charlie, goes to Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Bentonville. They said he...
KHBS
Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
KHBS
Bentonville School District leaders address child left on hot school bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The parents of a child in the Bentonville School District that was left in a hot bus for hours voiced their frustrations during a school board meeting on Tuesday.40/29 first talked with Michael and Michella Carpenter Monday. Michael and Michella Carpenter said their child was scared...
KHBS
Walmart takes a cautious approach to 2022 holiday hiring
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is taking a cautious approach to the holiday shopping season, announcing it will hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers. Walmart said Wednesday it is now focusing on hiring seasonal workers only, rather than permanent workers. Related video above:...
KHBS
Notification records unavailable for former Sebastian County election commissioner's felony conviction
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas law requires the county circuit court clerk to notify the county clerk of all felony convictions. The law requires the county clerk to update voter registrations. But felony notification records from 2003 do not exist, according to the circuit court clerk. "No we do...
KHBS
Parents of Bentonville School District student say child was left in hot school bus for hours
Michael and Michella Carpenter’s 5-year-old child Charlie goes to Thomas Jefferson Elementary in the Bentonville school District. They say their child never got dropped off at school on Monday. Instead, they said he was left on a hot school bus for several hours. They said the school bus picks...
KHBS
Museum of Native American History hosting cultural celebration
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Starting Monday, scholars of Native American heritage from across the continent are in Bentonville for a three-day Native American cultural celebration called "Indigenuity 2.0", hosted by The Museum of Native American History. This year, the focus is largely on climate change. Scroll down to see live...
